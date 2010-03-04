Smart GbpUsd Robot

SMART GBPUSD ROBOT - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader

Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple verified prop firm certificates (check profile)

After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA. But here's what makes it special:
When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting your capital and aiming for breakeven or better through SMART EXIT targets. This is NOT a Martingale that blindly adds positions. Instead, it's an intelligent GRID mechanism that analyzes market conditions and strategically enters only when the probability of recovery is highest. Smart Recovery uses calculated entries with proper risk management, just like a professional trader would manually manage a drawdown situation.

LIVE SIGNALS : LINK
========================================
WHY SMART GBPUSD ROBOT?
========================================

SUITABLE for Small Account - ($200 Dollars Challenge LINK) This EA can run with as little as $200 
FUNDED TRADER STRATEGY - Based on my successful manual trading system
SMART RECOVERY - Advanced recovery when trades go wrong
PLUG & PLAY - No complicated settings needed
ONE-CLICK SETUP - Attach to chart and start trading
PROP FIRM READY - Contact me first

========================================
SIMPLEST SETUP EVER
========================================

STEP 1: Attach to GBPUSD chart in ANY Time Frame
STEP 2: Select Auto-Lot sizing or Fixed
STEP 3: Enable Auto Trading
STEP 4: Let it run

That's it! No complicated configurations. No endless parameters to optimize. No need for time-consuming and endless optimization. Just pure, professional GBPUSD trading.

========================================
WHAT MAKES IT DIFFERENT
========================================

While other EAs bombard you with hundreds of settings and require constant optimization, Smart GBPUSD Robot works right out of the box. 

• Pre-configured with optimal settings
• No need to adjust parameters
• Works on any account size
• Suitable for beginners and pros

The EA trades using my entry strategy, and when the market doesn't cooperate, the Smart Recovery System takes over - executing the same disciplined recovery protocol I've perfected over years of professional trading.

========================================
KEY FEATURES
========================================

PROFESSIONAL TRADING LOGIC
• Based on seven-figure funded trader strategy
• Optimized specifically for GBPUSD
• Clean entry and exit management
• Adaptive to the current market conditions

SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM
• Activates only when needed
• Recover losing trades into winners
• Protects your account balance
• No martingale or dangerous methods

TRUE PLUG & PLAY
• Works immediately after installation
• No configuration required
• Optimal settings pre-loaded
• Perfect for busy traders

RISK MANAGEMENT
• Built-in protection features
• Ready for prop firm challenges
• Conservative yet profitable
• Preserves capital during volatility

========================================
PERFECT FOR
========================================

• Traders who want simplicity
• Busy professionals
• Beginning traders
• Anyone tired of complex EAs

• Small or Large Account
• Prop firm challenges
• Funded account traders
• Introducing Broker Affiliates


========================================
SPECIFICATIONS
========================================

Symbol: GBPUSD ( GBPUSD Only)
Timeframe: Any TimeFrame
Minimum Deposit: $100 (Leverage 1:500+)
Recommended Size: $1000+
Account Type: Any (Raw, ECN, Recommended Broker: ICMarkets, ICTrading)
Leverage: 1:100+ (Recommended 1:500+)
Setup Time: Less than 2 minutes

VPS: Mandatory (for 24/5 operation)

========================================
WHAT YOU GET
========================================

✓ Smart GBPUSD Robot EA
✓ My trading strategy automated
✓ Smart Recovery System included
✓ Free Lifetime updates
✓ Telegram support
✓ Peace of mind

========================================
FROM THE DEVELOPER
========================================

"After achieving seven-figure funding across multiple prop firms, I wanted to automate my strategy to help other traders succeed. This isn't just another EA, it's my actual trading system that I use daily on my funded accounts.

The beauty is in its simplicity. While I could have added hundreds of parameters, I've locked in the optimal settings that work. Just like my manual trading, simple, effective.

The Smart Recovery System is what sets this apart. When trades go against us (and they will), the EA handles it exactly how I would manually, turning potential losses into profitable exits."

- Ralph Jordan
Seven-Figure Funded Trader

========================================
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
========================================

Q: Do I need to adjust settings?
A: NO. Just Select your preferred Lot Sizing, AUTO or FIXED. Everything is pre-configured for optimal performance.

Q: Can I use it on other pairs?
A: Designed specifically for GBPUSD only.

Q: What's the minimum deposit?
A: Only $100! While i recommend $1000+ for optimal performance, the EA can run with as little as $100.

Q: Is it suitable for beginners?
A: Yes! The plug-and-play design makes it perfect for all levels.

Q: Does it work on prop firm challenges?

A: Yes, Contact me, you need to change something.

Q: How long does setup take?
A: Less than 3 minute from download to trading.

Q: Do I need a VPS?
A: YES, VPS is MANDATORY. The EA must run 24/5 to manage trades and execute the Smart Recovery System. 
Without continuous operation, the recovery system cannot function properly.

========================================
FINAL WORDS
========================================

Stop struggling with complex EAs that require endless optimization. Stop losing money while trying to figure out the "perfect settings." 

========================================

Buy it now while it's super cheap, i will increase the price tomorrow.

========================================

Produits recommandés
PipFinite EA Trend PRO MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
3.67 (9)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Powerful Indicator PipFinite Trend PRO EA Trend PRO trades the signal of PipFinite Trend PRO and manages the trade depending on the user's preference. The EA includes many customizable features that can further enhance the Trend PRO trading strategy. Features like Entry and Exit Filters, Higher Timeframe Filter, Stoploss, Takeprofit, Breakeven, Trailing Stop, News Filter and MORE! The Innovative Solution EA Trend PRO was created to make your trading more
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Smart Breakout Zones EA
Jhay Are Budomo
Experts
Smart Breakout Zones EA – London Breakout Simplifié Prix de lancement : Seulement 50 $ (le prix augmentera à chaque achat – verrouillez votre copie dès aujourd’hui !) Le Smart Breakout Zones EA est un système de trading entièrement automatisé du London Breakout, conçu pour les traders qui recherchent des opportunités régulières durant la session la plus volatile de la journée. Que vous soyez débutant ou expérimenté, cet EA vous apporte un avantage simple, professionnel et sans stress. Pourquoi
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Experts
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
Regulus exclusive advisor
Oleg Konovalov
Experts
Outils de gain et de recherche. Le cœur des signaux de trading et de la stratégie est basé sur l'algorithme de l'auteur pour la formation des modèles de prévision des prix. Applicable à n'importe quel instrument ! Complété par un système de contrôle basé sur le MA "Nine-Tailed Fox" , mettant à jour et ajustant le signal aussi précisément que possible pour le marché, l'instrument et la période de travail. Éligible : Tous les instruments sur tous les marchés (il y a des exceptions). À qui s'adr
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
Investopedia FIVE EA est basé sur cet article : https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp CONDITIONS COMMERCIALES - Recherchez les paires de devises qui se négocient en dessous de l'EMA et du MACD de la période X pour être en territoire négatif. - Attendez que le prix dépasse l'EMA de la période X, puis assurez-vous que MACD est soit en train de passer du négatif au positif, soit est passé en territoire positif dans les cinq barres. - Aller long 10 pips au-dessus
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
LT Gap EA
Sie Samuel Roland Youl
Experts
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
Logistician Bot
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Logistician — Algorithmic Expert Advisor Based on Statistical Logic Logistician is a professional trading Expert Advisor that applies a proprietary logistic model to analyze market behavior. It operates using a mathematically grounded algorithm that evaluates price strength and amplitude over a specified period and makes trading decisions based on internal statistical indicators — without using external technical tools. The system is designed to detect trend weakening, automatically closing the
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Experts
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
DAX H1 3stars MT5
Marek Kupka
Experts
This PORTFOLIO of 3 strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on DAX H1 timeframe. Multiple EAs traded together will lead to a BIGGER PROFITS and SMOOTHER EQUITY CURVE. 3 not correlated EAs logics for DAX H1 timeframe merged to a single strategy. Very SIMPLE STRATEGIES with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Every trade has his own logic for STOP LOSS. To catch the profits every strategy uses different approach - some has TAKE PROFIT, some uses TIME BASED EXITS or PROFIT TRAILING. EA has been b
DAX M30 3Eas MT5
Marek Kupka
Experts
This PORTFOLIO of 3 strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on DAX M30 timeframe. Multiple EAs traded together will lead to a BIGGER PROFITS and SMOOTHER EQUITY CURVE. 3 not correlated EAs logics for DAX M30 timeframe merged to a single strategy. Very SIMPLE STRATEGIES with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Every trade has his own logic for STOP LOSS. To catch the profits every strategy uses different approach - some has TAKE PROFIT, some uses TIME BASED EXITS or PROFIT TRAILING. EA has been
Ilan
Andrey Khatimlianskii
4.71 (7)
Experts
Ilan for MetaTrader 5 Due to using the virtual trades, trading in both directions (buy and sell) simultaneously became possible. This allows users to adapt the popular strategy for the net accounting of positions applied by MetaTrader 5.  Expert Advisor Settings The Expert Advisor setup is simple. However, all the important settings of the strategy are available for adjusting. Available tools: Unique  MagicNumber  for identification of trades; Trade direction option ( Trade direction ): buy onl
DAX H1 5stars MT5
Marek Kupka
Experts
This PORTFOLIO of 5 strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on DAX H1 timeframe. Multiple EAs traded together will lead to a BIGGER PROFITS and SMOOTHER EQUITY CURVE. 5 not correlated EAs logics for DAX H1 timeframe merged to a single strategy. Very SIMPLE STRATEGIES with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Every trade has his own logic for STOP LOSS. To catch the profits every strategy uses different approach - some has TAKE PROFIT, some uses TIME BASED EXITS or PROFIT TRAILING. EA has been b
DAX M30 5Eas MT5
Marek Kupka
Experts
This PORTFOLIO of 5 strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on DAX M30 timeframe. Multiple EAs traded together will lead to a BIGGER PROFITS and SMOOTHER EQUITY CURVE. 5 not correlated EAs logics for DAX M30 timeframe merged to a single strategy. Very SIMPLE STRATEGIES with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Every trade has his own logic for STOP LOSS. To catch the profits every strategy uses different approach - some has TAKE PROFIT, some uses TIME BASED EXITS or PROFIT TRAILING. EA has been
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.95 (57)
Experts
Exp-TickSniper - scalpeur de ticks à   grande vitesse avec sélection automatique des paramètres pour chaque paire de devises automatiquement. Vous rêvez d'un conseiller qui calculera automatiquement les paramètres de trading ? Optimisé et réglé automatiquement ? La version complète du système pour MetaTrader 4:       TickSniper   scalper   pour MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - Description complète       + DÉMO + PDF L'EA a été développé sur la base de l'expérience acquise en près de 10 ans de program
ICT Premium Discount Zone EA
Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel
Experts
Introducing the ICT Premium Discount Zone EA – Smart Trading for EUR/USD The ICT Premium Discount Zone EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor engineered for traders who demand precision, safety, and consistent performance. Built on the proven principles of ICT Premium/Discount Zones , this EA executes only Buy Stop  and Sell Stop  orders, ensuring entries are always aligned with optimal market structure. Key Features: Already set up for EUR / USD Pair Smart Order Execution – Trades only within prem
Net Z
Sugianto
5 (1)
Experts
NET Z uses a very well-known trend reversal technique to determine position entry with slight modifications by using virtual trade techniques and virtual pending orders so that position entry is not too early or too late. Why NETZ? NET Z does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my personal daily ro
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.7 (231)
Experts
Hamster Scalping est un conseiller commercial entièrement automatique. Stratégie de scalping de nuit. L'indicateur RSI et le filtre ATR sont utilisés comme entrées. L'Expert Advisor requiert un type de compte de couverture. IMPORTANT! Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour recevoir des instructions et un bonus ! Le suivi du travail réel, ainsi que mes autres développements sont consultables ici : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Recommandations générales Dépôt minimum de 10
Mango Scalper
Mahmoud M A Alkhatib
Experts
Mango Scalper  is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very Good and Smart breakout strategy, advanced money management and probabilistic analysis. Most effective in the price consolidation stages that occupy the bulk of the market time. Proven itself on real accounts with an excellent risk-to-reward ratio. Does not need forced optimization, which is the main factor of its reliability and guarantee of stable profit in the future. S uitable for both beginners and experienced traders.  
RSI Grid MT5
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
OBTENEZ D'AUTRES EA GRATUITEMENT !!! OBTENEZ D'AUTRES EA GRATUITEMENT !!! OBTENEZ D'AUTRES EA GRATUITEMENT !!! OBTENEZ D'AUTRES EA GRATUITEMENT !!! OBTENEZ D'AUTRES EA GRATUITEMENT !!! RSI Grid est basé sur les conditions de surachat et de survente RSI et ouvre une grille lorsque le commerce est du côté perdant du marché. Le RSI fournit aux traders techniques des signaux sur la dynamique des prix haussière et baissière, et il est souvent tracé sous le graphique du prix d'un actif. Un actif est
Bitcoin Quantum Hedge
Cameron Reece Allcock
4 (3)
Experts
Cet EA redéfinit la polyvalence en offrant des modes entièrement personnalisables, une gestion dynamique des risques et des protocoles de récupération en temps réel, vous assurant de toujours garder une longueur d'avance dans l’environnement de trading en constante évolution. Le prix passera à 400 $ après les 5 premières ventes Message privé pour obtenir les fichiers set. Gestion Adaptative du Risque & Stratégie de Couverture Inégalée: Deux Modes de Couverture: Choisissez entre une approche
Impuls Pro
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
La stratégie de l'EA est basée sur le Swing trading , avec des entrées après des impulsions brutales calculées par l'indicateur iPump. Comme mentionné précédemment, l'EA a la capacité d'ouvrir des transactions manuelles avec un support automatique. - pour une tendance baissière ↓ on entre dans un trade après une hausse corrective du prix, l'actif tombe dans la zone de surachat, on vend le long de la tendance. - pour une tendance haussière ↑, on entre dans un trade après une baisse corrective du
Extensiver
Syed Oarasul Islam
Experts
Extensiver is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Extension Levels. Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51242 ADVANTAGES: Works on any market and time frames Multiple Strategies in 4 categories:  Extension, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account  Display Fibonacci
ICT OrderBlock trader
Ashkan Anousheh
Experts
Explore the Power of ICT-Inspired OrderBlock EA Elevate your trading with our expert advisor, inspired by the pioneering OrderBlock strategy from ICT's YouTube series. This tool is your gateway to advanced market analysis, designed for traders seeking to enhance their strategy with precision and insight. It's a blend of innovation and respect for the trading concepts that have shaped our approach. Settings guide: * TRADE_RISK: This parameter defines how much risk should be taken by each trad
Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA Important Notice: This Expert Advisor is provided in its base configuration and requires optimization for your specific trading preferences and market conditions. The EA serves as a framework for your personal trading strategy development. Description: The Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA combines technical analysis with grid trading methodology to identify and capitalize on price bounces from dynamic support and resistance levels. This tool is designed for traders who appreciat
OverSeer MT5
Theo Karam
4 (2)
Experts
OverSeer:Your Thoughtful Trading Ally OverSeer isn’t just another Expert Advisor—it’s a carefully crafted companion for traders looking to navigate the complex world of index trading with a steady, conservative approach. Built through years of experimentation and learning, OverSeer helps you gain exposure to global markets while keeping your strategies grounded in realism. Why Choose OverSeer? OverSeer bridges thoughtful trading strategies and practical decision-making. Instead of trying to pr
Project Indirect Lock
Sopheaktra Phan
Experts
Project Indirect Lock is the hybrid algorithm of Arbitrage, Grid and Hedging. Simple way to describe is Lock USD by using GBPUSD and EURUSD. It is almost all time parallel direction. This way, we can reduce a lot of drawdown if we compare to original Grid and Hedging. P.S. Please note that !!EVERY INVESTMENT ALWAYSE HAVE RISK!! !!USE WISELY WITH YOUR OWN RISK!!
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (9)
Experts
Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (20)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD Unité de temps H1-M15 (n’importe laquelle) Type Intelligence artificielle Prise en charge des ordres uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 50 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec TOUS les courtiers OUI (compatible avec les courtiers à 2 ou 3 décimales. Toute devise de compte. Tout nom de symbole. Tout fuseau horaire GMT.) Exécution sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’intelligence artificielle appliquée au trading, abonnez‑vous à ma chaîne. J’étu
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan   gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour p
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (10)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Experts
Promotion de fin d'été – Offre limitée ! Un modèle de tarification par paliers s'applique : chaque cinquième achat augmente le prix de 50 $. À chaque nouvel acheteur, le niveau de prix suivant se rapproche, rendant votre entrée plus coûteuse. Sécurisez SGear au prix actuel avant que la prochaine augmentation de prix ne soit déclenchée. Cette vente est limitée, tant en temps qu'en quantité. Après cela, le prix du marché régulier s'appliquera. Cliquez ici -> SGear Signal pour suivre le signal en
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
Chaîne de trading Forex EA sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour suivre mes dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Plus que 3 EXEMPLAIRES SUR 10 À 399 $ ! Le prix passera ensuite à 499 $. - REAL SIGNAL Faible risque : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Risque élevé : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Les instructions d'installation complètes pour le bon fonctionnement d'EA AI Gold Sniper sont mises à jour à l'adresse   commentaire
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (19)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Comptes recommandés : Standard à fort effet de levier, ECN, Raw ; Cent ; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Le développeur de cet EA a prouvé son professionnalisme grâce à la qualité de ses autres robots. Avec Volume Hedger EA  Grâce à la fonctionnalité de définition de stratégie d’entrée avec un indicateur personnalisé, vous n’aurez plus besoin d’acheter plusieurs EA ! Cet EA est un algorithme de trading avancé combinant strat
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.4 (10)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 199 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : E
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Experts
EA New Player — Conseiller en trading nouvelle génération Offre spéciale dès le lancement : 10 premiers exemplaires : 350 $, 20 exemplaires suivants : 500 $. EA New Player est un conseiller en trading unique pour MT5, basé sur 7 stratégies de trading classiques différentes. Ce conseiller a été créé sans intelligence artificielle, uniquement à partir d'outils d'analyse technique éprouvés. Sa principale caractéristique est la transparence de sa logique, la simplicité de ses paramètres et sa polyv
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.28 (58)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Système de Trading Alimenté par Réseau de Neurones pour XAU/USD (Or) sur la Période M1 Le manuel utilisateur est disponible via le lien sur ma page de profil — il contient des explications détaillées sur tous les réglages et options. Sur la chaîne Telegram, vous pouvez également trouver plusieurs comptes utilisant SmartChoise avec différents soldes, niveaux de risque et configurations. C’est un excellent moyen de voir la performance réelle de l’EA auprès de plusieurs courtiers e
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA est un système de trading de pointe qui surmonte la complexité des marchés financiers grâce à une combinaison d’analyses pilotées par l’IA et d’algorithmes basés sur les données. En intégrant ChatGPT-o1 , le tout dernier GPT-4.5 , des modèles avancés de machine learning et une approche Big Data robuste, AlphaCore X atteint un nouveau niveau de précision, d’adaptabilité et d’efficacité. Cet Expert Advisor impressionne par sa stratégie innovante, son interaction fluide
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prix : 404$ -> 550$ Signal :   ENEA Kılavuz :  Manual ENEA mt5 – Changement de régime + GPT5 avec Modèles de Markov Cachés (HMM) ENEA mt5 est un algorithme de trading entièrement automatisé et de pointe qui combine la puissance de l’intelligence artificielle sous la forme de ChatGPT-5 avec l’analyse statistique précise d’un Modèle de Markov Caché (HMM). Il surveille le marché en temps réel, identifiant même les états de marché complexes et difficiles à détecter (régimes), et ajuste dynamiquem
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Système algorithmique avec logique vectorielle multicouche VectorPrime est un système de trading autonome conçu pour une exécution structurée dans des conditions de marché multi-unités de temps. Son cœur repose sur le concept d’ analyse vectorielle , où la dynamique des prix est décomposée en impulsions directionnelles et en structures matricielles. Le système n’interprète pas le marché comme une suite de signaux isolés, mais comme un ensemble de vecteurs interconnectés formant une
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Je suis ravi de vous présenter l'Expert Advisor que j'ai développé suite à de nombreuses demandes d'utilisateurs de ma stratégie de trading et de mon indicateur propriétaires, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link J'ai donc créé l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basé sur mon algorithme original pour identifier et trader les divergences MACD. C'est un système de trading automatisé qui : Est conforme aux réglementatio
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
Experts
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Voici un EA puissant que je te présente, construit sur mon système de trading manuel — Algo Pumping . J'ai sérieusement boosté cette stratégie, ajouté plein d'améliorations, de filtres et de technologies de pointe, et maintenant je lance ce robot de trading qui : Trade avec l'algorithme avancé Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Pose systématiquement des Stop Loss pour protéger ton capital, Est parfait pour le "Prop Firm Trading" comme pour le "Trading personnel", Ne fait pas de martingale ni de gros gr
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
Experts
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on mQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
Plus de l'auteur
Smart Prop Firm EA
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
4.17 (35)
Experts
Smart Prop Firm EA - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader   - Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple verified prop firm certificates (Check Profile)   - Optimized specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on M15 timeframe Triple-Purpose Design - Suitable For Challenge, Funded and Live Accounts Challenge Accounts - Optimized to pass prop firm evaluations   Funded Accounts - Maintains strict compliance with all prop firm rules   Personal Live Accounts - Fully customizable risk settings for p
Smart Gold Robot
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
3.7 (20)
Experts
SMART GOLD ROBOT - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple  verified prop firm certificates (check profile) After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA. But here's what makes it special: When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting your capital and aiming for break
Smart Prop Firm EA MT4
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
Experts
Smart Prop Firm EA –   Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader Get this EA now before i change the price!  It’s crazy cheap right now, but not for long. After extensive testing across multiple instruments and account types,  Gold  has proven to be the optimal pair for this EA. This is the exact strategy that made me secure  Funded Accounts  across multiple Prop Firms. Q:   Can I run this EA on my personal live account? A:   100%. The risk controls are customizable, set Daily DD/Profit Locks to what
Smart Bitcoin Robot
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
Experts
SMART BITCOIN ROBOT -  Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple  verified prop firm certificates (Check Profile) After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA and  optimized for Bitcoin . But here's what makes it special: When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting y
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis