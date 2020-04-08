Candle Sync Pro

Unlock Smarter Trades with Candle Sync Pro!

Are you tired of conflicting signals across different timeframes? Do you wish you had a clearer view of the market's true direction? "Candle Sync Pro" is your essential tool for making more confident and informed trading decisions!

This powerful indicator cuts through the noise, allowing you to see the bigger picture by visualizing higher timeframe candles directly on your current chart. No more switching back and forth, no more guesswork – just pure, synchronized market insight at a glance.

Here's why "Candle Sync Pro" will transform your trading:

  • Effortless Trend Alignment: Instantly identify if the trend on your current chart is in harmony with the trend on a higher timeframe. This powerful alignment helps you enter trades with greater conviction.

  • Reduced False Signals: By confirming trends with higher timeframes, you'll filter out weak signals and avoid choppy market conditions, leading to fewer losing trades.

  • Crystal Clear Visuals: See custom-colored higher timeframe candles overlaid on your chart. Bullish candles pop in green, bearish in red – making trend identification incredibly intuitive.

  • Timely Trade Alerts: Never miss a confirmed opportunity again! Get instant alerts and notifications when your current timeframe's trend aligns with the higher timeframe, signaling a high-probability entry.

  • Fully Customizable: Tailor the indicator to your exact preferences. Choose your preferred timeframes, colors, alert types, and more, ensuring it fits seamlessly into your trading strategy.

  • Empower Your Decision-Making: use additional indicators for maximum results, such as:

    Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/146143

    Last High and Low https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133711

    Multi Timeframe Support Resistance https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133662

    Scalp Master Pro https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/134211

    By combining these powerful tools, you can enhance your analysis and make more confident trading decisions.

"Candle Sync Pro" is designed for traders who want to gain an edge, trade with confidence, and maximize their profit potential by understanding the underlying market momentum. Stop trading in the dark and start trading with clarity!

Key Features & Customizable Parameters:

"Candle Sync Pro" puts you in control with easy-to-understand settings:

  • Higher Timeframe (TFBar): Select the major timeframe you want to synchronize with (e.g., 60 for H1, 240 for H4, 1440 for D1).

  • Draw in Background (bcgr): Choose whether the higher timeframe candles are drawn behind or in front of your main chart candles.

  • Number of Bars (NumberOfBar): Define how many higher timeframe candles you want to display on your chart.

  • Bullish Candle Color (ColorUp): Set your preferred color for upward-trending (bullish) higher timeframe candles.

  • Bearish Candle Color (ColorDown): Set your preferred color for downward-trending (bearish) higher timeframe candles.

Signal Parameters:

  • Enable Trading Signals (EnableSignals): Turn trading signals on or off.

  • Show Arrow Signals (ShowArrows): Decide if you want buy/sell arrows to appear on your chart for signals.

  • Enable Popup Alerts (EnableAlert): Get a popup alert when a new signal is generated.

  • Enable Push Notifications (EnableNotification): Receive push notifications on your mobile device for signals (requires MetaTrader mobile app configuration).

  • Alert Delay (AlertDelay): Set a delay (in seconds) between alerts to avoid being flooded with notifications.

  • Buy Arrow Color (BuyArrowColor): Customize the color of your buy signal arrows.

  • Sell Arrow Color (SellArrowColor): 2 Customize the color of your sell signal arrows.

  • Arrow Size (ArrowSize): Adjust the visual size of the signal arrows.

  • Arrow Offset (ArrowOffset): Control the distance of the arrows from the price bar.

Ready to elevate your trading?

Don't let market opportunities slip away. Download "Candle Sync Pro" today and start making smarter, more synchronized trading decisions!


