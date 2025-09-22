Spready TripleEdge

This is a Multi Currency Forex Robot and it executes trades for all supported pairs from 1 chart. Back test is not possible using MT4 because it is multi currency EA.

🎁 INTRODUCTORY OFFER: 

🔹 FREE VPS (1 month) 

🔹 Next price update will be on 22 October 2025

Click here for EA Manual and Free VPS Conditions

 

Live Account:

Check several live account (Investor password is given) and FXBlue. Click here

 

Exclusive Feature:

There is no EA in this marketplace with the following great combination of features. Almost every EA in this marketplace, stop loss is higher than take profit which is not sustainable for long term. Proprietary algorithm is the strength of this EA.  

 

·       RISK : REWARD = 1:3 Per Trade

 

Standard Features :

Plug-N-Play : No optimization required, No set file required

Order closes based on hidden stop loss to avoid manipulation by broker

No new order during high impacted news

No new order during open-close time of broker

Trend following EA (trend is friend for trading)

  

The following dangerous methods are not a part of this EA:

No Martingale

No Grid

No Averaging

No Hedging

No dangerous methods of money management are used

 

 Information:

Pairs : 7 Pairs

Timeframe: M5

Minimum trade risk per order : 10$

Leverage: 1:1 or higher but it is recommended 1:500 or higher

Recommended deposit for low risk: 500$

Type of account: Standard

 

How to Start the EA:

Open EURUSD 5M chart and connect the EA if you have minimum 1000$ balance. No need to change anything. Details in the EA manual, if you have lower balance.

 

Future Updates:

Next update will be configured for 20-30 pairs. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT4 platform.

 

Price:

There is no buying price for now; because several updates is going on which will be release soon with higher price. But if you want unlimited version now then contact with us.

