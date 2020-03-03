Boom And Crash Super C

Setfile Here : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1VGeiHLY_A8BLl04LdnmIBzyOOX0kVjT3/view?usp=sharing

Boom & Crash Super C MT5: Master the Spikes with Multi-Timeframe Precision

Do you see the massive spikes on Boom and Crash indices but struggle to catch them without chasing the market? Most EAs are either too late or too aggressive, leaving you with slippage and missed opportunities. Boom & Crash Super C is engineered differently. It doesn't chase the spike—it anticipates the momentum shift using a sophisticated multi-timeframe analysis, designed to enter trades with precision and manage risk intelligently. Stop watching the explosions and start capturing them.

Key Features:

  • Multi-Timeframe Momentum Analysis: The EA doesn't rely on a single chart. It simultaneously analyzes multiple timeframes to confirm genuine spike momentum, filtering out false signals and increasing the probability of high-quality entries.

  • Precision Spike Catcher: A proprietary algorithm designed to identify the initial thrust of a Boom or Crash spike, aiming to enter early in the movement rather than when it's already peaked.

  • Advanced Risk Management: Built-in lot size calculation, automatic Stop Loss, and Take Profit strategies to protect your capital. Trade with confidence knowing your risks are managed systematically.

  • User-Friendly Configuration: Whether you're an expert or a beginner, the EA offers simple preset modes alongside advanced settings for fine-tuning, allowing you to adapt to changing market conditions.

  • 24/5 Automated Trading: Never miss a trading opportunity, whether it's day or night. The EA monitors the market constantly, executing trades according to its programmed logic without emotion.

How It Works (The Strategy Simplified):
Boom & Crash Super C waits for a consensus across its analyzed timeframes. When it detects a strong, synchronized buildup of energy (volatility compression before an expansion), it prepares for an entry. Once the spike initiates, the EA seeks an optimal entry point to ride the trend, applying tight risk management to safeguard profits and capital.

Who Is This For?

  • Traders looking for a automated solution for the Boom 1000 and Crash 1000 indices.

  • Those who understand the potential of these instruments but want to avoid the stress of manual trading.

  • Investors who want to diversify their portfolio with a strategy designed for high-volatility events.

Requirements:

  • MetaTrader 5 Platform

  • A stable VPS (recommended for 24/5 operation)

  • A broker with low latency and reliable execution on Boom & Crash indices.

Backtested & Forward-Tested: Developed and rigorously tested on years of historical data and live market conditions to ensure robustness. (Note: You should add your own backtest results and settings here).

Ready to Transform Your Trading?
Stop missing out on the market's most explosive movements. Add Boom & Crash Super C EA to your cart today and automate your path to capturing the spikes.

Disclaimer: Trading financial instruments involves significant risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please test the EA on a demo account first and ensure you understand the risks involved before deploying real capital.


Video Boom And Crash Super C
