**Strategy Logic:** Every day we will get a OHLC / OLHC Daily Candle Bar. Therefore, we make this OXXC Strategy EA for the market. Specified time window to places pending orders at daily open price when current price is on opposite side. Automatically manages risk with customizable stop loss, profit and loss ratio and trailing stops.

**Key Features:**

Automated BuyStop/SellStop pending orders based on daily open price

Multiple lot sizing modes: Fixed, Balance-based, Percentage risk

Built-in trailing stop system

Risk management with fast in/fast out protection

Professional dark chart theme included

Real-time account information display

**Parameters:**

Order direction filtering (Buy Only/Sell Only/Both), Set your filter every day or just let EA run automatically.

Flexible lot sizing options

Customizable TP/SL ratios and trailing stops

Time-based order placement control ( Can work for Asia Time Zone / Europe Time Zone / New York Time Zone Individually.)

Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2331408

5% Risk Per Order





Best Symbol and Time Zone:

USTECH(US100) 15:30 / 16:30 US30 15:30 / 16:30

Best Broker: Tickmill / ICMarkets

Suitable for FTMO Challenge





*****No AI and No History Reading Backtest*****








































