OXXC Strategy

**OXXC Strategy EA - Tested & Market Ready**

 **NO MARTINGALE, NO GRID** No huge risk to take for trading.
✅ **PROFESSIONAL TRADING ROBOT** No pressure for CFD Market
✅ **READY TO USE** - Upload and deploy immediately


**Strategy Logic:**

Every day we will get a OHLC / OLHC Daily Candle Bar.

Therefore, we make this OXXC Strategy EA for the market.

Specified time window to places pending orders at daily open price when current price is on opposite side.

Automatically manages risk with customizable stop loss, profit and loss ratio and trailing stops.

**Key Features:**
  •  Automated BuyStop/SellStop pending orders based on daily open price
  •  Multiple lot sizing modes: Fixed, Balance-based, Percentage risk
  •  Built-in trailing stop system
  •  Risk management with fast in/fast out protection
  •  Professional dark chart theme included
  •  Real-time account information display
**Parameters:**
  •  Order direction filtering (Buy Only/Sell Only/Both), Set your filter every day or just let EA run automatically.
  •  Flexible lot sizing options
  •  Customizable TP/SL ratios and trailing stops  
  •  Time-based order placement control ( Can work for Asia Time Zone / Europe Time Zone / New York Time Zone Individually.)

Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2331408

5% Risk Per Order


Best Symbol and Time Zone:

  1. USTECH(US100) 15:30 / 16:30
  2. US30  15:30 / 16:30

Best Broker: Tickmill / ICMarkets

Suitable for FTMO Challenge


Contact Me for more information about this EA and set up.

Open a Tickmill Account for a special offer:

https://my.tickmill.com?utm_campaign=ib_link&utm_content=IB98550402&utm_medium=Open+Account&utm_source=link&lp=https%3A%2F%2Fmy.tickmill.com%2Fzh%2Fsign-up%2F


*****No AI and No History Reading Backtest*****











