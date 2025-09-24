JN GoldSniper

📌 EA JN GoldSniper

JN GoldSniper is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold).
It applies a strategy based on price levels combined with internal confirmation logic, designed to deliver consistent results across different market conditions.

✨ Key Highlights

  • No AI gimmicks – this EA does not rely on artificial intelligence claims, only a clear and transparent trading logic.

  • No backtest manipulation – the EA does not download external data, alter candles, or use tricks to produce unrealistically good results. Backtest reflects the actual strategy.

  • Single position only – EA opens just one active trade per symbol at a time.

  • No martingale, no hedging, no averaging – risk remains controlled and transparent.

⚡ Main Features

  • Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Works on any timeframe (H1 recommended for best balance).

  • Fully automated: handles entries, exits, stop loss, take profit, and position management.

  • Built-in information panel on the chart: shows balance, lot size, running profit, and position status.

  • Smart reversal system: when a strong opposite signal occurs, the EA closes the current trade and can open a new trade in the opposite direction (still only one trade active).

  • Flexible settings for lot size, SL, TP, slippage, magic number.

  • Compatible with cent, micro, standard, and ECN accounts.

🎯 How It Works

  1. Monitors market levels and waits for internal confirmation logic.

  2. Opens a single trade when conditions are met.

  3. Closes the trade at the target zone or according to risk management rules.

  4. If a valid opposite signal appears, the EA closes the old trade and may open a new one.

🔧 Recommended Settings

  • Main pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: H1 recommended (other timeframes supported)

  • Minimum deposit: $500

  • Recommended deposit: $1000 or more for stable long-term performance

  • Leverage: 1:100 – 1:500 recommended

  • Broker: works with any broker, lower spreads on XAUUSD are preferred

📊 Advantages of This Approach

  • Reliable and trustworthy backtest results (no hidden tricks).

  • Controlled risk with only one trade active at a time.

  • Simple and transparent design — easy to use for both beginners and experienced traders.

⚠️ Warning

Backtest results are provided for reference only.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Market conditions may change, and live outcomes can differ from historical testing.


