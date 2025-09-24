📌 EA JN GoldSniper

JN GoldSniper is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold).

It applies a strategy based on price levels combined with internal confirmation logic, designed to deliver consistent results across different market conditions.

✨ Key Highlights

No AI gimmicks – this EA does not rely on artificial intelligence claims, only a clear and transparent trading logic.

No backtest manipulation – the EA does not download external data, alter candles, or use tricks to produce unrealistically good results. Backtest reflects the actual strategy.

Single position only – EA opens just one active trade per symbol at a time.

No martingale, no hedging, no averaging – risk remains controlled and transparent.

⚡ Main Features

Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) .

Works on any timeframe (H1 recommended for best balance).

Fully automated: handles entries, exits, stop loss, take profit, and position management.

Built-in information panel on the chart: shows balance, lot size, running profit, and position status.

Smart reversal system: when a strong opposite signal occurs, the EA closes the current trade and can open a new trade in the opposite direction ( still only one trade active ).

Flexible settings for lot size, SL, TP, slippage, magic number .

Compatible with cent, micro, standard, and ECN accounts.

🎯 How It Works

Monitors market levels and waits for internal confirmation logic. Opens a single trade when conditions are met. Closes the trade at the target zone or according to risk management rules. If a valid opposite signal appears, the EA closes the old trade and may open a new one.

🔧 Recommended Settings

Main pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: H1 recommended (other timeframes supported)

Minimum deposit: $500

Recommended deposit: $1000 or more for stable long-term performance

Leverage: 1:100 – 1:500 recommended

Broker: works with any broker, lower spreads on XAUUSD are preferred

📊 Advantages of This Approach

Reliable and trustworthy backtest results (no hidden tricks).

Controlled risk with only one trade active at a time.

Simple and transparent design — easy to use for both beginners and experienced traders.

⚠️ Warning

Backtest results are provided for reference only.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Market conditions may change, and live outcomes can differ from historical testing.