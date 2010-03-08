RenkoFingureURUSD
- Indicateurs
- Kourosh Hossein Davallou
- Version: 1.0
🎯 Advanced Renko & Point & Figure Indicator for EURUSD
Win/Loss Pattern Analysis + Smart Trade Timing
This powerful indicator combines two proven strategies—Renko and Point & Figure (P&F)—into one comprehensive tool for analyzing EURUSD trends, recognizing patterns, and managing risk. With smart Box Size calculation (Fixed or ATR-based), moving average filters, and win/loss pattern detection, traders can make sharper, data-driven decisions.
🌟 Key Features
✅ Hybrid Renko + P&F System
- Renko: Noise-free price action with green/red blocks
- Point & Figure: Clear support/resistance levels with X (bullish) and O (bearish) columns
✅ Smart Box Size Calculation
- Fixed Mode (e.g., 500 pips per box)
- ATR-Based Mode: Auto-adjusts to market volatility
✅ Moving Average (MA) Filters
- Add two MAs
- Get signals from price/MA crosses or MA/MA crosses
✅ Win/Loss Pattern Recognition
- Detects classic patterns (double tops/bottoms, triangles, etc.)
- Displays historical success rate & occurrence count
- Customizable win/loss pattern definitions
- Alerts for false breakouts
✅ Custom Pattern Detection
- User-defined sequences of red/green blocks (Renko) or X/O columns (P&F)
- Save and track performance of your personal patterns
✅ Time-Based Trade Analysis
- Color-coded high-probability trading hours
- Tracks win/loss count per starting hour
✅ Dual-Chart Display
- Main Chart: Switch between Renko & P&F
- Mini-Chart (Corner): Detailed pattern stats & signals
⚙️ Setup Guide
- Select Display Mode: Renko (default) or P&F
- Mini-Chart: Pattern details
- Adjust Box Size:
- Fixed: Manual input (e.g., 500 pips)
- ATR-Based: Customize ATR period
- Add Moving Averages:
- Choose type (EMA, SMA, etc.), period, and color
- Enable Pattern Analysis:
- Click the "Pattern" button to view stats
📌 Practical Example for EURUSD
Buy Signal:
✅ Green Renko block + Price above MA
✅ P&F "Double Bottom" with 70% historical success rate
Sell Signal:
✅ Red P&F column + Support breakout with false breakout alert
🎯 Why Use This Indicator?
🔹 Saves time with automated analysis
🔹 Reduces noise by focusing on pure price action
🔹 Improves risk management with pattern failure stats
🔹 Optimizes entry timing with hourly performance data