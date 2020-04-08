Goldmine Guru

🏆 GOLDMINE GURU - The Ultimate XAUUSD Profit Mining System

Transform Your Gold Trading Into a 24/7 Automated Goldmine!

I've tested with $200 multiple times, but for extra safety, start with $500 minimum balance for optimal lot sizing. (Test on a $500 cent account too—works with any broker and any account types.)

Purchase now, then DM me on Telegram (@abhaykushwaha1) for my exclusive strategy to double your profits fast!

GoldMine Guru is an advanced price-action Expert Advisor specifically engineered for XAUUSD trading that turns market volatility into consistent profits. This intelligent system doesn't just follow trends—it mines gold from market movements with surgical precision.

🎯 Core Trading Strategy

  • Price Movement Trigger System: Opens positions based on $1 threshold movements

  • Dual-Position Grid Technology: Simultaneously manages BUY and SELL positions

  • Smart Volatility Detection: ATR-based market entry timing for optimal performance

  • Progressive Lot Sizing: Dynamic position scaling based on market conditions

💎 Key Features That Set GoldMine Guru Apart

🔥 Adaptive Risk Management

  • Toggle between Conservative and High-Risk modes

  • Automatic position balancing prevents overexposure

  • Built-in maximum position limits for capital protection

  • Real-time equity monitoring with profit preservation

⚡ Advanced Market Intelligence

  • ATR Volatility Filter ensures entries only during high-opportunity periods

  • Dynamic threshold adjustment based on market conditions

  • Split order execution handles large volumes seamlessly

  • Real-time profit tracking with detailed on-screen display

🛡️ Professional Risk Controls

  • Customizable profit targets and position limits

  • Automatic cycle management with price movement tracking

  • Comprehensive position monitoring and reporting

  • Emergency close-all functionality for maximum protection

📊 Perfect For:

  • XAUUSD (Gold) traders seeking automated solutions

  • Traders wanting 24/7 market coverage without emotional interference

  • Both conservative investors and aggressive profit seekers

  • Anyone looking to capitalize on gold's natural volatility patterns

🚀 Why Choose GoldMine Guru?

Unlike basic grid EAs, GoldMine Guru intelligently adapts to market conditions. Its unique price-movement based entry system ensures you're only trading when the market offers real opportunities, not just random noise. The built-in volatility filter prevents entries during low-movement periods, maximizing your profit potential while minimizing unnecessary risk.

Ready to Turn Your Trading Into a Goldmine?

Experience the power of professional-grade algorithmic trading with GoldMine Guru - where every market movement becomes a potential profit opportunity.

Telegram := @abhaykushwaha1


