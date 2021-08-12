Level Up FOREX mt4

An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing FOREX . It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities.

Special launch offer – limited time only.

A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive.
Secure Level Up FOREX at the current price before the next price increase is triggered.
This sale is limited – both in time and in quantity. After that, the regular market price applies.

Artificial Intelligence Integration:

At the heart of this EA les a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patterns in FOREX price data. The system continuously processes historical and live FOREX price feeds to identify potential entry and exit points with a calculated, data-driven approach FOREX.

Adaptive Strategy:
Unlike static rule-based systems, this EA evolves with the market. It uses a flexible decision-making framework that adjusts to FOREX’s unique volatility, trend strength, and market behavior.


No Risky Strategies – Does not use martingale or grid methods

Key Features  :

     Stop Loss (SL):

  • Swing: Based on recent highs/lows (support & resistance).                                                                                                                                                

  • Average Range: Set according to the average market range.

  • Max Range: Places SL at the maximum defined price range.

  • Fixed Points: Fixed stop loss with user-defined points.

     Take Profit (TP):

  • Adjustable using a coefficient (TP Coefficient) to maintain a favorable risk/reward ratio.

  • Can be enabled or disabled as needed.

     Risk Management:

  • Multiple modes: fixed lot, % of balance, % of equity, free margin, or credit.

  • Equity drawdown protection to limit losses and safeguard the account.

   Additional Conditions:

  • Limit number of open positions.

  • Spread and margin filters.

In summary:
This EA’s closing system combines flexibility (different SL/TP methods), protection (risk control & drawdown limits), and dynamic adaptability (trailing stop, news filter), making it suitable for scalpers, swing traders, and grid-based strategies.

     

    


 How to Use

  1. Attach the EA to a FOREX chart.

  2. Choose your preferred risk management settings and lot sizing.

  3. Select whether to enable the news filter and/or grid trading mode.

  4. Test different configurations on a demo account to find the setup that matches your style.




Produits recommandés
BotForex Rsi Cci Scalper
Thierry Iltis
Experts
This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor. It can trade any market, any timeframe and any currency pair. The EA uses simple indicators like SMA, RSI and CCI, and a smart martingale system, that does not open systematical new positions, but waits for a new signal for each new order, wich is limiting drawdown compared to other martingale systems. It uses a combination of seven strategies you can select in the parameters to fit your needs. The strategy tester in MetaTrader 4 can give you the setup y
Smoothed Duster EA
John Wangombe
Experts
This trading expert advisors is an clone & upgrade of  "EA Rough Duster ", also trades best on GBPNZD minute 5 timeframe. Maintains a constant account growth and runs best on low spread and commission based accounts. Uses Martingale & perfect hedging to recover unprofitable positions ensuring no loss. Its consistent profit curves,low DrawDowns & risk proves the record for itself in reliability and consistency plus its unique market analysis ensures quick extraction of profits by scalping the mar
The Nomad Trader EA
Botond Ratonyi
Experts
This EA does not use martingale, averaging, grid, or any dangerous strategies. This EA is always using hard stop loss and take profit. Always use the set files I published in the comment section! More sets will come for wheat, gasoline, and other commodities) (All pairs were tested for 10 years with 99.9% every tick data, More come soon for minor and exotic pairs) Package Contains: --Full EA with all adjustable settings and parameters to tweak or optimize. --It uses the NomadTrader Money Mana
NIGHTCrusher Lite FREE
Christian Opperskalski
4.5 (2)
Experts
NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. The Lite - Version is limited to minimal Lot per Pair and dont has lot mulitplier and dynamic function you can also run different strategies like swing trading or grid different Trade Entry Signals different Exit Strategies included (MA Cut / Signal Change / Trailing TP) clever Risk & Money management - Balance based - Longrun trades tracking You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if ne
FREE
Vision Fx v
Samuel Nancwat Isaac
Experts
Introducing the Vision fx EA, a sophisticated trading robot designed to capitalize on the dynamic interplay of short-term and long-term reversal patterns within the Forex market. Unlike other robots, this EA avoids grid, or arbitrage strategies, ensuring a secure and calculated trading experience. Perfect for traders of all backgrounds, whether seasoned or beginners, the vision fx EA accommodates all skill levels. This versatile trading system comes packed with features, including guarding aga
Advanced Sniper Pro EA mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
ADVANCED SNIPER PRO EA est un système de trading automatique précis avec un taux de réussite d'environ 90 %. Cet EA est l'un des robots de scalping les plus stables, cohérents et rentables au monde. Ce produit original est proposé exclusivement sur ce site web MQL5. Utilisez 2 Set_files v25.17 de la section « Commentaires » pour utiliser et tester l'EA. L'EA propose une variété de paramètres adaptés aux besoins des traders professionnels. Les débutants en Forex peuvent simplement utiliser le
Jobot Basic Martingale
Jakkarin Chinsuwan
Experts
This EA can run on every currencies pairs recommend EURUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPUSD Timeframe 30 Minute (M30) The important advantage of this EA is that you can start to trade with $1000 min imum initial Deposit. And the robot can support your manual transactions on EURUSD. ACCOUNT LEVERAGE: 1:100 ACCOUNT (Stop Out): 50% or less ACCOUNT TYPE: Real account ACCOUNT MODE: Hedging account Take Profit: Automatically Stop Loss: Automatically LOT size: Manual first order
DJ Rider Velocity
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
DJ Velocity Rider M15 — Ride the Pulse of Dow Jones DJ Velocity Rider is a next-generation trading strategy developed specifically for the Dow Jones (US30) on the 15-minute timeframe. It intelligently detects shifts in market momentum and executes high-probability trades with precision. With adaptive trailing mechanisms, smart Friday closure management, and optimized risk controls, DJ Velocity Rider maximizes opportunities while minimizing exposure. Built for traders who demand speed, control, a
Bluey EURUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
2 (1)
Experts
Introducing Bluey, the next evolution in automated trading technology. Bluey isn't just another run-of-the-mill trading robot; it's a sophisticated system engineered to redefine your trading experience. Powered by cutting-edge algorithms and state-of-the-art features, Bluey seamlessly blends technical analysis, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to provide traders with accurate and profitable trading signals. Bluey's advanced technology excels at identifying lucrative trading opport
Two Candle Smart
Sumini
Experts
The advantages of EA TWO CANDLE SMART are: It is equipped with various filters, including: maxspread, maxlot, takeprofit (4 step), stop loss (3 step), profit target per day, and many more. Open order BUY = If iClose[2] > iOpen[2] && iClose[1] > iOpen[1]. Open order SELL = If iClose[2] < iOpen[2] && iClose[1] < iOpen[1]. Target_profit_perday=50; ==> can work on forward test. lockprofit=2;//Minimal Profit in money Step_LockProfit_in_Money=25; Stoploss_in_Money=1000; Stoploss_in %=50;==> Stoploss
Kilimanjaro EA
Botond Ratonyi
5 (1)
Experts
Check out my youtube channel about forex trading robots:  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL_p6fuQtNkg-1rRY69t5Ig Message me on telegram if you have any questions:  https://t.me/BRobotTrader H1 TIMEFRAME Updates and improvements(2021.08.12): USE THE SET FILES FROM THE COMMENT SECTION! This is the biggest update in the life of the KILIMANJARO EA, it got new features and NEW engine, plus many new parameters to optimize and play around with. ---It got the official TheNomadTrader Dynamic e
Echo one tradeConfirm
Phongkrit Phattanawijak
4 (1)
Experts
Echo One: The provided robot is a result of several Test of trading many many strategies,various indicators of forecasting, To make the best decision for making profits in markets. By combining several strategies and algorithms in this robot, at changing each tick price, with the utmost precision and speed  Real account has been opened where it will be possible to analyze the entire history, as well as constantly, in real time, monitor all current results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/71523
FREE
Stardust
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
StarDust searches for divergences in the values of several indicators considering them as signs of flat and enters the market if a relatively steady trend is detected. The Expert Advisor trades "basic" symbols with a low spread. The best results are achieved on М15. The EA automatically adjusts to 4 and 5-digit quote flows. Settings Comment_to_orders – comment to a placed order. The field can be left blank if no comment is required. MM – enable money management with automatic setting of a worki
CHF Portal
Ngo Yung Lau
Experts
CHF Portal is designed for Trading USDCHF specifically. Trading Concept The operation concept of CHF Portal is based on an algorithm which tries to determine the Trend. To be more specific, CHF Portal works with its own calculation logic according to historical volatility and price movement. It is trying to find out the Top or Bottom in a Trend, and open the Short or Long Position accordingly. Don't expect CHF Portal can be able to open the trade on the highest or lowest level, because CHF Port
Dragon Tongues
Jin Hu Han
Experts
This strategy is characterized by simplicity and rudeness. Simple things, it is widely applicable, durable, strong stability. This is an advantage to having a certain amount of money, because the demand for big money is stable. The need for small capital is efficiency. Efficiency requires Intensive farming. There are a lot of things you can refine to increase your efficiency. But I’m not sure I can build a sophisticated EA money machine. Efficiency and stability are a dialectical relationship. H
The Alpha DAX
Ng Eng Zhan
Experts
About The Alpha DAX The Alpha DAX  is an unique system running on a complex set of algorithms and advanced machine learning computation mechanism to analyze massive sets of data from the neural network, and combines with a special set of price action movement analysis to optimize the trading decision, and it will then predicts the next best possible and potential moves of the DAX (German 40) prices, and execute the trades to seek for the Alpha in the DAX market. The advantages of The Alpha DAX
BreakBot
Hasan Abdulhussein
Experts
BreakBot: This expert advisor is specifically designed for traders seeking smart and secure solutions to transform small capital into substantial profits, reaching $100,000 or more. It employs professional strategies and precise risk management to achieve steady and safe growth. Key Features of the Expert Advisor ️ Smart Capital Management: Utilizes carefully calculated risk percentages to maximize profits while minimizing losses. Automatically adapts to account size, making it ideal for both b
EA GapAngle
Hong Ling Mu
5 (1)
Experts
FOREX market is life itself. There is no such thing as a stable life. The same applies to FOREX. It's always about staying within a certain price range, but occasionally, there are significant deviations from that range. Life is no different. During those times, it's important to wait patiently. Eventually, things will return to a stable range. When there is a major deviation from the range, it's an opportunity. You shouldn't miss out on this chance. This robot uses the Envelope indicator to e
FREE
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
Experts
Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements. The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which
EUR 5 of 8 MT4
Tomas Michalek
Experts
Plug & Play portfolio - series of high-quality EURUSD H1 strategies for maximized success. The fifth strategy from the   EUR-8   portfolio uses the direction of the MACD indicator for recognizing the trend and then set the pending order according to KeltnerChannel. This fully automatic EA was   Triple tested  - backtest on 'Out of sample data',   robustness tests  and portfolio correlation. Easy set-up. You define only risk amount and you are good to go. Learn   why I do   Monte Carlo, robustn
DualEdge FX The Ultimate Trend
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
4 (1)
Experts
DualEdge FX – Bot Avancé pour le Trading de Tendance et de Rebond Présentation: DualEdge FX est un bot de trading professionnel conçu pour suivre les tendances du marché et identifier les points de retournement avec précision. Il permet aux traders de tirer parti des stratégies de suivi de tendance ainsi que du trading contre-tendance , en s'adaptant automatiquement aux conditions du marché. Principales caractéristiques: Mode Double Stratégie: Combine suivi de tendance et trading de retournemen
FREE
Monarchs Trade Machine MT4
Boris Sklyaruk
Experts
Fully automatic multicurrency trading machine MT4/5 The advisor's strategy is based on trading volumes and statistics of the movement of trading instruments, the author's trading method, which shows excellent results over the past 7 years Multicurrency testing since 2016 with 99.9% real ticks, testing was carried out on the MT5 platform, with all traded currency pairs at the same time. The Expert Advisor has three trading strategies with a smart dynamic lot, which depends on the load on the dep
Technical scalper Bot
Nataliia Marchuk
Experts
Forex robot scalper based on artificial intelligence algorithms is an automated system capable of performing operations in the foreign exchange market on the M5 timeframe and using the XAUUSD currency pair. This robot uses technical analysis to determine market entry and exit points and can generate efficient trades in real time. One of the main advantages of the forex scalper robot is its ability to quickly adapt to changing market conditions. This robot can work on the basis of several tradin
Lunexa MT4
Aren Davidian
Experts
Lunexa – The Intelligent Trading Robot MT5 Version   :   h ttps://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143765 products List :   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/arendav/seller Why Lunexa? In the ruthless world of trading, there's no place for luck—only intelligent algorithms and adaptive systems survive. Lunexa is the result of over 20 years of research, development, and testing on more than 2 million real market data points, built with over 10,000 intelligent trading algorithms. Powered
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (3)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA est un système de trading automatique précis avec une précision d'environ 90 % pour la plateforme MT4. Ce scalping EA rentable est l'un des systèmes les plus stables du marché à l'heure actuelle. Ce produit original est proposé exclusivement sur le site web MQL5. - Utilisez deux fichiers Set depuis la section « Commentaires » pour utiliser/tester la version 25.15 de l'EA. - Méthode d'intérêt composé et techniques de scalping implémentées. - Le système définit automatiquement
MerkaDivergence
Merkabot
Experts
A trading system based on divergences is one that uses divergences between technical indicators and market prices to identify potential trading opportunities. Here's how this type of trading system operates: Divergence identification: The divergence-based trading system seeks to identify divergences between technical indicators and market prices. A divergence occurs when the market price and a technical indicator move in different directions, which can indicate a possible trend reversal. Signal
Reversal Overlap Bot mt4
Mikhail Pigolkin
Experts
Reversal Overlap Bot is an automated trading strategy. No technical indicators are used in the work. At the beginning of trading, the first order is placed in a certain direction (at your option). When you open a new candle, this order is closed if it is in profit. Otherwise, the next order opens in the opposite direction. Orders are closed when profit is reached. If there are unprofitable orders on the chart, the robot will close one of them. When closing loss-making orders, the profit covers t
Shooting Target
Chui Yu Lui
Experts
/ ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined methods. I
WOW Dash Scalper FXD1 Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - D1 Strategies you can using both it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - H4 and D1 Strategies you can using both MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes  - 8 minutes is default, can change it MaxSpread  - upto currency pairs,
Smart Lot EA
Leon Andreas Gleisberg
Experts
Der Stable Profit Bot ist ein vollautomatischer Expert Advisor (EA) für den MetaTrader 4. Er handelt Candle Flip Signale (Trendwechsel zwischen bullischen und bärischen Kerzen) und kombiniert diese mit dynamischem Money-Management . Der Bot ist für Trader entwickelt, die eine stabile, risikooptimierte Strategie suchen, ohne selbst ständig vor dem Bildschirm zu sitzen. Dank Trailing Stop , Break-Even Schutz und Verlustkontrolle arbeitet der EA zuverlässig auch in volatilen Marktphasen. Keine ko
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour pl
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.76 (21)
Experts
Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.85 (60)
Experts
1 copy left for $199 Next price  --> $299  Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position man
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️ Déjà propriétaire du Boring Pips EA ? Vous êtes éligible à une réduction supplémentaire de 30 % ! Contactez-nous pour en savoir plus : Comment réclamer votre remise (rebate) Le second mandat de Trump a ravivé une vague de politiques commerciales agressives, commençant par le retour de tarifs douaniers massifs qui secouent les marchés mondiaux. Les tensions au Moyen-Orient se sont intensifiées — plus récemment entre Israël et l’Iran — ce qui pourrait influencer la hausse des prix du
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Experts
VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (19)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
AI Gold Sniper
Ho Tuan Thang
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based on a
GbpUsd Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (91)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (64)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (7)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (4)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Experts
Bienvenue à Gold Trend Scalping PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Prochain prix : 899 $ Prix final : 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping est le premier EA que j'ai conçu spécifiquement pour l'or. L'EA utilise une stratégie de trading suivant la tendance basée sur des périodes de temps plus grandes. Il utilise un super trend pour détecter la tendance principale du plus grand cadre temporel, puis ouvre des trades sur des cadres temporels plus petits. L'EA utilise toujours un stop loss fixe pour chaque trade, fix
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.39 (36)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor est un système conçu pour récupérer les positions non rentables. L'algorithme de l'auteur verrouille une position perdante, la divise en plusieurs parties distinctes et ferme chacune d'elles séparément. Une configuration facile, un lancement différé en cas de baisse, un verrouillage, la désactivation d'autres Expert Advisors, une moyenne avec filtrage des tendances et la fermeture partielle d'une position perdante sont intégrés dans un seul outil C'est l'utilisation des pertes
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (13)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $497) - The offer ends soon! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth fundamental analysis. It actively adapts to ever-changing market conditions, identifying statistically significant price patterns with remarkable predictive pow
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forgé par la perte. Perfectionné dans la douleur. Développé avec détermination. ️ STRUCTURE. PAS DE SPÉCULATION. Three Little Birds EA n'est pas un simple robot de trading. C'est un moteur forgé au combat, conçu au fil d'années d'échecs réels, et conçu pour une seule mission :   protéger, récupérer et accroître vos capitaux propres, même lorsque le marché devient cruel. Il combine   trois stratégies puissantes   en parfaite synchronisation : Grille sur le
Croesus Gold EA MT4
Lin Lin Ma
3.17 (6)
Experts
Product Introduction to Croesus Gold EA   Croesus Gold EA is a professional automated trading tool developed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. It focuses primarily on the XAUUSD (gold) trading instrument and is highly optimized for 5-minute (M5) chart scenarios, aiming to provide traders with efficient and precise automated trading solutions. Given the characteristics of gold’s frequent short-term price fluctuations and fast market rhythm, this EA replaces manual monitor
Sequoia v4
Yvan Musatov
1 (1)
Experts
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.65 (60)
Experts
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro est un système permettant de récupérer les prélèvements d'autres conseillers ou de commandes ouvertes manuellement. RM Pro a la capacité de s’ajuster automatiquement et dynamiquement. Le trader doit sélectionner le niveau de risque et le conseiller travaillera en mode entièrement automatique. Peut fonctionner en mode de récupération et en mode veille ! Si un autre conseiller génère un prélèvement, RM Pro le désactivera, verrouillera la position et lancera le processus de re
GoldMinerFX
Van Hoa Nguyen
5 (3)
Experts
GoldminerFX is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GoldminerFX is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient depending on
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3.83 (12)
Experts
Golden Scalper PRO : Notre technologie à vos côtés ! Manuel et fichiers de configuration : contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix augmente en fonction du nombre de licences vendues. Copies disponibles : 3 Trader l'or, l'un des actifs les plus volatils du marché financier, nécessite une grande précision, une analyse rigoureuse et une gestion des risques extrêmement efficace. Golden Scalper PRO a été développé précisément pour intégrer
MM Flip CodePro
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Experts
"MM 3.0 FLIP CODEPRO IS DESIGNED TO MULTIPLY YOUR CAPITAL UP TO 300 TIMES OR MORE A WEEK ON SMALL ACCOUNTS USING 1:UNLIMITED THIS POWERFUL TRADING ROBOT CAN TURN SMALL INVESTMENTS INTO MASSIVE RETURNS DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS" "WITH JUST $100 FOR FORISTANCE YOU HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO GENERATE $30 000+ IN A SINGLE WEEK....BASED ON OUR EXPERIENCE CONSTANT CONSISTENT PROFITS WITHIN 7 TRADING DAYS DAYSARE ACHIEVABLE" "OUR TEAM IS HERE TO GUIDE AND SUPPORT YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY WITH MM3
Total Lock MT4
Vadim Zotov
5 (2)
Experts
Lock is a powerful tool for saving a trader's money. Instead of the traditional stop loss, you can now use this robot. The robot will place a pending lock — a counter order. When the price moves sharply against the trader, the lock becomes a market one, and therefore the loss does not increase, but freezes at the same level. The main position is saved and will bring profit as soon as the lock closes. Each position is locked by a separate lock. The number of positions is not limited. The robot c
Plus de l'auteur
GOLD Dahab
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next
Level Up FOREX
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing FOREX   . It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure   Level Up FOREX  at the current price before the next
BTC Pro MT5
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing BTC. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure BTC Pro  at the current price before the next price increas
GOLD cn
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
A smart Expert Advisor designed exclusively for GOLD , combining classic indicators with modern flexibility. Full control over risk management, news filters, lot sizing, and optional grid trading – all optimized for GOLD trading. Strategy Overview This Expert Advisor uses a combination of technical tools to identify precise entry zones: Price Action for natural market movement. Cycle Strength and SMA Strength to detect strong market trends. Stochastic and RSI for additional confirmation of entri
Crypto Edge EA
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
Experts
A smart Expert Advisor designed exclusively for BITCOIN (BTCUSD), combining classic indicators with modern flexibility. Full control over risk management, news filters, lot sizing, and optional grid trading – all optimized for Bitcoin trading. Strategy Overview This Expert Advisor uses a combination of technical tools to identify precise entry zones: Price Action for natural market movement. Cycle Strength and SMA Strength to detect strong market trends. MACD and ADX for additional confirmation
Super MACD Pro
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (5)
Experts
The expert uses 3 MACD indicators to open trades. Advantages of the expert : You have full control over all three indicators. Use advanced stop loss and advanced trade closing. Risk Management. You can use the Grid . You can handle the news. You can control the number of trades and the conditions for opening a trade such as (Margin Limit , Spread Limit , Slippage , Timer Interval , Magic Number) It is preferable to use a small time frame.
FREE
Smarter Zone
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
Expret: The Ultimate Recovery Zone Strategy Expert Advisor for MT5 Revolutionize Your Trading with Expret Expret is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, leveraging the powerful Recovery Zone strategy to maximize your trading potential. Whether you're a novice trader or a seasoned professional, Expret offers unparalleled customization and control to adapt to your unique trading style. Key Features: 1. Advanced Recovery Zone Strategy: Expret employs a sophisticated Recov
FREE
Triple Indicator Pro
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
Triple Indicator Pro: ADX, BB & MA Powered Trading Expert Unlock precision trading with Triple Indicator Pro, an advanced Expert Advisor designed to maximize your market edge. Combining the power of the ADX (trend strength), Bollinger Bands (market volatility), and Moving Average (trend direction), this EA opens trades only when all three indicators align 1 - ADX (Average Directional Index) indicator – This indicator measures the strength of the trend, if the trend is weak, the expert avoids
FREE
Price increase
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Indicateurs
A price increase indicator calculates range and price changes in percent. It is very useful when you look at the chart. It helps you make decisions to open deals when the price is at the lowest level do not open sell deals and open buy deals and when it is at the highest level do not open buy deals open sell deals, it is not an entry signal for deals but to know the lowest and highest price that will reach in an hour or four hours a day or a week or a month as a whole for the period
FREE
Smartr Zone
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
Experts
Expret: The Ultimate Recovery Zone Strategy Expert Advisor for MT4 Revolutionize Your Trading with Expret Expret is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 4, leveraging the powerful Recovery Zone strategy to maximize your trading potential. Whether you're a novice trader or a seasoned professional, Expret offers unparalleled customization and control to adapt to your unique trading style. Key Features: 1. Advanced Recovery Zone Strategy: Expret employs a sophisticated Recov
FREE
BTC Pro MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing BTC. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure   BTC Pro  at the current price before the next price incre
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis