Boom sniper detector

The indicator uses RSI and combines Moving average and Parabolic Sar to filter out some buy signals

Key Features

  • Chart Boom 1000 index
  • Timeframe 1minute
  • Clear on chart buy entries
  • Non repainting
  • Buy signals alerts and push notifications

 Settings

RSI, Moving average and Parabolic settings are hardcoded and optimized for boom 1000 index

NOT ALL SIGNALS PROVIDED BY THIS INDICATOR ARE SNIPER ENTRIES PROPER RISK MANAGEMENT SHOULD BE DONE

FREE
