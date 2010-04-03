Boom sniper detector
- Indicateurs
- Tadiwa Sam Munyengwa
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
The indicator uses RSI and combines Moving average and Parabolic Sar to filter out some buy signals
Key Features
- Chart Boom 1000 index
- Timeframe 1minute
- Clear on chart buy entries
- Non repainting
- Buy signals alerts and push notifications
Settings
RSI, Moving average and Parabolic settings are hardcoded and optimized for boom 1000 index
NOT ALL SIGNALS PROVIDED BY THIS INDICATOR ARE SNIPER ENTRIES PROPER RISK MANAGEMENT SHOULD BE DONE