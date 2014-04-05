High Low with Time and Alerts

Indicator for traders who don’t want to miss the key moment when a new High or Low is formed.

This tool automatically detects the current High and Low of the selected timeframe (Daily, Weekly, Monthly, or any other).

It shows not only the price levels, but also the exact date and time when the High or Low occurred.

Whenever a new High or Low is created, the indicator immediately sends you an alert and push notification to your phone (one-time, no spam).

✨ Features:

Detects current High and Low of the chosen timeframe

Displays exact time and price of High/Low

Works on Daily, Weekly, Monthly or any custom TF

Alerts + push notifications on new High/Low

Clean dashboard layout with symbols and levels

Works with any symbol or suffix

📈 How it helps:

Quickly see where the market made its extreme of the session/week/month

Get notified in real time when a new High/Low is created

Save time scanning multiple charts – just watch the dashboard

🔔 Alerts: