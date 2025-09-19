TradePanel Fast EA Full

TradePanel v77.44 Fast EA Full - Complete Feature Documentation

This is a comprehensive trading panel Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 that provides advanced order management capabilities with both real and virtual order execution modes.

TradePanel v77.44 Fast EA Full is for professional traders and released full mode with all features and functions.

If professional traders search for more advanced TradePanel EA , please check my other EA and look at the feautures.

Core Features

1. Trading Panel Interface

Customizable panel position (X/Y coordinates)

Color-coded interface with configurable colors for background, buttons, and text

Compact design (320x615 pixels) with organized sections for different functions

Real-time clock and date display

Account type indicator (Hedge/Netting)

Algorithmic trading status monitor

2. Order Execution Modes

Real Mode:

Direct market execution through MT5

Supports all order types: Market Buy/Sell, Buy Stop/Limit, Sell Stop/Limit

Requires algorithmic trading to be enabled

Automatic slippage control with configurable maximum points

Virtual Mode:

Orders exist only within the EA, not sent to broker

Monitors price movements and converts to real orders when triggered

Visual representation with colored lines and labels on chart

Useful for testing strategies without risk

3. Order Management

Entry Controls:

Adjustable lot size with increment/decrement buttons

Price input for pending orders (0 = market price)

Stop Loss and Take Profit fields

Quick-access buttons for all order types

Exit Controls:

Close All Positions

Close Buy Positions Only

Close Sell Positions Only

Delete All Pending Orders

Delete Virtual Orders

4. Virtual Stop Loss/Take Profit System

This unique feature allows setting SL/TP levels that exist only in the EA:

Independent from broker-side SL/TP

Useful for hiding levels from broker

Visual lines and labels showing potential profit/loss

Drag-and-drop adjustment directly on chart

Ctrl+Click to delete individual virtual SL/TP

5. Performance Monitoring

Execution Speed Monitor:

Real-time measurement of order execution speed

Visual indicator with color coding: Green (<5ms): Excellent Yellow (5-15ms): Good Orange (15-30ms): Warning Red (>30ms): Slow

Configurable position (4 corner options)

Optional disable for reduced CPU usage

6. Working Hours Control

Set specific trading hours (Start/End times)

Day-of-week filters (Monday-Sunday)

Visual status indicator showing active/inactive periods

Override capability in Virtual Mode

7. Security Features

Built-in expiry date (December 31, 2026)

License key validation system

Debug/profiler detection

Tester mode detection

Advanced Functionality

Chart Visualization

Position Lines: Thick colored lines showing open positions with P/L display

Virtual Order Lines: Dashed/dotted lines for pending virtual orders

Interactive Labels: Clickable buttons showing order details

Drag-to-Modify: Move lines to adjust prices

Smart Order Comments

Each order includes detailed comments with:

EA name and version

Timestamp

Order type and mode (Real/Virtual)

Slippage Protection

Maximum slippage setting in points

Automatic price tolerance for virtual order triggers

IOC (Immediate or Cancel) filling mode

Optimized Performance

Millisecond timer (10ms) for responsive updates

Selective chart redraws to reduce CPU load

Optional heavy performance test disabling

Efficient object management

User Interaction

Keyboard Shortcuts

Ctrl+Click on virtual order labels: Delete order

Ctrl+Click on virtual SL/TP labels: Remove SL/TP

Drag lines to adjust prices

Visual Feedback

Color-coded order types (Buy=Green, Sell=Red)

Profit/Loss display in account currency

Warning notifications for slow execution

Auto-hiding notifications after timeout

Safety Checks

Validates pending order prices against current market

Prevents invalid SL/TP placement

Monitors algo trading status continuously

Working hours enforcement

Technical Specifications

Compatibility

MetaTrader 5 only

Works with all symbols

Supports both Hedge and Netting accounts

Multi-position management

Resource Usage

Lightweight design with "FAST" optimization

Optional performance test disabling

Efficient timer-based updates

Minimal chart redraw calls

Object Management

Automatic cleanup on removal

Unique naming conventions prevent conflicts

Z-order management for proper layering

Comprehensive object deletion on deinit

Configuration Parameters

The EA provides extensive customization through input parameters:

Default lot size

Panel positioning and colors

Execution speed monitor settings

Slippage control

Virtual SL/TP defaults

Working hours schedule

Performance optimization options

This EA combines professional-grade order management with innovative virtual trading capabilities, making it suitable for both manual traders seeking enhanced control and automated strategy development.