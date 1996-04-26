Sudo

Over time, we have developed an Expert Advisor with the aim of providing a tool that facilitates trading, especially for those who are just starting in the forex market or those who, having a full-time job, want an additional source of income without neglecting their daily responsibilities.

We believe that the first step, and the simplest thing a person new to the trading world can do, is to join our Telegram group. In this space, our Expert Advisor publishes market entry alerts, providing valuable real-time information. This allows users to evaluate these alerts and, using their own judgment, decide if it is a good entry opportunity or not. Additionally, the group offers a collaborative environment where members can share experiences and strategies, facilitating learning and growth in the trading field.


Produits recommandés
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - conçu pour ouvrir des transactions ! Il s'agit d'un robot de trading qui utilise des algorithmes spéciaux innovants et avancés pour calculer ses valeurs, votre assistant dans le monde des marchés financiers. Utilisez notre ensemble d'indicateurs de la série SolarTrade Suite pour mieux choisir le moment de lancer ce robot. Découvrez nos autres produits de la série SolarTrade Suite en bas de la description. Vous souhaitez naviguer en
Administrator
Juan David Ochoa Garcia
Utilitaires
Over time, we have developed an Expert Advisor with the aim of providing a tool that facilitates trading, especially for those who are just starting in the forex market or those who, having a full-time job, want an additional source of income without neglecting their daily responsibilities. We believe that the first step, and the simplest thing a person new to the trading world can do, is to join our Telegram group. In this space, our Expert Advisor publishes market entry alerts, providing valua
FREE
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Scalping MT5 EA
The Hung Ngo
Experts
Description of Scalping MT5 EA Scalping MT5 EA is a powerful, simple, and user-friendly trading tool designed for traders seeking an effective scalping strategy. This fully automated EA saves you time and maximizes profit opportunities from short-term price movements. Key Features Fully Automated : Scalping MT5 EA handles every stage of trading, from market analysis to order placement and risk management. Easy Setup : With simple input parameters, you can customize the EA to suit your trading st
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Experts
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
Algocep Grid MT5
Jacob James
Experts
PROMO: ONLY 10 LEFT AT $90! Next price:        $199 Price will be kept high to limit number of users for this strategy. This EA starts trading at the open of   London (UK) Session . It is based on analysis of advanced statistical distributions combined with short to medium term reversal patterns which have mean-reversion attributes. The EA includes several smart features and allows you to trade with a fixed or automatic lot size. The EA is not sensitive to spreads but can be backtested on both
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
RSI Intelligent
Sabil Yudifera
Experts
RSI Intelligent is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very efficient Relative Strength Index (RSI) breakout strategy, Probabilistic analysis with (RSI). Most effective in the price Cumulative probability of a normal distribution that occupy the bulk of the market time. Transactions happen almost every day like Scalping follow trend. A Forex robot using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with an artificial neural network would be an advanced automated trading system th
Quick Deal MT5
Vadim Korolyuk
Experts
QuickDeal — "because speed matters" Automated Gold Scalping Robot (MQL5) QuickDeal is a high-speed trading robot designed for automated gold trading in MetaTrader 5. It is ideal for aggressive scalping style on low time frames and can be a great tool for both beginners and experienced traders.  DOES NOT USE a grid or martingale. Stoploss and takeprofit are set for each trade. The robot trades during high volatility in the market, which allows you to make a profit in a short time.  Set file  in
Magic Grid MT5
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.14 (7)
Experts
Magic Grid MT5 is a non-indicator Expert Advisor using a grid strategy (on a hedging account). The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically (once at the beginning of the trade).   The robot can trade on any timeframe, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs,
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Net Z
Sugianto
5 (1)
Experts
NET Z uses a very well-known trend reversal technique to determine position entry with slight modifications by using virtual trade techniques and virtual pending orders so that position entry is not too early or too late. Why NETZ? NET Z does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my personal daily ro
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Exotic Adrenalin
Ivan Simonika
Experts
Exotic Bot   is a multi -cream multifunctional adviser working on any time frame and in any market conditions. The robot’s work is taken as a system of averaging with the non -geometric progression of the construction of a trading grid. Built -in protection systems: special filters, spreading, internal restriction of trading time. Building a trading grid, taking into account important internal levels. The ability to configure trading aggressiveness. Work postponed orders with trailing orders. T
Forex Trend Detector MT5
Lachezar Krastev
5 (12)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> Buy Forex Trend Detector with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $497) - The offer ends soon! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! Forex Trend Detector is an automated trading strategy which is developed to follow the money… or "follow the market impulse" resulting in reliable and consistent performance. I built Forex Trend Detector on a trading strategy that works!  I didn't use exotic or speculative techniques – instead i examined the
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
Le S&P 500 Scalper Advisor est un outil innovant conçu pour les traders souhaitant trader avec succès l'indice S&P 500. Cet indice est l'un des indicateurs les plus utilisés et les plus prestigieux du marché boursier américain, regroupant les 500 plus grandes entreprises des États-Unis. Particularités : Solutions de trading automatisées :       Le conseiller s'appuie sur des algorithmes avancés et des analyses techniques pour adapter automatiquement la stratégie aux conditions changeantes du mar
Little Swinger by RT
Abdul Wahab
Experts
Little Swinger    (Best choice for passive income lovers) Developed by RobotechTrading   key features: Financial Freedom Back testing results will match with real live trading results Proper TP and SL Controlled Risk Highly Optimized settings Running on our Real Live Accounts Little Risk, Little Drawdown, Little Stress, Little BUT stable income, just set and forget. Strategy: Not Indicator based No Martingale  No Grid  No Repaint strategy Safe and Secure calculation of Live data and than take
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.95 (57)
Experts
Exp-TickSniper - scalpeur de ticks à   grande vitesse avec sélection automatique des paramètres pour chaque paire de devises automatiquement. Vous rêvez d'un conseiller qui calculera automatiquement les paramètres de trading ? Optimisé et réglé automatiquement ? La version complète du système pour MetaTrader 4:       TickSniper   scalper   pour MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - Description complète       + DÉMO + PDF L'EA a été développé sur la base de l'expérience acquise en près de 10 ans de program
Outside Day Reversal EA
Munkh Od Jargalsaikhan
Experts
Outside day trading strategy looks for a specific pattern in the price chart of a security. The pattern is characterized by a larger range than the previous day, with the high of the day higher than the previous day's high and the low of the day lower than the previous day's low. Works with many symbols, such as BTCUSD, GBPUSD,USDCAD, oil, gas, and others. PLEASE RATE! Thank you very much! FEATURES: - Real Strategy - Daily Bar Strategy - Exit the trade if the day was profitable - ATR multiple s
FREE
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Experts
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 249$ seulement pour les 5 premiers acheteurs ! Signal en direct Vérifiez la performance en direct de Sonic R Pro Enhanced : Stratégie de Trading Sonic R Pro Enhanced est une version améliorée de la stratégie Sonic R, automatisant les opérations basées sur le Dragon Band (EMA 34 et EMA 89) et intégrant des algorithmes avancés pour maximiser la performance. Unités de temps : M15, M30 Paires supportées : XAUUSD,
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.7 (231)
Experts
Hamster Scalping est un conseiller commercial entièrement automatique. Stratégie de scalping de nuit. L'indicateur RSI et le filtre ATR sont utilisés comme entrées. L'Expert Advisor requiert un type de compte de couverture. IMPORTANT! Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour recevoir des instructions et un bonus ! Le suivi du travail réel, ainsi que mes autres développements sont consultables ici : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Recommandations générales Dépôt minimum de 10
Logistician Bot
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Logistician — Algorithmic Expert Advisor Based on Statistical Logic Logistician is a professional trading Expert Advisor that applies a proprietary logistic model to analyze market behavior. It operates using a mathematically grounded algorithm that evaluates price strength and amplitude over a specified period and makes trading decisions based on internal statistical indicators — without using external technical tools. The system is designed to detect trend weakening, automatically closing the
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
Experts
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Santa Scalping MT5
Morten Kruse
3.33 (3)
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
YenSync
Michael Prescott Burney
1 (1)
Experts
YenSync is an advanced trading system for the USDJPY H1 chart, evolving from the core logic of the proven Fuji Wave system. Designed specifically to adapt to the unique rhythm of the USDJPY pair, YenSync emphasizes precise entry timing, trend synchronization, and controlled exposure across varying volatility conditions. This system leverages internal momentum tracking and directional alignment filters to engage with clean, sustained market movements while minimizing reaction to short-term noise.
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Utilitaires
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (551)
Utilitaires
Bienvenue sur Trade Manager EA, l’outil ultime de gestion des risques conçu pour rendre le trading plus intuitif, précis et efficace. Ce n’est pas seulement un outil d’exécution d’ordres ; c’est une solution complète pour la planification des trades, la gestion des positions et le contrôle des risques. Que vous soyez débutant, trader expérimenté ou scalpeur ayant besoin d’une exécution rapide, Trade Manager EA s’adapte à vos besoins, offrant une flexibilité sur tous les marchés, des devises et i
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.99 (105)
Utilitaires
Découvrez une expérience exceptionnellement rapide de copie de trades avec le   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Avec sa configuration facile en 1 minute, ce copieur de trades vous permet de copier des trades entre plusieurs terminaux MetaTrader sur le même ordinateur Windows ou Windows VPS avec des vitesses de copie ultra-rapides de moins de 0.5 seconde. Que vous soyez un trader débutant ou professionnel, le   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offre une large gamme d'options pour le personnaliser en fonc
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (140)
Utilitaires
Trade Panel est un assistant commercial multifonctionnel. L'application contient plus de 50 fonctions de trading pour le trading manuel et vous permet d'automatiser la plupart des opérations de trading. Attention, l'application ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Commerce. Permet d'effectuer des opérations de trading en un clic : Ouvrez des ordres et des positions e
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (8)
Utilitaires
Version Bêta Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader est actuellement en version bêta. Certaines fonctionnalités sont encore en cours de développement et de petits bugs peuvent apparaître. Si vous rencontrez un problème, merci de le signaler — vos retours nous aident à améliorer le produit. Le prix augmentera après la sortie officielle. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader est un outil puissant qui copie automatiquement les signaux de trading depuis des chaînes ou groupes Telegram vers votre compte MetaTrader 5
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Utilitaires
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Utilitaires
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.89 (19)
Utilitaires
Grid Manual est un panneau de trading permettant de travailler avec une grille d'ordres. L'utilitaire est universel, possède des paramètres flexibles et une interface intuitive. Il fonctionne avec une grille d'ordres non seulement dans le sens des pertes, mais aussi dans le sens de l'augmentation des profits. Le commerçant n'a pas besoin de créer et de maintenir une grille d'ordres, l'utilitaire le fera. Il suffit d'ouvrir une commande et "Grid Manual" créera automatiquement une grille de comman
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Chat Copieur MT5) est un copieur de trades local et un framework complet de gestion des risques et d'exécution conçu pour les défis commerciaux d'aujourd'hui. Des défis de prop firms à la gestion de portefeuille personnel, il s'adapte à chaque situation avec une combinaison d'exécution robuste, de protection du capital, de configuration flexible et de gestion avancée des trades. Le copieur fonctionne à la fois en mode Master (expéditeur) et Slave (récepteur), avec
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (84)
Utilitaires
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilitaires
Le copieur commercial pour MT5 est un copieur commercial pour la plate-forme МetaТrader 5   . Il copie les transactions de change   entre       tous les comptes   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 pour la version COPYLOT MT5 (ou MT4   -   MT4 MT5   -   MT4 pour la version COPYLOT MT4) Copieur fiable ! Version MT4 Description complète   +DEMO +PDF Comment acheter Comment installer     Comment obtenir des fichiers journaux     Comment tester et optimiser     Tous les produits de Expforex Vous pouvez
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.89 (9)
Utilitaires
EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (47)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.31 (26)
Utilitaires
Trade Manager pour vous aider à entrer et sortir rapidement des transactions tout en calculant automatiquement votre risque. Y compris des fonctionnalités pour vous aider à éviter le sur-trading, le trading de vengeance et le trading émotionnel. Les transactions peuvent être gérées automatiquement et les mesures de performances du compte peuvent être visualisées dans un graphique. Ces fonctionnalités rendent ce panneau idéal pour tous les traders manuels et contribuent à améliorer la plateforme
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.96 (26)
Utilitaires
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider est un utilitaire facile à utiliser et entièrement personnalisable qui permet l'envoi de signaux spécifiés vers un chat, un canal ou un groupe Telegram, transformant ainsi votre compte en fournisseur de signaux. Contrairement à la plupart des produits concurrents, il n'utilise pas d'importations DLL. [ Démonstration ] [ Manuel ] [ Version MT4 ] [ Version Discord ] [ Canal Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configuration Un guide utilisateur étape par étape est
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.33 (6)
Utilitaires
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilitaires
Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal dont vous êtes membre (y compris les canaux privés et restreints) directement sur votre MT5.  Cet outil a été conçu en pensant à l'utilisateur et offre de nombreuses fonctionnalités nécessaires pour gérer et surveiller les trades. Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique conviviale et attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur + Démo  | Version MT4 | Version Disc
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilitaires
Trade Copier est un utilitaire professionnel conçu pour copier et synchroniser les commandesentre les comptes de trading. Les commandes sont copiées du compte/terminal du fournisseur vers le compte/terminal du destinataire, qui sont installés sur le même ordinateur ou vps. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Principales fonctionnalités et avantages: Prend en charge la copie des commandes MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5>
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Utilitaires
Télégramme vers MT5 :   la solution ultime pour copier des signaux Simplifiez votre trading avec Telegram vers MT5, l'outil moderne qui copie les signaux de trading directement des canaux et chats Telegram vers votre plateforme MetaTrader 5, sans DLL. Cette solution puissante garantit une exécution précise des signaux, de nombreuses options de personnalisation, un gain de temps et une efficacité accrue. [Instructions   ] [   DÉMO   ] Caractéristiques principales Intégration directe de l'API Tele
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.67 (3)
Utilitaires
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe   est un outil d’analyse de marché en temps réel développé sur la base du cadre Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Il analyse automatiquement les points de retournement et les zones clés sur plusieurs périodes, en mettant l’accent sur la fourniture de signaux sans repaint et en mettant en évidence les Points d’Intérêt (POI). De plus, il dispose d’un système de niveaux Fibonacci automatiques qui trace automatiquement les lignes de Fibonacci pour aider à détecte
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (70)
Utilitaires
Panneau de trading pour trader en 1 clic.   Travailler avec des positions et des commandes!   Trading à partir du graphique ou du clavier. Avec notre panneau de trading, vous pouvez exécuter des transactions en un seul clic directement depuis le graphique et effectuer des opérations de trading 30 fois plus rapidement qu'avec le contrôle MetaTrader standard. Les calculs automatiques des paramètres et des fonctions rendent le trading plus rapide et plus pratique pour les traders. Des conseils grap
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.72 (18)
Utilitaires
Ce produit filtre tous les conseillers experts et les graphiques manuels pendant les heures de publication des actualités, de sorte que vous n'avez pas à vous soucier des pics de prix soudains qui pourraient détruire vos configurations de trading manuelles ou les transactions entrées par d'autres conseillers experts. Ce produit est également livré avec un système de gestion des ordres complet qui peut gérer vos positions ouvertes et vos ordres en attente avant la publication de toute actualité.
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (41)
Utilitaires
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Utilitaires
Présentation du   OrderManager   : Un utilitaire révolutionnaire pour MT5 Gérez vos transactions comme un pro avec le tout nouveau utilitaire Order Manager pour MetaTrader 5. Conçu avec simplicité et facilité d'utilisation à l'esprit, l'Order Manager vous permet de définir et de visualiser sans effort le risque associé à chaque transaction, vous permettant de prendre des décisions éclairées et d'optimiser votre stratégie de trading. Pour plus d'informations sur l'OrderManager, veuillez vous réfé
DrawDown Limiter
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (20)
Utilitaires
Expert Advisor "Drawdown Limiter"  Vous êtes au bon endroit si vous recherchez un contrôle de drawdown, un limiteur de drawdown, une protection du solde, une protection de l'équité ou une limite quotidienne de drawdown en rapport avec les entreprises de gestion de capitaux (Prop Firm), FTMO, My Forex Fund, ou si vous souhaitez protéger votre compte de trading. Avez-vous déjà eu du mal à contrôler votre drawdown en tradant sur des comptes financés ? Cet EA est fait pour vous. Les entreprises de
Discord To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
3 (2)
Utilitaires
Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal auquel vous êtes membre ( sans avoir besoin d'un jeton de bot ou de permissions administratives ) directement vers votre MT5. Il a été conçu en gardant à l'esprit l'utilisateur tout en offrant de nombreuses fonctionnalités dont vous avez besoin Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique facile à utiliser et visuellement attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur +
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Utilitaires
Cerberus the Equity Watcher est un outil de gestion des risques qui surveille en permanence la valeur de votre compte et empêche les pertes importantes, qu'elles soient causées par des EA défectueux ou des émotions si vous êtes un trader discrétionnaire. Il est extrêmement utile pour les traders systématiques qui s'appuient sur des EA susceptibles de contenir des bogues ou de ne pas fonctionner correctement dans des conditions de marché inattendues. Cerberus vous permet de définir une valeur min
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA MT5
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.13 (8)
Utilitaires
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (override
Partial Closure EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Partial Closure EA MT5 vous permet de clôturer partiellement n'importe quelle position sur votre compte, manuellement selon un pourcentage choisi de la taille du lot et/ou par numéro de ticket, ou automatiquement selon des pourcentages définis des niveaux de TP/SL, en clôturant un pourcentage de la taille de lot initiale sur jusqu’à 10 niveaux de take profit et 10 de stop loss. Il peut gérer toutes ou certaines des transactions de votre compte en spécifiant ou en excluant certains numéros magiq
Plus de l'auteur
Administrator
Juan David Ochoa Garcia
Utilitaires
Over time, we have developed an Expert Advisor with the aim of providing a tool that facilitates trading, especially for those who are just starting in the forex market or those who, having a full-time job, want an additional source of income without neglecting their daily responsibilities. We believe that the first step, and the simplest thing a person new to the trading world can do, is to join our Telegram group. In this space, our Expert Advisor publishes market entry alerts, providing valua
FREE
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis