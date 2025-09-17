Trade Panel Fast EA

TradePanel v77.42 Fast EA - Complete Feature Documentation

TradePanel v77.42 Fast EA is for professional traders and released demo mode. 

TradePanel v77.43 Fast EA Full is available only . https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150335

If professional traders search for more advanced TradePanel EA , please check my other EA and look at the feautures.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150140

Core Features

1. Trading Panel Interface

  • Customizable panel position (X/Y coordinates)
  • Color-coded interface with configurable colors for background, buttons, and text
  • Compact design (320x615 pixels) with organized sections for different functions
  • Real-time clock and date display
  • Account type indicator (Hedge/Netting)
  • Algorithmic trading status monitor

2. Order Execution Modes

Real Mode:

  • Direct market execution through MT5
  • Supports all order types: Market Buy/Sell, Buy Stop/Limit, Sell Stop/Limit
  • Requires algorithmic trading to be enabled
  • Automatic slippage control with configurable maximum points

Virtual Mode:

  • Orders exist only within the EA, not sent to broker
  • Monitors price movements and converts to real orders when triggered
  • Visual representation with colored lines and labels on chart
  • Useful for testing strategies without risk

3. Order Management

Entry Controls:

  • Adjustable lot size with increment/decrement buttons
  • Price input for pending orders (0 = market price)
  • Stop Loss and Take Profit fields
  • Quick-access buttons for all order types

Exit Controls:

  • Close All Positions
  • Close Buy Positions Only
  • Close Sell Positions Only
  • Delete All Pending Orders
  • Delete Virtual Orders

4. Virtual Stop Loss/Take Profit System

This unique feature allows setting SL/TP levels that exist only in the EA:

  • Independent from broker-side SL/TP
  • Useful for hiding levels from broker
  • Visual lines and labels showing potential profit/loss
  • Drag-and-drop adjustment directly on chart
  • Ctrl+Click to delete individual virtual SL/TP

5. Performance Monitoring

Execution Speed Monitor:

  • Real-time measurement of order execution speed
  • Visual indicator with color coding:
    • Green (<5ms): Excellent
    • Yellow (5-15ms): Good
    • Orange (15-30ms): Warning
    • Red (>30ms): Slow
  • Configurable position (4 corner options)
  • Optional disable for reduced CPU usage

6. Working Hours Control

  • Set specific trading hours (Start/End times)
  • Day-of-week filters (Monday-Sunday)
  • Visual status indicator showing active/inactive periods
  • Override capability in Virtual Mode

7. Security Features

  • Built-in expiry date (December 31, 2026)
  • License key validation system
  • Debug/profiler detection
  • Tester mode detection

Advanced Functionality

Chart Visualization

  • Position Lines: Thick colored lines showing open positions with P/L display
  • Virtual Order Lines: Dashed/dotted lines for pending virtual orders
  • Interactive Labels: Clickable buttons showing order details
  • Drag-to-Modify: Move lines to adjust prices

Smart Order Comments

Each order includes detailed comments with:

  • EA name and version
  • Timestamp
  • Order type and mode (Real/Virtual)

Slippage Protection

  • Maximum slippage setting in points
  • Automatic price tolerance for virtual order triggers
  • IOC (Immediate or Cancel) filling mode

Optimized Performance

  • Millisecond timer (10ms) for responsive updates
  • Selective chart redraws to reduce CPU load
  • Optional heavy performance test disabling
  • Efficient object management

User Interaction

Keyboard Shortcuts

  • Ctrl+Click on virtual order labels: Delete order
  • Ctrl+Click on virtual SL/TP labels: Remove SL/TP
  • Drag lines to adjust prices

Visual Feedback

  • Color-coded order types (Buy=Green, Sell=Red)
  • Profit/Loss display in account currency
  • Warning notifications for slow execution
  • Auto-hiding notifications after timeout

Safety Checks

  • Validates pending order prices against current market
  • Prevents invalid SL/TP placement
  • Monitors algo trading status continuously
  • Working hours enforcement

Technical Specifications

Compatibility

  • MetaTrader 5 only
  • Works with all symbols
  • Supports both Hedge and Netting accounts
  • Multi-position management

Resource Usage

  • Lightweight design with "FAST" optimization
  • Optional performance test disabling
  • Efficient timer-based updates
  • Minimal chart redraw calls

Object Management

  • Automatic cleanup on removal
  • Unique naming conventions prevent conflicts
  • Z-order management for proper layering
  • Comprehensive object deletion on deinit

Configuration Parameters

The EA provides extensive customization through input parameters:

  • Default lot size
  • Panel positioning and colors
  • Execution speed monitor settings
  • Slippage control
  • Virtual SL/TP defaults
  • Working hours schedule
  • Performance optimization options

This EA combines professional-grade order management with innovative virtual trading capabilities, making it suitable for both manual traders seeking enhanced control and automated strategy development.





