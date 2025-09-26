YM Titanium Pro EA

YM Titanium Pro EA is a professional Expert Advisor based on Bollinger Bands, RSI, and ADX.

It offers maximum flexibility: trade with a single indicator, double confirmations, or the full triple filter — combined with a smart averaging strategy to manage entries progressively and reduce risk exposure.


✅ Supported pairs: USDCAD / NZDUSD / EURCHF

✅ Timeframe: M5 (optimized)

✅ Leverage: 1:500 or higher (required)

✅ Account type: ECN with low spread and fast execution



Key Features

Flexible: Single, dual, or triple indicator confirmations.

Smart averaging: Progressive scaling-in with maximum cap.

Risk management: SL/TP, trailing stop, spread filter, max open trades.

Customizable: All settings adaptable to different brokers & conditions.



Bonus 🎁


With your purchase, you will receive ready-to-use SET files optimized for each supported pair (USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURCHF).



⚠️ Note: Trading involves risk. Always start with a demo account and apply safe risk management.

