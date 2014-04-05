AllTF Trend Bias Indicator MT5 HiddenEdge
- Indicateurs
- Aitor Masa Trigo
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
AllTF Trend Bias Indicator is a professional tool to visualize market bias, designed mainly for 1-minute charts.
The colors are not trading signals by themselves, but a visual compass to guide your decision-making:
Blue = bullish bias (look for longs)
Red = bearish bias (look for shorts)
Green = neutral / no clear bias
Key features:
Optimized for scalping and fast decision-making
Works across multiple timeframes for confirmation
Customizable moving average period and colors
Clear chart view without clutter
⚠️ Important: AllTF Trend Bias Indicator does not generate buy/sell signals. It’s a trend bias indicator – the trading logic and execution always depend on the user.