M1 Goldx X MT5

M1 Goldx X - Your best assistant in gold trading.

Fully automatic advisor that does not require additional settings, designed for trading on the Gold (XAUUSD) M1-M5 currency pair

The strategy is based on breaking through important levels (fast scalping).

Monitoring - Soon

Bonus: when you buy you get BTC Scalper X as a gift, write in a private message.


Recommendations:

  • Trading pair: GOLD (XAUUSD)
  • Timeframe: M1-M5
  • Minimum deposit: $100
  • Trading leverage: 1:100 and higher
  • Broker: Any broker with a low spread
  • VPS: Use a VPS to make the EA work 24/7

Main features:

  • Only one transaction per instrument with its mandatory closure at the end of each working day.
  • The advisor works exclusively with pending orders — execution is always at the exact price without slippage.
  • Each transaction always has Take Profit and Stop Loss — honest and transparent work with a pre-clear result.
  • No martingale or grids — M1 Goldx X does not use dangerous capital management methods!
  • Uses a unique adaptive algorithm based on the law of supply and demand.
  • Closes positions daily for stable risk management.


Hurry to buy at the lowest price, the cost of the advisor will only increase!!

Happy trading!















