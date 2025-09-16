MT4autopilot

Mt4Autopilot was developed to be a professional scalping EA, a powerful and sophisticated system designed to optimize performance in the currency market. Using advanced strategies, BOT supports both beginner and professional traders, allowing them to safely face the challenges and seize the opportunities of this dynamic market. EA is system combines adaptive intelligence, price action strategy analysis, automatic trade adjustment and strict risk control.

This adaptability makes the robot a powerful assistant, capable of reacting quickly to market changes, while ensuring the safety of your capital in the long run. The main goal of the Mt4autopilot system is safer and higher trading performance. After installing and configuring the expert mode, the system operates in fully automatic mode.


NLY 05 COPIES LEFT AT $40. NEXT PRICE IS $69


Features of Mt4autopilot

  • Low drawdown
  • Small stop loss
  • No Martingale strategy
  • No Grid strategy
  • Small safe trades
  • Volatility detection
  • Fast execution (market execution)
  • Good liquidity (no spikes in spreads during volatility, consistently low spreads - around 3 to 10 for GPBUSD
  • Low slippage (slippage 3 or less)
  • Timeframe: 5M
  • Pair: GBPUSD

Recommended installation

    Slippage = 3
    Maxspread = 10
    FixedLots = 0.01
    Ratio capital= true
    UseRisk = 5
    StopLoss = 25
    TakeProfit = 10
    TradeMonday = true
    TradeTuesday = true
    TradeWednesday = true
    TradeThursday = true
    TradeFriday = true


    Produits recommandés
    PureDailyEA
    Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
    Experts
    Expert's signal link has been working on 25 different instruments since 09.07.2019. It will be stopped after a while. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/605823 This expert advisor works well on daily charts. Opens a pending order based on daily price movements and may revise this pending order based on price movements during the day.  It can keep the current order by following the price movements and can open two different types of additional orders as soon as it sees the opportunity. If he sees t
    Goal Time
    Mourad Ezzaki
    Experts
    GOAL TIME is an expert advisor based on the notion of time, it studies the change of price according to time, and it finally detects the best time to execute a good order. The EA is based on an indicator that draws a price curve in relation to time, this curve is deduced by an algorithm that analyzes old data. Then, the EA exploits the generated curve and executes the correct order. In case of incorrect choice, the EA has the mission to limit the losses. After a thorough study of this strategy o
    Fidelity MT4
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    3 (5)
    Experts
    Description : Fidelity EA is an Expert Advisor for trading on all Forex pairs and all timeframe. EA is powered with specific trend detection algorithms. The algorithm is fully smart and automatic. So the use and setup of EA is very simple and there is no need to have deep knowledge about the market. Growing the EA : The EA will be updated and supported always. New features will be added later for free. If you need a specific feature to be added to the EA, please write your idea on the comment
    Golden Bee
    Thi Tra Mi Duong
    Experts
    EA Golden Bee is a fully automated trading strategy. It has been developed and improved over the years for stable performance with low risk. EA's strategy is based on price movements in overbought, oversold and reversing zones. This Expert is specially developed for Gold (XAUUSD). EA is optimized and very easy to use, if you have no experience with EA then you just need to set the default. Feature:  + Fully automated trading 24/5 with time filter.   + Position trailing stop is used.  + Winrate
    LL Grid EA MT4
    Leopoldo Licari
    Experts
    ********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectable
    Golden Magic
    Tran Thanh Tuyen
    3 (1)
    Experts
    Golden Magic is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold.  The Expert Advisor does not use aggressive and dangerous trading methods and therefore is as stable as possible when using certain settings. For safe and the most stable trading, you should always use SL. With its unique filtering algorithm for false market entry signals, Golden Magic recognizes the best possible entry point to generate potentially more profit.  Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period
    Grail Gold FE
    Huynh Van Cong Luan
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Grail Gold FE  is an expert advisor who uses a combination of trading strategies.  Grail Gold FE  uses a unique method to determine the levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss. Each time after opening an order, they appear at different levels and eventually begin to approach the current price. It doesn't require any settings. The robot starts working immediately after installing it on the chart. Based on the current price and spread, current lows/highs are formed, as well as current support/resist
    Intensive
    Evgeniy Zhdan
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor algorithm determines on daily charts those candlestick patterns, which set the intraday trading direction. The trading EA determines how long the price is moving in overbought/oversold zones and starts working in the direction of the expected trend movement. Each position is accompanied with a tight stop loss and take profit. Only one active position can be open in the market. The EA was developed and tested using 99% quality quotes. The Expert Advisor has a built-in news filt
    Magic EA MT4
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    3 (1)
    Experts
    Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
    HFT Golden
    Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
    Experts
    HFT Golden EA: Advanced Precision Trading System Welcome to the next generation of algorithmic trading excellence HFT Golden EA represents a sophisticated approach to modern trading, executing precision trades with exceptional profit potential, fixed stop-loss protection, and remarkably low drawdown.  Does not rely on any indicators — purely based on price and market mechanics. DOWNLOAD SETFILES     |   Setfile 1     The special price of $750 is available for the first 10 buyers only. Buy HFT G
    Reef Scalper
    Charles Crete
    Experts
    Reef Scalper   est un EA de scalping agressif. Il utilise principalement les bandes de Bollinger et l'indicateur Parabolic SAR , qui détecte rapidement les petits changements de tendance sur des périodes courtes. Le robot place des ordres en attente pour réagir rapidement lors de la prise de bénéfices. Sa méthode de recouvrement repose sur une grille avec martingale en option , et peut ouvrir jusqu’à 15 positions en recouvrement avec multiplicateur de lots. Avec compteur de ticks , le bot n’est
    Power Grid Bot
    Stefan Kueffner
    4 (4)
    Experts
    AUDCAD M15, EURUSD M15 and GBPUSD M15. This professional trading robot trades using the best proven strategies. In addition to excellent entries it uses a dynamic grid system that adapts to volatility and manages positions. It was developed and tested  using  in-sample statistical data of several Forex brokers for verification. The data sample was big enough to include all kinds of market sentiments. The strategy was then tested on out-of-sample data to verify the in-sample performance. The EA
    Wolf Edge EA
    Andrew Fedotov
    Experts
    Wolf Edge EA est un robot de trading avancé et automatisé, doté de 3 stratégies intégrées, en fait, ce sont 3 produits en un. Les stratégies sont basées sur des indicateurs modifiés Stochastic, Parabolic SAR, CCI. Stratégie sur Stochastic - trading vers l'achèvement de la vague actuelle, une stratégie similaire est utilisée dans la stratégie CCI. Le mode de fonctionnement sur Parabolic SAR fonctionne sur la tendance conformément à la direction de la tendance en fonction des signaux de l'indicate
    Blue Dollar EA
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    Experts
    Blue Dollar EA is based on a multifunctional template and is designed for intraday trading with all major currency pairs on any timeframe. The strategy is based on analysis of price action within the daily volatility range for a given period. The EA has a vast set of features - it can be configured for any trading style, which makes it not just a trading robot, but a multifunctional flexible designer. The EA applies order placement levels, stop loss, take profit and trailing stop levels invisibl
    Crusher
    Evgeniy Zhdan
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor uses the dissonance analysis strategy between the wave formation of the price movement of the lower level and the fractals of two consecutive upper levels. The data of the Stochastic indicator are confirmatory and decisive when making a decision to enter a transaction. Each trading position has a stop loss and take profit. Dangerous trading methods are not used. The Expert Advisor has a non-linear trailing stop system. Recommended trading tools for defaults: 15M: EURGBP, E
    InfinX Classic MT4
    Stanislav Shtiliyanov
    Experts
    For test Activate Power from False to True. Automatic and semi-automatic trading robot No grille Without Martingale Low management Long-term perspective Our priority is to keep capital with a long-term money management plan Semi-automatic and automatic control of daily trend trading with swing trading and price action. InfinX provides a balanced risk / reward ratio and survives easily in all market circumstances - even the most critical ones such as Corona, Brexit and others. This is a long-ter
    MacdTrade
    Evgeniy Zhdan
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor uses the dissonance analysis strategy between the wave formation of the price movement of the lower level and the fractals of two consecutive upper levels. The data of the MACD indicator are confirmatory and decisive when making a decision to enter a transaction. Each trading position has a stop loss and take profit. Dangerous trading methods are not used. The Expert Advisor has a non-linear trailing stop system. Recommended trading tools for default settings: 5M: EURGBP,
    Moon Touch EA
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Experts
    Moon Touch EA – A Customizable Bollinger Bands Trading Solution Moon Touch EA is a fully automated expert advisor designed to help traders leverage Bollinger Bands for dynamic market entries. This EA is built with flexibility in mind, allowing users to fine-tune its settings according to their unique trading style. It is not optimized—this means it is created for you to optimize based on your strategy and preferences. How It Works Moon Touch EA monitors price movements relative to the Bollinger
    Indicator to Ea Robot Converter
    Puiu Alex
    4.6 (5)
    Experts
    This EA is to be based on buying /selling via buffers. ATTENTION!!! If you are using indicators from MQL5 Market use the Market folder: Example:  Custom Indicator Name - /Market/name of the indicator AVAILABLE BETA VERSION - Contact telegram: forextown Martingale, 3 custom filters, close on another signal by custom indicator, etc    This is based on the calling of a custom signal indicator.    Here are the INPUTS below and I will give a description of how each INPUT works. Please see below.
    FREE
    Team Trading System Pro
    Hulya Cinar
    Experts
    Team Trading System Pro is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
    Multi currency EA
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    Experts
    Multi currency EA is a fully automated multi-currency Expert Advisor. Does not use Martingale and grid trading. Uses stop loss to protect funds. It trades pending orders at acceptable time. Unengaged pending orders are deleted after the EA stops trading. Market Execution — Market Execution is applied — take profit and stop loss are placed after the order is executed and modified by the EA's settings. The EA is meant for trading EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, EURG
    The Arrow Scalper
    Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
    1 (2)
    Experts
    Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
    FREE
    Forex Daily Scalping EA
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    Experts
    Forex Daily Scalping EA is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM PARAMETERS: PRICE - the price distance to be covered in the allotted time period; TIME - time allotted in seconds; HL_PERIOD - n
    Energy Gold
    Huynh Van Cong Luan
    Experts
    Energy Gold – Fully Automated Trading Solution Energy Gold EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to make trading simple, efficient, and adaptable for both beginners and professional traders. With most parameters pre-configured and optimized, users can start trading immediately without complex adjustments. Whether you are just getting started or already experienced, Energy Gold EA offers the flexibility, risk control, and stability you need for long-term trading success.  Key Advant
    GridGenius
    Sergey Kruglov
    Experts
    GridGenius is an Expert Advisor for Forex trading, which is based on the use of a grid of orders. It is designed to automate trading and helps traders manage their positions without the need for constant monitoring of the market. The GridGenius Expert Advisor does not use indicators to make decisions about entering the market or closing positions. He relies on his internal logic and the parameters set by the trader to make trading decisions. It is also worth noting that grid order trading can be
    Magic Grid
    Aliaksandr Charkes
    4.5 (26)
    Experts
    Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
    FREE
    Reverence Gold Ultimate EA
    Tom Seljakin
    Experts
    Reverence Gold EA is a portfolio of advanced gold strategies that are made up of systems that have proven to be stable and profitable. The EA uses improved versions of the classic breakout, trend reversal, swing trading, and price action setup. All of these systems create a smooth yield curve, and make it easy to get through periods of economic and political turbulence. This system is specially designed for those who are serious about investments and want to increase their capital. The basis of
    AlgoSwing
    Fabian Fasler
    Experts
    The EA is a swing trader. Trading is based on several indicators for entry and exit condition, taking the current market condition in respect. Each trade has a stop loss Use on EURUSD, D1 timeframe The EA is not spread sensitive DISCLAIMER: Don't forget that past performance is no guarantee for the future.   Always run on demo account first or on very low risk live account, to understand better how the EA executes trades and behaves regarding profits and losses.
    OtmScalpHedge
    Otmane Achandir
    Experts
    OtmScalp EA V1 - Robot de Scalping IA pour EUR, Or & BTC OtmScalp EA V1 - Le Robot de Scalping Ultime avec IA pour EUR, Or et BTC Offre limitée : Seulement 499$ (Prix original 1200$ - Augmentation imminente !) Pourquoi choisir OtmScalp EA V1 ? Profits quotidiens constants - Conçu pour un scalping agressif mais contrôlé 3 versions spécialisées - Optimisées pour les paires EUR, l'or (XAU/USD) et le Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Trading 100% automatisé - Fonctionne 24h/5j sans intervention Gestion intelligente
    Grid stability plus semi automatic
    Oleg Papkov
    Experts
    The Grid stability plus semi automatic expert Advisor trades on the signals of the RSI indicator. Trades are made in different directions when the indicator reaches values of 30 or 70 . If the indicator is greater than 70 , the Short direction is selected for initial trades, and if the indicator is less than 30 , the Long direction is selected. Profitable trades are closed by take profit. Unprofitable ones are processed by the expert Advisor using the averaging method, a network of transactions
    Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
    Quantum Emperor MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.85 (170)
    Experts
    Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour pl
    Goldex AI
    Mateo Perez Perez
    4.76 (21)
    Experts
    Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
    Scalp Unscalp MT4
    Connor Michael Woodson
    4 (4)
    Experts
    Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 99 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : EU
    Big Forex Players MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.8 (41)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
    The Gold Reaper MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    4.58 (31)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
    XG Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.39 (36)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
    Stock Indexes EA MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    Experts
    Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
    Aura Black Edition
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.37 (19)
    Experts
    Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
    Diamond PRO
    Fanur Galamov
    4.85 (60)
    Experts
    1 copy left for $199 Next price  --> $299  Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position man
    Dynamic Pips MT4
    Thi Thu Ha Hoang
    5 (1)
    Experts
    ️ Déjà propriétaire du Boring Pips EA ? Vous êtes éligible à une réduction supplémentaire de 30 % ! Contactez-nous pour en savoir plus : Comment réclamer votre remise (rebate) Le second mandat de Trump a ravivé une vague de politiques commerciales agressives, commençant par le retour de tarifs douaniers massifs qui secouent les marchés mondiaux. Les tensions au Moyen-Orient se sont intensifiées — plus récemment entre Israël et l’Iran — ce qui pourrait influencer la hausse des prix du
    Capybara
    Sergey Kasirenko
    5 (28)
    Experts
    Capybara EA est un système automatisé avancé de suivi des tendances basé sur l'indicateur Hama. Si le marché devient baissier et que l'indicateur devient rouge, l'EA vendra, si le marché devient haussier et l'indicateur devient bleu, l'EA achètera. L'EA peut détecter avec précision le début des tendances haussières et baissières et contrôlera les transactions ouvertes dans un style martingale/grille jusqu'à ce qu'elles atteignent TP. Paires recommandées : toutes les paires majeures comme l'eurus
    Bitcoin Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.69 (64)
    Experts
    The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
    GbpUsd Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.75 (91)
    Experts
    The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
    EA Gold Stuff
    Vasiliy Strukov
    4.73 (1052)
    Experts
    EA Gold Stuff est un Expert Advisor conçu spécifiquement pour le trading d'or. L'opération est basée sur des ordres d'ouverture utilisant l'indicateur Gold Stuff, ainsi l'EA fonctionne selon la stratégie "Trend Follow", ce qui signifie suivre la tendance. Les résultats en temps réel peuvent être consultés ici. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir les réglages et un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, v
    DS Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.43 (7)
    Experts
    Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
    Trend AI EA
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    4.9 (20)
    Experts
    L'EA Trend Ai est conçu pour fonctionner avec l'indicateur Trend Ai. Ce dernier effectue sa propre analyse de marché en combinant l'identification des tendances, des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes de retournement, et prend en charge tous les signaux de l'indicateur de manière entièrement automatique ! L'EA intègre de nombreux paramètres externes entièrement ajustables, permettant au trader de personnaliser l'expert selon ses préférences. Dès l'apparition du point vert, l'EA se pré
    AI Gold Sniper
    Ho Tuan Thang
    Experts
    Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based on a
    Vortex Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (4)
    Experts
    Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
    Gold Trend Scalping MT4
    Lo Thi Mai Loan
    5 (4)
    Experts
    Bienvenue à Gold Trend Scalping PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Prochain prix : 899 $ Prix final : 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping est le premier EA que j'ai conçu spécifiquement pour l'or. L'EA utilise une stratégie de trading suivant la tendance basée sur des périodes de temps plus grandes. Il utilise un super trend pour détecter la tendance principale du plus grand cadre temporel, puis ouvre des trades sur des cadres temporels plus petits. L'EA utilise toujours un stop loss fixe pour chaque trade, fix
    HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    5 (1)
    Experts
    VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com
    BB Scalping
    Vasiliy Strukov
    Experts
    BB Scalping Expert est mon dernier chef-d'œuvre en matière de cassure, de scalping et de trading sans martingale pour l'or avec précision ! Ce système gère les cassures en combinant les bandes de Bollinger et l'indicateur zigzag. Plusieurs ordres en attente sont placés au plus haut et au plus bas des bandes de Bollinger. Lorsqu'il se déclenche, un stop suiveur suit le prix de cassure jusqu'à ce que les ordres soient stoppés. L'EA utilise l'indicateur zigzag pour un stop loss dynamique afin de pr
    Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (17)
    Experts
    Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
    Waka Waka EA
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.31 (48)
    Experts
    EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
    Infinity Trader EA
    Lachezar Krastev
    5 (13)
    Experts
    LIMITED TIME OFFER! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $497) - The offer ends soon! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth fundamental analysis. It actively adapts to ever-changing market conditions, identifying statistically significant price patterns with remarkable predictive pow
    Croesus Gold EA MT4
    Lin Lin Ma
    3.17 (6)
    Experts
    Product Introduction to Croesus Gold EA   Croesus Gold EA is a professional automated trading tool developed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. It focuses primarily on the XAUUSD (gold) trading instrument and is highly optimized for 5-minute (M5) chart scenarios, aiming to provide traders with efficient and precise automated trading solutions. Given the characteristics of gold’s frequent short-term price fluctuations and fast market rhythm, this EA replaces manual monitor
    Dark Gold
    Marco Solito
    4.73 (90)
    Experts
    Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
    AW Recovery EA
    AW Trading Software Limited
    4.39 (84)
    Experts
    L'Expert Advisor est un système conçu pour récupérer les positions non rentables. L'algorithme de l'auteur verrouille une position perdante, la divise en plusieurs parties distinctes et ferme chacune d'elles séparément. Une configuration facile, un lancement différé en cas de baisse, un verrouillage, la désactivation d'autres Expert Advisors, une moyenne avec filtrage des tendances et la fermeture partielle d'une position perdante sont intégrés dans un seul outil C'est l'utilisation des pertes
    Gold Throne MT4
    DRT Circle
    4.5 (2)
    Experts
    Gold Throne EA – Système de trading en grille sans Martingale pour l'or (XAUUSD) L'EA Gold Throne est un Expert Advisor conçu exclusivement pour le trading de l'or (XAUUSD). Il utilise une méthodologie de trading en grille structurée, évitant ainsi le recours à la gestion de l'argent par martingale. Au lieu d'augmenter la taille des lots de manière exponentielle après des pertes, l'EA utilise une approche de taille de lot fixe ou ajustable progressivement, offrant aux traders un meilleur contr
    Three Little Birds
    Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
    Experts
    ️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forgé par la perte. Perfectionné dans la douleur. Développé avec détermination. ️ STRUCTURE. PAS DE SPÉCULATION. Three Little Birds EA n'est pas un simple robot de trading. C'est un moteur forgé au combat, conçu au fil d'années d'échecs réels, et conçu pour une seule mission :   protéger, récupérer et accroître vos capitaux propres, même lorsque le marché devient cruel. Il combine   trois stratégies puissantes   en parfaite synchronisation : Grille sur le
    GoldMinerFX
    Van Hoa Nguyen
    5 (3)
    Experts
    GoldminerFX is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GoldminerFX is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient depending on
    Plus de l'auteur
    GoldMinerFX
    Van Hoa Nguyen
    5 (3)
    Experts
    GoldminerFX is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GoldminerFX is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient depending on
    KingCobraFX
    Van Hoa Nguyen
    5 (4)
    Experts
    KingCobraFX was developed to be a professional scalping EA, a powerful and sophisticated system designed to optimize performance in the currency market. Using advanced strategies, King Cobra Mt4 supports both beginner and professional traders, allowing them to safely face the challenges and seize the opportunities of this dynamic market. KingCobraFX   is system combines adaptive intelligence, price action strategy analysis, automatic trade adjustment and strict risk control. This adaptability ma
    Filtrer:
    Sivakashi
    279
    Sivakashi 2025.09.20 12:27 
     

    L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

    Répondre à l'avis