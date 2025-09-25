SyntX Trading Tools Utility

BRIEF INTRODUCTION :

This Panel is made for all synthetic indices. It offers an ultimate and complete panel with an optional money management Controls. This application gathers both manual and autotrading all in one panel and works only on WELTRADE Broker. It is equiped with a lots of classical and customizable indicators implementeded in the Panel.

There are another functionalities like Martingale strategy and a range sequence detection, it is triggered automatically when the controls are checked. These are made to help users to notify ant to anticipate the future price directional. This panel possesses a reverse control to reverse all current positions to a multiple reverse position you desired with a customizable money management. It offers a new profit protection strategy called the traling Stop Control.

A new control was implemented in the panel named Automation Blocker, this control permits user to block the automation launcher control ongoing process to profit the manual trading by using the market indicator and the Quick BUY/SELL/REVERSE Order controls.

It offers a new functionality to enhance the way the panel performs the transaction called angle of deviation chart object for a price trend indicator.

IMPORTANT : It is recommended to use Virtual Hosting Server VPS to optimize the methods implemented in the panel controls and to operate 24h a day.



REQUIREMENTS :