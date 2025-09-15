HiddenEdge AllTF Pro

All-TF Pro is a professional tool to visualize market bias, designed mainly for 1-minute charts.
The colors are not trading signals by themselves, but a visual compass to guide your decision-making:

  • Blue = bullish bias (look for longs)

  • Red = bearish bias (look for shorts)

  • Green = neutral / no clear bias

Key features:

  • Optimized for scalping and fast decision-making

  • Works across multiple timeframes for confirmation

  • Customizable moving average period and colors

  • Clear chart view without clutter

⚠️ Important: All-TF Pro does not generate buy/sell signals. It’s a trend bias indicator – the trading logic and execution always depend on the user.


