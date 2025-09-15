HiddenEdge TrendMap Pro

HiddenEdge TrendMap Pro (MTF) shows you the market direction across 7 timeframes at a glance. Clear colors, no repainting, fully customizable. Perfect as a quick filter for any intraday or swing strategy.

Key Features

  • Supports M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1 and W1

  • Colors MediumSeaGreen when the close is above the MA, and Red when below

  • No repainting → always based on the last closed candle for each timeframe

  • Fully customizable:
    ▸ MA period (200 by default)
    ▸ font, size and colors
    ▸ X/Y offsets, spacing and line breaks
    ▸ enable/disable any timeframe

  • Lightweight and clear → ideal as a visual filter or additional confirmation before entering the market

Benefits

✔️ See trend direction across 7 timeframes at a glance
✔️ Save time switching between charts and settings
✔️ Perfect as a filter for intraday and swing strategies


