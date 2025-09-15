HiddenEdge TrendMap Pro
- Indicateurs
- Aitor Masa Trigo
- Version: 1.30
HiddenEdge TrendMap Pro (MTF) shows you the market direction across 7 timeframes at a glance. Clear colors, no repainting, fully customizable. Perfect as a quick filter for any intraday or swing strategy.
Key Features
-
Supports M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1 and W1
-
Colors MediumSeaGreen when the close is above the MA, and Red when below
-
No repainting → always based on the last closed candle for each timeframe
-
Fully customizable:
▸ MA period (200 by default)
▸ font, size and colors
▸ X/Y offsets, spacing and line breaks
▸ enable/disable any timeframe
-
Lightweight and clear → ideal as a visual filter or additional confirmation before entering the market
Benefits
✔️ See trend direction across 7 timeframes at a glance
✔️ Save time switching between charts and settings
✔️ Perfect as a filter for intraday and swing strategies