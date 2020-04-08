Support and Resistance professional

Discover the Strongest Support and Resistance Areas. This indicator is an advanced tool for identifying and plotting support and resistance levels on a chart. Instead of using a simple method, it follows a dynamic approach to identifying the most important levels. Its goal: to find important highs and lows that represent potential price reversal points.

The indicator analyzes three different time frames that you specify in the inputs: TF1, TF2, and TF3. Support and Resistance is the professional indicator every serious trader seeks. The indicator calculates support and resistance dynamically, not statically.

Features

It plots the strongest support and resistance levels automatically and with high accuracy.

It relies on intelligent multi-timeframe analysis (H1, H4, and D1) to identify the most robust and reliable levels.

It offers an elegant visual presentation with clear colors that instantly distinguish support and resistance.

Advanced filtering prevents duplication and chart blur, giving you a clear and crisp view.

Instant dynamic updating with each new candle.

A lightweight and fast-performing tool, even on live accounts with large data sets.

Clarer insights, faster decisions, more profitable trading.

Turn your chart into a smart map that reveals the strongest reversal zones in the market.

Conclusion:
This indicator doesn't rely on simply drawing simple lines. It uses a complex algorithm to collect, combine, and filter swing points across multiple timeframes to present the most important and dynamic levels. This makes it a powerful tool for identifying key trading zones.

This indicator will be updated monthly. I will continue to develop it.


Produits recommandés
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicateurs
Alpha Trend sign est notre outil de Trading très populaire depuis longtemps, il valide notre système de Trading et invite clairement les signaux de Trading sans dérive. Fonctions principales: • En fonction de la zone active du marché, selon les indicateurs, il est intuitif de déterminer si le cours actuel appartient à la tendance ou à la tendance. Et coupez le marché selon les flèches d'indication de l'indicateur, les flèches vertes suggèrent d'acheter et les flèches rouges suggèrent de vend
Legend Trend
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicateurs
The intelligent algorithm of the Legend Trend indicator accurately shows the points of potential market reversal. The indicator tracks the market trend, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. Implements a kind of technical analysis based on the idea that the market is cyclical in nature. This is a pointer indicator. It catches the trend and shows favorable moments of entering the market with arrows. A strategy for trading with the trend, filtering market noise a
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Indicateurs
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicateurs
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Dynamic Levels
Svyatoslav Kucher
Indicateurs
Dynamic Levels is a channel indicator of dynamic levels, designed for identification of the price extremums. It allows increasing the efficiency of any strategy due to advanced parameters, which in turn allow customizing it for personal trading style. Dynamic Levels does not change its values, it is suitable for any timeframe and currency pair. Indicator Parameters ChannelPeriod - period for the indicator calculation. ChannelSmoot - smoothing of values. ATRPeriod - volatility calculation period
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex indicator - est un excellent outil auxiliaire dans le trading ! - L'indicateur calcule et place automatiquement sur le graphique les niveaux de Fibo et les lignes de tendance locales (couleur rouge). - Les niveaux de Fibonacci indiquent les zones clés où le prix peut s'inverser. - Les niveaux les plus importants sont 23,6 %, 38,2 %, 50 % et 61,8 %. - Vous pouvez l'utiliser pour le scalping inversé ou pour le trading en grille de zones. - Il existe également de nomb
Icarus Auto Dynamic Support and Resistance
James D Scuderi
Indicateurs
The Icarus Auto Dynamic Support and Resistance  Indicator provides a highly advanced, simple to use tool for identifying high-probability areas of price-action automatically - without any manual input whatsoever. .  All traders and investors understand the importance of marking horizontal levels on their charts, identifying areas of supply and demand, or support and resistance. It is time-consuming and cumbersome to manually update all instruments, across all timeframes, and it requires regular
Veles Channel Extremum II MTF
Gennady Mazur
Indicateurs
Индикатор iVeles_Channel_Extremum_II_MTF вычисляет точки слома направлений движения цены на установленном в параметрах ТФ, на основе этих точек и выбранного их количества строится основной канал цены, который можно использовать в качестве уровней поддержки и сопротивления для меньшего ТФ, на котором установлен индикатор. В зависимости от направления движения основного тренда рассчитывается средняя линия канала по уровню Фибоначи, от которой, как правило, идет отскок в сторону тренда. Также по ур
Channels Pro
Alexander Nikolaev
5 (3)
Indicateurs
The indicator determines and plots price channels or lines, reading information from multiple timeframes (from current, second and third) simultaneously. Color and width of lines for each timeframe can be customized. It is also possible to set different distance between the Highs and Lows for plotting channels or lines. Parameters History - maximum number of bars to plot channels or lines; Distance - minimum distance from one High (or Low) to another when plotting lines; Shift - shift for sever
Ozi Arrow
Svyatoslav Kucher
Indicateurs
Ozi Arrow is a unique indicator that can display signals in the direction of the main trend and counter trend signals. For calculations, the indicator determines a price channel. If recently the price was at its borders, and all conditions of additional filters are observed, a signal is displayed in the form of arrows. Ozi Arrow is suitable for any timeframe and any pair. The indicator signals do not disappear under any conditions. A distinctive feature is the presence of a trend filter. If the
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicateurs
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Volatility analysis
Makarii Gubaydullin
Indicateurs
Volatilité absolue pour  chaque jour des 4 dernières semaines Mon   #1 utilitaire multifonctionnel :  inclut 66+ fonctions, dont cet indicateur  |   Contactez-moi  si vous avez des questions   |    Version MT5 L'indicateur est affiché dans une fenêtre séparée, il peut être déplacé à n'importe quel endroit du graphique. Dans les paramètres d'entrée   vous pouvez ajuster : Thème de l'interface : sombre / blanc ; Méthode de calcul : prix, pips, points, % de changement ; Taille du panneau Taille de
Simple Long Short Bar
Li Peng Fang
Indicateurs
Simple Long Short Bar A very concise and clear indicator, very easy to understand, but it is very useful for tracking trends. The usage of this indicator is very simple: Long signal: If the price shows signs of a long market, then a yellow box will appear. Short signal: If the price shows signs of a short market, then a blue box will appear. Bull strength: If the size of the box is large, it means the bull strength is strong, and vice versa. Short strength: If the size of the box is small, it m
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicateurs
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicateurs
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Magic Multi Levels
Phan Van Vien
Indicateurs
If you are good at trading at levels This indicator is all you need levels to manage your trades Market is usually follow current trend when break out some levels or reverse Trade at the Institutional traders level with the best supply and demand zone indicator available in MT4 and MT5 The Secret Profit Levels Signals indicator for MT4 is a complete trading system that provides traders with the entry price and 2 take profit levels. Technical analysts use support and resistance levels to identi
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicateurs
Daily Candle Predictor est un indicateur qui prédit le cours de clôture d'une bougie. L'indicateur est principalement destiné à être utilisé sur les graphiques D1. Cet indicateur convient à la fois au trading forex traditionnel et au trading d'options binaires. L'indicateur peut être utilisé comme un système de trading autonome, ou il peut servir de complément à votre système de trading existant. Cet indicateur analyse la bougie actuelle, calcule certains facteurs de force à l'intérieur du corps
Linear Regression Channel MT4
Duc Hoan Nguyen
Indicateurs
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Indicateur de Canal de Régression Linéaire est un puissant outil d'analyse technique qui aide les traders à capturer les tendances de prix et les points de retournement potentiels. En calculant et en affichant des canaux de régression linéaire, des bandes et des projections futures, cet
Breakaway Fair Value Gaps MT4
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me L'outil Breakaway Fair Value Gaps (FVG) est une solution de pointe conçue pour permettre aux traders d'identifier les zones où le prix s'est éloigné de l'équilibre, offrant des analyses approfondies sur les probabilités de correction. Cet outil ne se contente pas de mettre en évidence de
Arrows Forecasters
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicateurs
The Arrows Forecasters indicator is simple, visual and effective trend detection. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator determines the trend with a good probability. Uses just one parameter for settings. The indicator shows the points of potential market reversal. Ready-made trading system. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. You should remember that using a combination of forecasting tools, it is advisable to choose 2-3 indic
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicateurs
Version MT5  |  FAQ L' indicateur Owl Smart Levels   est un système de trading complet au sein d'un seul indicateur qui comprend des outils d'analyse de marché populaires tels que   les fractales avancées de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag qui construit   la structure d'onde correcte   du marché et   les niveaux de Fibonacci   qui marquent les niveaux exacts d'entrée. sur le marché et les endroits où prendre des bénéfices. Description détaillée de la stratégie Mode d'emploi de l'indicateur Conse
Master scalping M1
Nataliia Marchuk
Indicateurs
Master Scalping M1 est un indicateur innovant qui utilise un algorithme pour déterminer rapidement et avec précision la tendance. L'indicateur calcule le temps d'ouverture et de fermeture des positions, les algorithmes de l'indicateur vous permettent de trouver les moments idéaux pour entrer dans une transaction (acheter ou vendre un actif), ce qui augmente le succès des transactions pour la plupart des commerçants. Avantages de l'indicateur : Facile à utiliser, ne surcharge pas le graphique ave
Unique Trend
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicateurs
The Unique Trend indicator tracks market trends, ignoring sharp fluctuations and market noise. The indicator is suitable for trading on small timeframes because it ignores sudden price jumps or price corrections due to the reduction of market noise around the average price. The scan at minima and maxima forms the internal boundaries (channel) when calculating the indicator signals. The channel allows you to remove market noise. iMA and iATR are used to generate signals using the author's algor
The Sextet Scalper Pro
Naim El Hajj
Indicateurs
The Sextet Scalper Pro  is an MT4 indicator that gives signals when new waves are starting in a trend. The trends are calculated using the original " The Sextet " indicator method. You get a free EA to trade with The Sextet Scalper Pro: Free EA . Default settings were optimized on GBPUSD H1 from 2017. EA could be tested on free demo version of The Sextet Scalper Pro, before purchase. Key Features: Uses The Sextet Trend Detection Method which is already a good strategy in itself for detecting lo
Trend Hunter Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicateurs
The indicator is designed for opening trades for a long period. he is set up to get as many points from each trade as possible. he uses the scalping method... you can trade on any currency pairs indicator is already  you can trade at any time of the day but the preferred time of trading during the European American session. currency pairs eur / jpy, eur / usd currency pairs with high volatility then the results are much better.
Trend Second Derivative RSI
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicateurs
Trend Second Derivative RSI is a forex indicator based on the usual RSI, based on the second derivative of the price function. On the chart itself, trend signals will be displayed by arrows, they are filtered by the algorithm and always alternate buy / sell. It also shows the number of profitable pips that the indicator can give at the specified interval (LimitCalcHistory). The indicator has a parameter (Spread), which deducts a part of the profit per spread for each signal. Immediately notice
ZLMA Trend Candles MT4
Denys Babiak
Indicateurs
ZLMA Trend Candles indicator uses an enhanced Zero-Lag Moving Average to highlight key trend shifts, repainting candles in real time. It reacts faster than traditional moving averages, helping you spot potential market turns earlier. Gain clear entry and exit signals and filter out market noise with ease! This product is also available for MetaTrader 5 =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129278 1. What Is ZLMA Trend Candles? ZLMA Trend Candles is a MetaTrader 4/5 indicator based on the Z
Adjustable Fractals Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
"Adjustable Fractals Pro" - est une version avancée de l'indicateur fractal, un outil de trading très utile ! - Comme nous le savons, l'indicateur fractal standard mt4 n'a aucun paramètre - ce qui est très gênant pour les traders. - Adjustable Fractals Pro a résolu ce problème - il dispose de tous les paramètres nécessaires : - Période réglable de l'indicateur (valeurs recommandées - supérieures à 7). - Distance réglable par rapport aux hauts/bas du prix. - Conception réglable des flèches frac
Spread and Close MT4
Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
Indicateurs
Spread & Candle Close Timer Indicator for MT4  Optimize your trading with this lightweight and efficient indicator, designed to display the real-time spread and candle close countdown directly on your MT4 chart. Features: Live Spread Monitoring – Instantly see market conditions. Candle Close Timer – Stay prepared for the next price movement. Simple & Non-Intrusive Design – No unnecessary settings, just clear and accurate data. Ideal for scalpers, day traders, and those who need real-time exec
Support and Resistance Custom
Wen Cheng Wen
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Support and Resistance is a very important reference for trading.  This indicator provides customized support and resistance levels, automatic draw line and play music functions.  In addition to the custom RS, the default RS includes Pivot Point, Fibonacci, integer Price, MA, Bollinger Bands. Pivot Point is a resistance and support system. It has been widely used at froex,stocks, futures, treasury bonds and indexes. It is an effective support resistance analysis system. Fibonacci also known as t
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicateurs
M1 SNIPER est un système d'indicateurs de trading facile à utiliser. Il s'agit d'un indicateur à flèche conçu pour l'unité de temps M1. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé seul pour le scalping sur l'unité de temps M1 ou intégré à votre système de trading existant. Bien que conçu spécifiquement pour le trading sur l'unité de temps M1, ce système peut également être utilisé avec d'autres unités de temps. Initialement, j'avais conçu cette méthode pour le trading du XAUUSD et du BTCUSD. Cependant, je
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.81 (139)
Indicateurs
Gann Made Easy est un système de trading Forex professionnel et facile à utiliser qui est basé sur les meilleurs principes de trading en utilisant la théorie de mr. WD Gann. L'indicateur fournit des signaux d'ACHAT et de VENTE précis, y compris les niveaux Stop Loss et Take Profit. Vous pouvez échanger même en déplacement en utilisant les notifications PUSH. S'il vous plaît contactez-moi après l'achat! Je partagerai avec vous mes astuces de trading et d'excellents indicateurs bonus gratuitement!
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
5 (7)
Indicateurs
To celebrate the official release, $65 is the new PROMO price for the first 30 copies (2 left)! After that, the price increases to $120. SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (49)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
Italo Arrows Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (1)
Indicateurs
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Indicateurs
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Indicateurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicateurs
Day Trader Master est un système de trading complet pour les day traders. Le système se compose de deux indicateurs. Un indicateur est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de flèche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicateur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicateur est un indicateur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. LES INDICATEURS NE RÉPÉTENT PAS ET NE TARDENT PAS! L'utilisation de ce système est très simple. Il v
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicateurs
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. OFFRE À DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur Support and Resistance Screener est disponible pour seulement 50 $ et à vie. (
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (32)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Volatility Trend System - un système de trading qui donne des signaux pour les entrées. Le système de volatilité donne des signaux linéaires et ponctuels dans le sens de la tendance, ainsi que des signaux pour en sortir, sans redessiner ni retarder. L'indicateur de tendance surveille la direction de la tendance à moyen terme, montre la direction et son changement. L'indicateur de signal est basé sur les changements de volatilité et montre les entrées sur le marché. L'indicateur est équipé de pl
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicateurs
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicateurs
Currency Strength Wizard est un indicateur très puissant qui vous offre une solution tout-en-un pour un trading réussi. L'indicateur calcule la puissance de telle ou telle paire de devises en utilisant les données de toutes les devises sur plusieurs périodes. Ces données sont représentées sous la forme d'un indice de devise facile à utiliser et de lignes électriques de devise que vous pouvez utiliser pour voir la puissance de telle ou telle devise. Tout ce dont vous avez besoin est d'attacher l'
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicateurs
Apollo Secret Trend est un indicateur de tendance professionnel qui peut être utilisé pour trouver des tendances sur n'importe quelle paire et période. L'indicateur peut facilement devenir votre principal indicateur de trading que vous pouvez utiliser pour détecter les tendances du marché, quelle que soit la paire ou la période que vous préférez négocier. En utilisant un paramètre spécial dans l'indicateur, vous pouvez adapter les signaux à votre style de trading personnel. L'indicateur fournit
Trend Reversal Indicator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Indicateurs
Trend Reversal – Votre allié pour identifier les renversements de tendance sur MT4 Vous recherchez un outil puissant et intuitif pour améliorer votre analyse de marché et prendre des décisions plus éclairées ? L’indicateur Trend Reversal est conçu spécifiquement pour les traders qui souhaitent identifier avec précision les points de renversement de tendance directement sur la plateforme MetaTrader 4. Grâce à une combinaison d’algorithmes avancés et de techniques éprouvées, Trend Reversal offre
Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.85 (263)
Indicateurs
Gold Stuff est un indicateur de tendance conçu spécifiquement pour l'or et peut également être utilisé sur n'importe quel instrument financier. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et ne traîne pas. Délai recommandé H1. Au niveau de l'indicateur de travail, l'Expert Advisor EA Gold Stuff est entièrement automatique. Vous pouvez le trouver sur mon profil. Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, veuillez envoyer un message privé. moi! Contactez-mo
Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (487)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 31% DE RÉDUCTION ! ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou Expert Trader ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons incorporé un certain nombre de caractéristiques exclusives et une formule secrète. Avec seulement UN graphique, il donne des alertes pour les 28 paires de devises. Imaginez comment votre trading s'améliorera parce que vous serez capable de repérer le point de déclenchement exact d'une nouvelle tendance ou d'un
M1 Easy Scalper
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4 (3)
Indicateurs
M1 EASY SCALPER est un indicateur de scalping conçu spécifiquement pour l'unité de temps de 1 minute (M1), compatible avec toutes les paires de devises ou instruments disponibles sur votre terminal MT4. Bien sûr, il peut également être utilisé sur n'importe quelle autre unité de temps, mais il fonctionne particulièrement bien en M1 (ce qui est complexe !) pour le scalping. Note : si vous faites du scalping, assurez-vous d’avoir un compte adapté à cet effet. Évitez les comptes Cent ou Standard ca
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Bandes de Bollinger Auto-Optimisées – Outil de volatilité adaptatif basé sur le comportement réel du marché Cet indicateur avancé pour MT4 trouve automatiquement les meilleures périodes et écarts-types en simulant les trades sur les données historiques. Au lieu de paramètres fixes, il s’adapte dynamiquement aux changements du marché et à la structure des prix pour créer des bandes qui reflètent plus précisément la volatilité en temps réel. Pas besoin d’ajustements manuels. Fonctionnalités princi
Volatility Master
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
Les indicateurs de tendance sont l’un des domaines de l’analyse technique utilisés dans le trading sur les marchés financiers. Indicateur de Angular Trend Lines - détermine de manière exhaustive la direction de la tendance et génère des signaux d'entrée. En plus de lisser la direction moyenne des bougies Il utilise également l’angle d’inclinaison des lignes de tendance. Le principe de construction des angles de Gann a été pris comme base pour l'angle d'inclinaison. L'indicateur d'analyse techniq
Support Resistance screnner
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.95 (37)
Indicateurs
Support And Resistance Screener est dans un indicateur de niveau pour MetaTrader qui fournit plusieurs outils à l'intérieur d'un indicateur. Les outils disponibles sont : 1. Filtre de structure de marché. 2. Zone de repli haussier. 3. Zone de recul baissier. 4. Points pivots quotidiens 5. points pivots hebdomadaires 6. Points pivots mensuels 7. Support et résistance forts basés sur le modèle harmonique et le volume. 8. Zones au niveau de la banque. OFFRE D'UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur de sup
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Indicateurs
Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec de **grands backtests,** une **preuve de performance sur compte réel** avec des chiffres fantastiques et des **statistiques partout**, mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous **finissez par vider votre compte ?** Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel de l'utilisateur + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe pr
The 1 2 3 Pattern Scanner
Reza Aghajanpour
4.77 (60)
Indicateurs
** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! *** Contact me  to send you instruction  and add you in "123 scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction The 123 Pattern Scanner indicator with a special enhanced algorithm is a very repetitive common pattern finder with a high success rate . Interestingly, this Winner in
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicateurs
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale : ALL TOOLS , seulement $35 chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   $30   durant la   première semaine   ou les   3 premiers achats !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : rejoignez-le pour recevoir les dernières actualités RSI Shift Zone Scanner identifie les moments où le sentiment de marché peut changer en reliant les signaux RSI à l’action des prix. Chaque fois que le RSI dépasse les niveaux prédéfinis (70 par défaut pour surachat, 30 pour survente), l’indicateur trace un canal sur le grap
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (33)
Indicateurs
Scalper Vault est un système de scalpage professionnel qui vous fournit tout ce dont vous avez besoin pour un scalpage réussi. Cet indicateur est un système de trading complet qui peut être utilisé par les traders de forex et d'options binaires. Le délai recommandé est M5. Le système vous fournit des signaux fléchés précis dans le sens de la tendance. Il vous fournit également des signaux supérieurs et inférieurs et des niveaux de marché Gann. Les indicateurs fournissent tous les types d'alertes
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! Ce tableau de bord est un logiciel très puissant qui fonctionne sur plusieurs symboles et jusqu'à 9 horizons temporels. Il est basé sur notre indicateur principal (Best reviews : Advanced Supply Demand ).   Le tableau de bord donne une excellente vue d'ensemble. Il montre :  Les valeurs d'offre et de demande filtrées, y compris l'évaluation de la force de la zone, Les distances en pips vers/et dans les zones, Il met en évidence les zones imbriquées, Il donne 4
Plus de l'auteur
Daily Open Color Zones Pro
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Indicateurs
This indicator is a professional tool designed to plot the Daily Open Line and instantly shade the bullish and bearish price zones around it. Instead of leaving traders guessing, it delivers a clear visual map of market sentiment from the very first of the day. Its goal: to help you instantly identify whether the market is trading above or below the daily open — a key reference point for intraday strategies. The indicator automatically draws a horizontal line at the daily open price and shades
FREE
PFO Price Flow Oscillator
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Indicateurs
PFO Price Flow Oscillator – MT5 Indicator The PFO Price Flow Oscillator is a highly advanced tool designed to help traders anticipate explosive price movements and identify market momentum with precision.One of its most powerful features is the ability to anticipate explosive price moves before they occur, giving traders an early edge in volatile markets. Unlike standard oscillators, the PFO does not rely on price alone—it integrates multiple market factors to provide clear, actionable insight
FREE
Trend Pulse X
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
5 (1)
Indicateurs
The Trend Pulse X – Continuous Colored Line is a next-generation trend-following indicator designed to give traders a crystal-clear view of market direction, strength, and momentum. Unlike standard indicators that often leave gaps or inconsistent readings, Trend Pulse X delivers a smooth, continuous line that adapts dynamically to price action, ensuring you always have a reliable guide on your chart. With its innovative color-coded system, Trend Pulse X helps traders instantly identify bullish
FREE
Daily Open Color Zones
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Indicateurs
This indicator is a professional tool designed to plot the Daily Open Line and instantly shade the bullish and bearish price zones around it. Instead of leaving traders guessing, it delivers a clear visual map of market sentiment from the very first of the day. Its goal: to help you instantly identify whether the market is trading above or below the daily open — a key reference point for intraday strategies. The indicator automatically draws a horizontal line at the daily open price and shades
FREE
Support and Resistance Algorithm
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Indicateurs
Discover the Strongest Support and Resistance Areas. This indicator is an advanced tool for identifying and plotting support and resistance levels on a chart. Instead of using a simple method, it follows a dynamic approach to identifying the most important levels. Its goal: to find important highs and lows that represent potential price reversal points. The indicator analyzes three different time frames that you specify in the inputs: TF1, TF2, and TF3. Support and Resistance is the profession
FREE
Market Bias Gauge
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Indicateurs
Measure Market Strength at a Glance – Instantly The Momentum Percentage Label is a sleek, professional tool designed to give traders an instant, crystal-clear view of market momentum – directly on their chart. Forget complex setups or cluttered indicators. This tool delivers a single, powerful metric: the percentage of bullish vs. bearish movement over your chosen period. Its purpose: to help you instantly gauge whether buyers or sellers are in control, so you can make faster, more confident
FREE
Market Bias Gauge Pro
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Indicateurs
Measure Market Strength at a Glance – Instantly The Momentum Percentage Label is a sleek, professional tool designed to give traders an instant, crystal-clear view of market momentum – directly on their chart. Forget complex setups or cluttered indicators. This tool delivers a single, powerful metric: the percentage of bullish vs. bearish movement over your chosen period. Its purpose: to help you instantly gauge whether buyers or sellers are in control, so you can make faster, more confident
FREE
Volume NextGen
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Indicateurs
The Advanced Volume Flow Indicator is a free and practical tool  who want to clearly see the balance between buying and selling pressure in the market. Instead of just showing total volume, this indicator separates volume into Up Volume (green bars) and Down Volume (red bars), making it easy to understand which side of the market is stronger at any moment. The indicator also calculates a Relative Volume Line (blue), which shows whether the current trading activity is higher or lower than usual
FREE
Delta Correlation Matrix
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Indicateurs
Discover Hidden Market Relationships with Delta Correlation Matrix This indicator is a professional tool designed to measure and visualize the correlation between three different symbols directly on your chart. Instead of relying on static or outdated methods, it dynamically calculates the strength and direction of correlations in real time, helping traders uncover hidden relationships that can influence market moves. Its goal: to provide instant clarity on whether assets are moving together,
FREE
Smart Wick Zones
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Indicateurs
Smart Wick Zones indicator is a powerful tool designed to highlight hidden areas of price rejection and liquidity on your chart. By analyzing candle wicks (also called shadows or tails), the indicator automatically draws horizontal zones where strong buying or selling pressure has previously appeared. These wick zones often mark turning points in the market or areas where price reacts strongly, making them excellent references for support and resistance. Instead of manually scanning candles for
FREE
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis