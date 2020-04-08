Market Bias Gauge Pro

Measure Market Strength at a Glance – Instantly

The Momentum Percentage Label is a sleek, professional tool designed to give traders an instant, crystal-clear view of market momentum – directly on their chart. Forget complex setups or cluttered indicators. This tool delivers a single, powerful metric: the percentage of bullish vs. bearish movement over your chosen period.

Its purpose: to help you instantly gauge whether buyers or sellers are in control, so you can make faster, more confident trading decisions.

How to Read the Momentum Percentage
Below 50% → Bearish momentum dominates. Sellers are stronger than buyers over the selected period, and the market bias is to the downside.

Above 50% → Bullish momentum dominates. Buyers are stronger than sellers over the selected period, and the market bias is to the upside.

Exactly 50% → The market is balanced, with no clear directional bias.

Features
Instant Momentum Reading – Calculates the percentage of upward vs. downward price changes over the last candles (default: 60).

Clear On-Chart Display – Shows the momentum value in large, readable text, perfectly centered on your chart.

Fully Customizable Look – Choose your preferred font, size, and color to match your trading style.

Neutral Market Detection – Displays a balanced 50% reading when the market shows no net movement.

Lightweight & Fast – Runs smoothly on any chart, even with large datasets or live trading.

Dynamic Updates – Refreshes automatically with every new candle, keeping you in sync with the market.

Why Traders Love It
No Guesswork – See market bias in a single glance.

Better Timing – Spot shifts in momentum before they appear on traditional indicators.

Perfect Companion – Works alongside your existing strategy without adding chart clutter.

Conclusion
The Momentum Percentage Label is more than just a number – it’s your real-time market pulse. Whether you’re scalping, day trading, or swing trading, this free tool will help you stay on the right side of the market. Simple. Accurate. Fast.

Available now for free – upgrade your chart with instant momentum insight.
Produits recommandés
Trend Strength Pro
Andri Maulana
Indicateurs
Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
FREE
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Only One Trade a Day indicator is developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform to generate buy and sell signals.This trading tool analyzes market behavior using two moving averages—one fast and one slow—and displays the generated signals as blue and red arrows directly on the chart. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT5   | ALL Products By   TradingFinderLab  | Best MT4 Indicator:   Ref
FREE
Reversal Indicator
Augustine Kamatu
2.5 (2)
Indicateurs
Have you ever wanted to be able to catch a trend just as it is beginning? This indicator attempts to find the tops and bottoms of a trend. It uses in-built indicators and studies their reversal patterns. It cannot be used on its own it requires Stochastic(14) to confirm signal. Red for sell, Blue for buy. There are no parameters required just attach to a chart and it is ready to go. Check out other great products from  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/augustinekamatu/seller   A Winning Trading Stra
FREE
Sideway Trend Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Sideway Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Sideway Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a practical analytical tool designed to detect consolidation phases where the market lacks directional movement. During such periods of reduced volatility, the indicator visualizes the range-bound behavior. Once the price breaks out of this sideways phase, the tool issues clear entry signals, enabling traders to act with improved timing and accuracy. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Insta
FREE
Chaser
Thebo Junior Mahlangu
Indicateurs
Introduction  This Indicator Is Based On Average Price/Maximum Price Moves, And Using Moving Bollinger Bands And Moving Averages. The Advantage Of Using It With YOUR own Analysis Will Confirm Potential Supports And Resistances While it Compliments With Your Analysis  The Indicator Is Non-Repainting AND Along With Our Special Trend METRE that Changes With The Conditions OF A Bullish Or Bearish Trend....  Recommend Time-Frames: H1  H4 M15 Usage: The Indicator Is Very Profitable If Use
FREE
Bitcoin 999
Ahmed Ragab Ramadan Abdelfattah
Indicateurs
Bitcoin 999  - is a trend indicator that automatically analyzes the market and provides information about the trend and each of its changes, as well as giving signals for entering trades without redrawing! The indicator uses each candle, analyzing them separately. referring to different impulses - up or down impulse. Exact entry points into transactions for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices!  Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains
FREE
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Indicateurs
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
Ava Ffx Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicateurs
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the candlestick pattern in H1 timeframe, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the pullback of High-Low of H1 Candlestick and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on XAUUSD, timeframe H1: the indicator will detect the reversal, pullback, price action on this timeframe (for exam
FREE
EZ Binary USJP Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicateurs
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
FREE
CCI Trend finder
Jose Ramon Miranda Ramos
Indicateurs
CCI Trend Finder indicator with different colors at levels 0, 100 and -100. The cross is a signal for "123 Exit" as presented by MPlay and used in Woodies CCI system. This exit signal is effective especially in short-term breakout trades, because it prevents early exiting at small corrections.  This indicator is great for having it as an extra tool for your analysis.
FREE
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicateurs
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
Absolute Bands
Aleksey Ivanov
4.67 (3)
Indicateurs
Principles of construction of the indicator.               The Absolute Bands (AB) indicator is reminiscent of the Bollinger Bands indicator with its appearance and functions, but only more effective for trading due to the significantly smaller number of false signals issued to them. This effectiveness of the Absolute Bands indicator is due to its robust nature.               In the Bollinger Bands indicator, on both sides of the moving average - Ma, there are lines spaced from Ma by the standa
FREE
Classic Harmonic Butterfly Pattern Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Classic Harmonic Butterfly Pattern Indicator for MT4 The Classic Butterfly Harmonic Pattern Indicator is designed to visually detect and display butterfly patterns on MetaTrader 4 charts, highlighting potential price reversal zones. A distinctive feature of this pattern is that point "D" extends beyond the initial point "X." The appearance of the butterfly pattern typically signals the conclusion of the current trend and the potential beginning of a new directional move. This indicator displays
FREE
MTF Stochastic and RSI
Georgiy Gazaryan
5 (2)
Indicateurs
A simple but effective helper that will allow you to track both global and local market trends. The indicator combines the work of two oscillators: Stochastic and RSI. Both indicators can be set to any timeframe. Advantages of Use Multitimeframe - you can adjust both indicators to the desired timeframes. To obtain the entry points, you can use the Elder's triple screen system. Highly customizable - you can configure not only the parameters of the indicators, but also their appearance (color and
FREE
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Indicateurs
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
Judas Swing with Confirmation Indices ICT MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Judas Swing with Confirmation Indices ICT MT4 The Judas Indicator with Confirmation is specifically designed to detect deceptive price movements on the chart. This tool helps traders recognize the true market trend by filtering out fake breakouts, reducing the risk of falling for false signals. By confirming the primary trend within a 1-minute timeframe , it minimizes the chances of traders making incorrect decisions. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Judas Sw
FREE
Super Auto Fibonacci
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicateurs
Discover the power of precision and efficiency in your trading with the " Super Auto Fibonacci " MT4 indicator. This cutting-edge tool is meticulously designed to enhance your technical analysis, providing you with invaluable insights to make informed trading decisions. Key Features: Automated Fibonacci Analysis: Say goodbye to the hassle of manual Fibonacci retracement and extension drawing. "Super Auto Fibonacci" instantly identifies and plots Fibonacci levels on your MT4 chart, saving you tim
FREE
Choppiness Index Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Choppiness Index Indicator in MT4 The Choppiness Index Indicator in MT4 serves as a technical analysis tool that helps determine whether the market is experiencing directional movement or sideways consolidation within a defined time period. This indicator is especially useful on lower timeframes, offering insight into price action behavior during phases of volatility and market indecision. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Choppiness Index Indicator MT5   | AL
FREE
BOA Ice Signals Indicator MT4 FREE
Eugene Kendrick
Indicateurs
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) ICE Signals Indicator provides signals based on gkNextLevel Binary Options Strategy.  Indicators: 2 Bollinger Bands & Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .   All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen
FREE
Liquidity Finder MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Liquidity Finder Indicator MT4 The Liquidity Finder Indicator MT4 is a powerful tool integrated into MetaTrader 4 (MT4) that assists traders in detecting zones of high liquidity concentration. This indicator automatically highlights both dynamic (angled) and static (horizontal, dotted) trend lines, offering insight into areas where price is likely to react. Static lines often align with significant chart patterns like Double Tops or Double Bottoms, acting as key markers for potential liquidity
FREE
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex indicator - est un excellent outil auxiliaire dans le trading ! - L'indicateur calcule et place automatiquement sur le graphique les niveaux de Fibo et les lignes de tendance locales (couleur rouge). - Les niveaux de Fibonacci indiquent les zones clés où le prix peut s'inverser. - Les niveaux les plus importants sont 23,6 %, 38,2 %, 50 % et 61,8 %. - Vous pouvez l'utiliser pour le scalping inversé ou pour le trading en grille de zones. - Il existe également de nomb
ACD Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
ACD Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The ACD indicator, developed by Mark Fisher, is a technical analysis tool in MetaTrader 4 used to detect potential market trends and assess trend strength. The ACD system is built around identifying the market’s Opening Range (OR) and using it to establish key trading levels. This range typically includes the first 30 minutes to one hour of market activity. After defining the OR, traders identify levels A and C, derived from it, to guide trading decisions. These le
FREE
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.7 (70)
Indicateurs
Le Capteur de Tendance : La Stratégie du Capteur de Tendance avec Indicateur d'Alerte est un outil d'analyse technique polyvalent qui aide les traders à identifier les tendances du marché et les points d'entrée et de sortie potentiels. Elle présente une stratégie dynamique de Capteur de Tendance, s'adaptant aux conditions du marché pour une représentation visuelle claire de la direction de la tendance. Les traders peuvent personnaliser les paramètres selon leurs préférences et leur tolérance a
FREE
Anti Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Anti Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator for MT4 The Anti-Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator is a technical analysis tool developed for MetaTrader 4 that identifies potential price reversal points using specific Fibonacci ratios such as 0.618, 1.27, and 2.27. This indicator automatically draws anti-crab patterns on the chart, highlighting bullish patterns in red and bearish patterns in blue. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  | Anti Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT5 | A
FREE
Xmaster formula indicator forex no repaint
Vadym Velychkov
Indicateurs
Nouvelle version plus précise de l'indicateur Xmaster. Plus de 200 commerçants du monde entier ont effectué plus de 15 000 tests de différentes combinaisons de cet indicateur sur leurs PC afin d'obtenir la formule la plus efficace et la plus précise. Et ici, nous vous présentons l'indicateur « Indicateur de formule Xmaster forex sans repeindre », qui affiche des signaux précis et ne repeint pas. Cet indicateur envoie également des signaux au commerçant par e-mail et push. Avec l'arrivée de chaq
Trendfinder MA Pro
Jose Ramon Miranda Ramos
Indicateurs
Trendfinder MA Pro are based on Colored candlesticks showing the trend based on two Moving Averages as Signal and two Moving Averages as a Buy and Sell Zone, the slope of the slow Signal moving average and ATR and Volume increasing. This indicator will give you the color change on the next bar on the confirmation candle and will provide alert on Buy and sell signal, when it enters the buy and sell zone and when the market test the buy or sell zones as support or resistance and will never repain
FREE
Multi Symbols In The Same Chart
Kaijun Wang
Indicateurs
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO Can set the cycle for other varieties of K line graph covered this window, fluctuations obser
FREE
FusionAlert StochRSI Master Indicator MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
Indicateurs
FusionAlert StochRSI Master is an indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, it is a combination of RSI & Stochastic indicator which provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions combined for both indicators, results in more precise and accurate signals to be used as a wonderful tool, in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Jo
FREE
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Indicateurs
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
Triple Stochastic Oscillator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Triple Stochastic Oscillator for MT4 The Triple Stochastic Oscillator for MT4 applies three consecutive smoothing phases to filter out unwanted market noise and highlight the genuine direction of price action. In addition to clarifying price movement, this technical tool also measures the strength of the prevailing trend and identifies overbought or oversold market conditions. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Triple Stochastic Oscillator MT5   | ALL Products B
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicateurs
M1 SNIPER est un système d'indicateurs de trading facile à utiliser. Il s'agit d'un indicateur à flèche conçu pour l'unité de temps M1. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé seul pour le scalping sur l'unité de temps M1 ou intégré à votre système de trading existant. Bien que conçu spécifiquement pour le trading sur l'unité de temps M1, ce système peut également être utilisé avec d'autres unités de temps. Initialement, j'avais conçu cette méthode pour le trading du XAUUSD et du BTCUSD. Cependant, je
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
5 (7)
Indicateurs
To celebrate the official release, $65 is the new PROMO price for the first 30 copies (2 left)! After that, the price increases to $120. SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.81 (139)
Indicateurs
Gann Made Easy est un système de trading Forex professionnel et facile à utiliser qui est basé sur les meilleurs principes de trading en utilisant la théorie de mr. WD Gann. L'indicateur fournit des signaux d'ACHAT et de VENTE précis, y compris les niveaux Stop Loss et Take Profit. Vous pouvez échanger même en déplacement en utilisant les notifications PUSH. S'il vous plaît contactez-moi après l'achat! Je partagerai avec vous mes astuces de trading et d'excellents indicateurs bonus gratuitement!
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (49)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Indicateurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
Italo Arrows Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (1)
Indicateurs
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicateurs
Day Trader Master est un système de trading complet pour les day traders. Le système se compose de deux indicateurs. Un indicateur est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de flèche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicateur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicateur est un indicateur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. LES INDICATEURS NE RÉPÉTENT PAS ET NE TARDENT PAS! L'utilisation de ce système est très simple. Il v
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicateurs
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Indicateurs
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. OFFRE À DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur Support and Resistance Screener est disponible pour seulement 50 $ et à vie. (
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Volatility Trend System - un système de trading qui donne des signaux pour les entrées. Le système de volatilité donne des signaux linéaires et ponctuels dans le sens de la tendance, ainsi que des signaux pour en sortir, sans redessiner ni retarder. L'indicateur de tendance surveille la direction de la tendance à moyen terme, montre la direction et son changement. L'indicateur de signal est basé sur les changements de volatilité et montre les entrées sur le marché. L'indicateur est équipé de pl
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicateurs
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicateurs
Currency Strength Wizard est un indicateur très puissant qui vous offre une solution tout-en-un pour un trading réussi. L'indicateur calcule la puissance de telle ou telle paire de devises en utilisant les données de toutes les devises sur plusieurs périodes. Ces données sont représentées sous la forme d'un indice de devise facile à utiliser et de lignes électriques de devise que vous pouvez utiliser pour voir la puissance de telle ou telle devise. Tout ce dont vous avez besoin est d'attacher l'
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (32)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicateurs
Apollo Secret Trend est un indicateur de tendance professionnel qui peut être utilisé pour trouver des tendances sur n'importe quelle paire et période. L'indicateur peut facilement devenir votre principal indicateur de trading que vous pouvez utiliser pour détecter les tendances du marché, quelle que soit la paire ou la période que vous préférez négocier. En utilisant un paramètre spécial dans l'indicateur, vous pouvez adapter les signaux à votre style de trading personnel. L'indicateur fournit
Trend Reversal Indicator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Indicateurs
Trend Reversal – Votre allié pour identifier les renversements de tendance sur MT4 Vous recherchez un outil puissant et intuitif pour améliorer votre analyse de marché et prendre des décisions plus éclairées ? L’indicateur Trend Reversal est conçu spécifiquement pour les traders qui souhaitent identifier avec précision les points de renversement de tendance directement sur la plateforme MetaTrader 4. Grâce à une combinaison d’algorithmes avancés et de techniques éprouvées, Trend Reversal offre
Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (487)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 31% DE RÉDUCTION ! ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou Expert Trader ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons incorporé un certain nombre de caractéristiques exclusives et une formule secrète. Avec seulement UN graphique, il donne des alertes pour les 28 paires de devises. Imaginez comment votre trading s'améliorera parce que vous serez capable de repérer le point de déclenchement exact d'une nouvelle tendance ou d'un
Dark Support Resistance
Marco Solito
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
M1 Easy Scalper
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4 (3)
Indicateurs
M1 EASY SCALPER est un indicateur de scalping conçu spécifiquement pour l'unité de temps de 1 minute (M1), compatible avec toutes les paires de devises ou instruments disponibles sur votre terminal MT4. Bien sûr, il peut également être utilisé sur n'importe quelle autre unité de temps, mais il fonctionne particulièrement bien en M1 (ce qui est complexe !) pour le scalping. Note : si vous faites du scalping, assurez-vous d’avoir un compte adapté à cet effet. Évitez les comptes Cent ou Standard ca
The 1 2 3 Pattern Scanner
Reza Aghajanpour
4.77 (60)
Indicateurs
** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! *** Contact me  to send you instruction  and add you in "123 scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction The 123 Pattern Scanner indicator with a special enhanced algorithm is a very repetitive common pattern finder with a high success rate . Interestingly, this Winner in
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Bandes de Bollinger Auto-Optimisées – Outil de volatilité adaptatif basé sur le comportement réel du marché Cet indicateur avancé pour MT4 trouve automatiquement les meilleures périodes et écarts-types en simulant les trades sur les données historiques. Au lieu de paramètres fixes, il s’adapte dynamiquement aux changements du marché et à la structure des prix pour créer des bandes qui reflètent plus précisément la volatilité en temps réel. Pas besoin d’ajustements manuels. Fonctionnalités princi
Volatility Master
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.85 (263)
Indicateurs
Gold Stuff est un indicateur de tendance conçu spécifiquement pour l'or et peut également être utilisé sur n'importe quel instrument financier. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et ne traîne pas. Délai recommandé H1. Au niveau de l'indicateur de travail, l'Expert Advisor EA Gold Stuff est entièrement automatique. Vous pouvez le trouver sur mon profil. Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, veuillez envoyer un message privé. moi! Contactez-mo
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
Les indicateurs de tendance sont l’un des domaines de l’analyse technique utilisés dans le trading sur les marchés financiers. Indicateur de Angular Trend Lines - détermine de manière exhaustive la direction de la tendance et génère des signaux d'entrée. En plus de lisser la direction moyenne des bougies Il utilise également l’angle d’inclinaison des lignes de tendance. Le principe de construction des angles de Gann a été pris comme base pour l'angle d'inclinaison. L'indicateur d'analyse techniq
Support Resistance screnner
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.95 (37)
Indicateurs
Support And Resistance Screener est dans un indicateur de niveau pour MetaTrader qui fournit plusieurs outils à l'intérieur d'un indicateur. Les outils disponibles sont : 1. Filtre de structure de marché. 2. Zone de repli haussier. 3. Zone de recul baissier. 4. Points pivots quotidiens 5. points pivots hebdomadaires 6. Points pivots mensuels 7. Support et résistance forts basés sur le modèle harmonique et le volume. 8. Zones au niveau de la banque. OFFRE D'UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur de sup
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicateurs
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale : ALL TOOLS , seulement $35 chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   $30   durant la   première semaine   ou les   3 premiers achats !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : rejoignez-le pour recevoir les dernières actualités RSI Shift Zone Scanner identifie les moments où le sentiment de marché peut changer en reliant les signaux RSI à l’action des prix. Chaque fois que le RSI dépasse les niveaux prédéfinis (70 par défaut pour surachat, 30 pour survente), l’indicateur trace un canal sur le grap
Liquidity Pools MT4
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me L’indicateur Liquidity Pools est un outil avancé qui identifie et marque les zones de liquidité potentielles sur le graphique en analysant les zones de hauts et bas avec des touches fréquentes de mèches, le nombre de revisites et le volume échangé dans chaque zone. Cet outil offre aux tr
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! Ce tableau de bord est un logiciel très puissant qui fonctionne sur plusieurs symboles et jusqu'à 9 horizons temporels. Il est basé sur notre indicateur principal (Best reviews : Advanced Supply Demand ).   Le tableau de bord donne une excellente vue d'ensemble. Il montre :  Les valeurs d'offre et de demande filtrées, y compris l'évaluation de la force de la zone, Les distances en pips vers/et dans les zones, Il met en évidence les zones imbriquées, Il donne 4
Plus de l'auteur
Daily Open Color Zones Pro
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Indicateurs
This indicator is a professional tool designed to plot the Daily Open Line and instantly shade the bullish and bearish price zones around it. Instead of leaving traders guessing, it delivers a clear visual map of market sentiment from the very first of the day. Its goal: to help you instantly identify whether the market is trading above or below the daily open — a key reference point for intraday strategies. The indicator automatically draws a horizontal line at the daily open price and shades
FREE
PFO Price Flow Oscillator
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Indicateurs
PFO Price Flow Oscillator – MT5 Indicator The PFO Price Flow Oscillator is a highly advanced tool designed to help traders anticipate explosive price movements and identify market momentum with precision.One of its most powerful features is the ability to anticipate explosive price moves before they occur, giving traders an early edge in volatile markets. Unlike standard oscillators, the PFO does not rely on price alone—it integrates multiple market factors to provide clear, actionable insight
FREE
Trend Pulse X
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
5 (1)
Indicateurs
The Trend Pulse X – Continuous Colored Line is a next-generation trend-following indicator designed to give traders a crystal-clear view of market direction, strength, and momentum. Unlike standard indicators that often leave gaps or inconsistent readings, Trend Pulse X delivers a smooth, continuous line that adapts dynamically to price action, ensuring you always have a reliable guide on your chart. With its innovative color-coded system, Trend Pulse X helps traders instantly identify bullish
FREE
Support and Resistance Algorithm
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Indicateurs
Discover the Strongest Support and Resistance Areas. This indicator is an advanced tool for identifying and plotting support and resistance levels on a chart. Instead of using a simple method, it follows a dynamic approach to identifying the most important levels. Its goal: to find important highs and lows that represent potential price reversal points. The indicator analyzes three different time frames that you specify in the inputs: TF1, TF2, and TF3. Support and Resistance is the profession
FREE
Daily Open Color Zones
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Indicateurs
This indicator is a professional tool designed to plot the Daily Open Line and instantly shade the bullish and bearish price zones around it. Instead of leaving traders guessing, it delivers a clear visual map of market sentiment from the very first of the day. Its goal: to help you instantly identify whether the market is trading above or below the daily open — a key reference point for intraday strategies. The indicator automatically draws a horizontal line at the daily open price and shades
FREE
Volume NextGen
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Indicateurs
The Advanced Volume Flow Indicator is a free and practical tool  who want to clearly see the balance between buying and selling pressure in the market. Instead of just showing total volume, this indicator separates volume into Up Volume (green bars) and Down Volume (red bars), making it easy to understand which side of the market is stronger at any moment. The indicator also calculates a Relative Volume Line (blue), which shows whether the current trading activity is higher or lower than usual
FREE
Market Bias Gauge
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Indicateurs
Measure Market Strength at a Glance – Instantly The Momentum Percentage Label is a sleek, professional tool designed to give traders an instant, crystal-clear view of market momentum – directly on their chart. Forget complex setups or cluttered indicators. This tool delivers a single, powerful metric: the percentage of bullish vs. bearish movement over your chosen period. Its purpose: to help you instantly gauge whether buyers or sellers are in control, so you can make faster, more confident
FREE
Support and Resistance professional
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Indicateurs
Discover the Strongest Support and Resistance Areas. This indicator is an advanced tool for identifying and plotting support and resistance levels on a chart. Instead of using a simple method, it follows a dynamic approach to identifying the most important levels. Its goal: to find important highs and lows that represent potential price reversal points. The indicator analyzes three different time frames that you specify in the inputs: TF1, TF2, and TF3. Support and Resistance is the profession
FREE
Smart Wick Zones
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Indicateurs
Smart Wick Zones indicator is a powerful tool designed to highlight hidden areas of price rejection and liquidity on your chart. By analyzing candle wicks (also called shadows or tails), the indicator automatically draws horizontal zones where strong buying or selling pressure has previously appeared. These wick zones often mark turning points in the market or areas where price reacts strongly, making them excellent references for support and resistance. Instead of manually scanning candles for
FREE
Delta Correlation Matrix
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Indicateurs
Discover Hidden Market Relationships with Delta Correlation Matrix This indicator is a professional tool designed to measure and visualize the correlation between three different symbols directly on your chart. Instead of relying on static or outdated methods, it dynamically calculates the strength and direction of correlations in real time, helping traders uncover hidden relationships that can influence market moves. Its goal: to provide instant clarity on whether assets are moving together,
FREE
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis