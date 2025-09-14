MPAA Gold Swing Trader W1 Aurum

MPAA Gold Swing Trader – Weekly EA for XAUUSD

🎉 Launch Offer – Limited Licenses

To celebrate the release of Aurum, we are introducing a special step-up pricing model for the very first buyers:

- 🥇 1st license: $99 (almost gone!)  

- 🥈 2nd & 3rd licenses: $149  

- 🏆 From the 4th license onwards: $199 (regular price)  

Secure your copy early and take advantage of this exclusive launch campaign. Once the limited slots are gone, the price will remain fixed at the regular level.


The MPAA Gold Swing Trader is a professional Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the Weekly timeframe.
Unlike many short-term systems that get lost in market noise, this EA focuses on long-term swing movements, where Gold shows its true trending behavior.

🔑 Key Features

  • Optimized and tested exclusively for Weekly Gold (XAUUSD)

  • No grid, no martingale, no scalping

  • Focused on large market swings with clear trend confirmation

  • No fixed Stop Loss – instead, positions are closed intelligently when momentum fades

  • Requires reasonable leverage (recommended max 1:3)

  • Robust long-term performance (backtested over several years)

  • Very low trade frequency → stable, high-quality entries

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer
This EA does not use Stop Loss levels. While this is intentional and based on strategy logic, it requires the trader to use conservative risk settings. Overleveraging is strongly discouraged. Like any leveraged trading, risks including rare “black swan” events cannot be excluded.


