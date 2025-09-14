Telegram To MT4 Copier Unlimited

DISCOUNTED LAUNCH PRICE FOR LIMITED TIME

The most advanced and full-stack Telegram signal copier is here to copy all types of trade signals (Forex, Indices, Commodities) from the Telegram platform to MetaTrader 4.

Signals are executed at lightning speed through the Telegram API without any bridges, software, hosts, additional charges, or hassle. It is a true set-and-forget copier using the Telegram API cloud with latency under 30 ms.
This copier is equipped with state-of-the-art smart parsing that can understand any format from up to five channels.
Thanks to the monitoring system, you can track everything happening in your account through separate channel.


Core Features

  • Multiple Take Profit System: Split your trades into 3 TP levels with customizable distribution (even or weighted distribution for every take profit)
  • Smart Signal Recognition: Supports multiple signal formats and flexible keyword customization
  • Interactive Commands: Close positions, move TP/SL via Telegram and breakeven with trade signal message replies.
  • Built-in Trailing Stop: Intelligent trailing with breakeven protection and customizable distances
  • Smart Pending Orders: Automatic detection of Buy/Sell Stop/Limit orders from Telegram signals
  • Auto-Correction Technology: Automatically fixes reversed TP/SL levels to prevent trading errors
  • Symbol Mapping & Normalization: Auto-converts "Gold" to "XAUUSD" and handles broker-specific suffixes in auto pilot.

Advanced Risk Management

  • Daily Profit Targets: Set percentage or fixed amount targets with automatic trading pause
  • Drawdown Protection: Real-time equity monitoring with emergency position closure
  • Position & Volume Limits: Control maximum concurrent trades and total volume exposure
  • Losing Trade Limits: Daily losing streak protection with automatic reset
  • Smart Risk Monitoring: Real-time risk status reports and alerts via Telegram

Advanced Trading Capabilities

  • Market & Pending Orders: Supports all order types with intelligent execution
  • Position Management: Move TP/SL to breakeven, adjust levels, close positions remotely
  • Volume Optimization: Smart lot calculation with margin and broker requirements
  • Multi-Format Support: Works with various signal formats from different providers
  • High-Speed Execution: Optimized for minimal latency and maximum reliability using Telegram cloud directly without any bridges.

We offer free installation service for the buyers. However, you can easily get obtain Channel Chat ID and Bot token using the below steps:

🤖 Step 1: Create Your Telegram Bot

Getting Your Bot Token from BotFather

  1. Open Telegram and search for @BotFather (official Telegram bot creation service)
  2. Start a chat with BotFather by clicking "Start" or typing /start
  3. Create new bot by typing: /newbot
  4. Choose bot name - Enter a display name for your bot (e.g., "My Trading Bot")
  5. Choose username - Enter a unique username ending with "bot" (e.g., "MyTradingSignals_bot")
  6. Copy your token - BotFather will give you a token like: 8426104197:AAExr7gxVtRO0R97LsMMW-ZfSvy-R7b0pic

Step 2: Get Your Chat IDs

For Signal Channels (Input Channels)

Method A: Using @userinfobot (Easiest)

  1. Add @userinfobot to your signal channel/group
  2. Send any message in the channel
  3. Bot will reply with chat information including the Chat ID
  4. Copy the Chat ID (it looks like: -1002828334506 )

Method B: Using @get_id_bot (Alternative)

  1. Forward any message from your signal channel to @get_id_bot
  2. Bot will reply with the channel information
  3. Copy the Chat ID from the response

Method C: Manual Method (Advanced)

  1. Open signal channel in web browser (web.telegram.org)
  2. Look at URL - the numbers after /c/ are your chat ID
  3. Add minus sign before the numbers (e.g., -1002828334506 )

For Your Personal Notifications

Getting Your Personal Chat ID

  1. Send a message to @userinfobot
  2. Bot replies with your personal chat ID (positive number)
  3. Copy this ID for notification settings

Creating a Monitoring Channel (Recommended)

  1. Create a new channel in Telegram for notifications
  2. Add @userinfobot to this channel
  3. Get the Chat ID using Method A above
  4. Use this ID for monitoring/alerts

Step 3: Configure the EA

Input Your Settings

  1. Bot Token: Paste your token from Step 1
    Bot Token: 84267804197:AAExr7gxVtRO0R9gfd5MMW-ZfSvy-R7b0pic (You have to input your bot token)

  2. Primary Signal Channel ID: Your main signal source
    Primary Signal Channel ID: -10028286784506 (You have to input here the chat id of your signal provider channel)

  3. Monitoring Channel ID: Where you want notifications
    Monitoring/Alerts Channel ID: -10028956090989  (You have to put here the chat id of your personal monitoring channel)

Optional Settings

  • Secondary Channels: Add up to 4 additional signal sources
  • Trading Parameters: Set lot size, magic number, etc.
  • Risk Management: Configure daily targets and limits

Step 4: Test Your Setup

Connection Test

  1. Attach EA to any chart
  2. Check Expert Tab - should show "CONNECTED" status
  3. Look for initialization message in your monitoring channel

Signal Test

  1. Send test message in your signal channel:
    LONG EURUSD Entry: 1.1000 (Change according to the current prices of EURUSD or any Symbol) TP: 1.1050 (Change according to the current prices of EURUSD or any Symbol) SL: 1.0950 (Change according to the current prices of EURUSD or any Symbol)

  2. Check if EA responds with trade execution confirmation


