SonicTrend Titan X EA

SonicTrend Gold EA is d esigned for both netting and hedging accounts, this EA employs advanced position management and robust error handling to protect your capital while maximizing trend-following opportunities. It automatically adapts to your broker’s account type and actively manages trades to secure profits and minimize risks, making it an ideal solution for steady, controlled growth.

Key Features

Advanced Risk Management

Multiple Protection Layers: Margin checks, volume limits, freeze level detection

Flexible Position Sizing: Fixed lots or risk-based percentage sizing

Max Trade Limits: User-defined maximum open positions and pending orders

Stop Loss & Take Profit: Configurable risk-reward ratios

Intelligent Trading Logic

SMA Crossover Strategy: Reliable trend-following methodology

Minimum Distance Filter: Avoids false signals during sideways markets

Multiple Timeframes: Works on any timeframe from M1 to monthly

Trade Direction Control: Buy-only, Sell-only, or Both directions

Profit Protection System

Auto Lock Profit: Secures profits at user-defined levels

Breakeven Option: Moves stop loss to breakeven automatically

Smart Trailing: Customizable trailing stop functionality

EA Inputs

Risk Management

Stop Loss: Stop loss in points (0 to disable)

Take Profit: Take profit in points (0 to disable)

Max Open Trades: Maximum simultaneous positions

Order Execution

Slippage: Maximum allowed slippage in points

Magic Number: Unique identifier for EA positions

Direction Mode: BUY_ONLY, SELL_ONLY, or BOTH directions

Profit Protection

Enable Lock Profit: Enable/disable profit locking feature

Lock Profit At Points: Profit level to activate locking (in points)

Lock Profit To Points: New stop loss level after locking (in points)

Use Breakeven: Move to breakeven instead of fixed profit level

Note to Buyers

Recommended Settings

Account Type: Works on both netting and hedging accounts

Broker Selection: Choose ECN/RAW spread accounts for best results

VPS Recommended: For 24/7 operation without interruption

Important Notes

Test First: Always test on demo account before live trading

Market Conditions: Works best in trending markets

Monitor Performance: Regular performance review recommended

Risk Warning: Trading involves risk - only risk capital you can afford to lose

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How does the profit locking feature work?

A: When a trade reaches your specified profit level, the EA automatically moves the stop loss to lock in profits.

Q: Can I use this EA on multiple symbols?

A: Yes, but you'll need to set different Magic Numbers for each symbol to avoid conflicts.



