CascadeChampion

A Few Words About My Expert Advisor

by Sebastian

I have been an active trader for many years and have consistently achieved positive results over time — and not by chance, but thanks to some fundamental insights I’ve gained along the way.

One of the most important of these is:

The market cannot be profitably “harvested” in very small price movements. The potential gains are minimal because the big market players don’t call ahead to let us know they’ll be buying at 1:45 p.m. News events are also unreliable in terms of lasting trends and are not well suited for a long-term stable trading strategy.

The proven returns that I have generated for myself and my family are thanks to exactly the workflow you see here in my Expert Advisor. Countless observations, a lot of effort, and some hard — sometimes painful — lessons have gone into it. Yes, I would even say this is my life’s work.

Especially during less impulsive market phases of gold — and we deliberately trade gold because of its special character — the Expert Advisor shows its strength on the 15-minute timeframe:

It holds its ground through small stop-losses and break-even trades, as you will also see in the visual backtest.

And then, every few weeks — believe me, these phases will come, even if they don’t announce themselves beforehand — its real magic begins: sudden price surges up or down appear, and the Expert Advisor quite literally takes us to the next level. The resulting profit-to-loss ratio is breathtaking.

My advice to you:

Attach the Expert Advisor to a 15-minute chart. Let it run at 0.01 lot per €1,000 (or $1,000). Forget about it — and enjoy the results at the end of the year.

All that’s left for me to say is:

Enjoy this good soul.

With highest regards,

Sebastian



