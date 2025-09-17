The Wilis EA
[OFFICIAL RELEASE] THE WiLis HOLYGRAIL EA MT5 – READY FOR BATTLE!
Hello Traders!
The wait is over...
Introducing my latest expert advisor – The WiLis Holygrail EA for MT5
Designed to help you profit more consistently and safely in the market!
Limited-Time Promo Price: Only $1000
Key Features & Advantages:
One Shoot / Single Entry System
No Martingale, No Layering
Auto Stop Loss and Take Profit
Max 1 Buy & 1 Sell Position at a Time
Optimized for H1
Minimum Balance: $100 (Standard Account) / $5000 (Cent Account)
Pair BTCUSD
Note:
Make sure your broker supports BTCUSD with the following specifications:
Max Spread: 5000
Max Stop Level: 5000
Low latency on broker and VPS is highly recommended
If you're looking for a simple yet reliable EA that gives peace of mind while trading — this is it!
Live Performance Tracking:
Please contact me privately to get the best set of files, and don't forget to mention the broker you are using.