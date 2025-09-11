RenkoScalper

OCTO Indicator Paul Boenisch Indicateurs

The OCTO Indicator is a new and easy to use zero-crossing trend/trend reversal indicator that provides entry signals for both long and short positions. It is based on High/Low divergence and correlation of the values over time. Reliability of the indicator has been backtested with an example trading robot. How to use The OCTO indicator is added in a separate window, showing a red and a green indicator line, as well as the zero line for crossing. You can see an example of the standard look and