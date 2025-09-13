Gold Hold

Live Signal: https://www.fxblue.com/live/settings/goldholdea

Important
You must load the correct .set configuration file before running the system.
The platform does not allow setting a Stop Loss that is too low or too tight.
If you use the default parameters, the results will be inferior to what is expected.
The configuration file is available in the Discussion section, along with results and, soon, audited accounts of the system.

Special Offer
First 5 copies: 99 USD
Next 5 copies: 199 USD
Final price: 499 USD

Always make sure to load the proper .set file so that the algorithm runs with the correct configuration and achieves the projected performance.

Gold Hold H1
Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on H1, designed to exploit gold’s volatility with an accelerated growth strategy. It combines dynamic risk management with a statistical approach to multiply capital in a short time. Results are based on 2025 backtests using Exness Cent account.

Key Results and Metrics
Initial deposit: 200 USD
Total net profit: 4,061,425.69 USD
Profit Factor: 2.38
Recovery Factor: 2.96
Sharpe Ratio: 4.39
Expected Payoff: 7,795.44 USD per trade
Total trades: 521 (1,042 deals)
Relative equity drawdown: 93.94%
Maximum winning streak: 2 consecutive trades with 964,885.30 USD accumulated
Maximum losing streak: 67 consecutive trades with -119,999.40 USD accumulated
Balance curve observation: growth in impulses with retracements acting as “resets” of capital, consistent with an aggressive management style.

Average Activity Indicators
Trades per day: ~2.7
Trades per week: ~13.4
Trades per month: ~57.9

Average Returns
Profit per day: ~20,828 USD
Profit per week: ~104,139 USD
Profit per month: ~451,270 USD

Logic and Configuration
Execution on volatility breakouts mainly during London and New York sessions.
Money Management with fixed risk per trade.
For compound interest, activate mmRiskPercent = true.
Recommended risk profiles: conservative 1–2, intermediate 3, aggressive 3–5.
Important: the EA default values are not ready for live trading; you must load a .set file from the Comments section. Updated sets for major brokers will be published.

Requirements and Compatibility
Low-latency VPS recommended.
Default parameters optimized for Exness Cent; compatible with other brokers through adjustment.
Purchase includes one initial optimization for your preferred broker. Optimizing per broker significantly improves results.

User Profile
Designed for experienced traders with high risk tolerance seeking an aggressive approach on XAUUSD H1. Not suitable for all profiles.

Conclusion
Gold Hold H1 is an aggressive growth tool to take algorithmic trading to the next level. Small capital, extraordinary potential results, always conditioned to proper .set loading and broker optimization.


Produits recommandés
Gold AI Robot
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
5 (1)
Experts
Bonus : recevez 1 EA gratuit (pour 2 comptes) – contactez-moi après l’achat Gold AI Robot – Robot de trading avancé pour XAUUSD (Or) avec IA et détection de retracements Filtre IA et recherche de retracements clés pour identifier des opportunités précises sur le marché de l’or. Gold AI Robot fonctionne sur XAUUSD (Or) en timeframe H1. Il analyse les mouvements de prix pour détecter des retracements significatifs, ouvre des positions de manière progressive et applique une gestion globale du risq
Grid Volatility
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
5 (1)
Experts
Bonus : recevez 1 EA gratuit (pour 2 comptes) – contactez-moi après l’achat Maîtrisez la volatilité avec Grid Volatility ! Grid Volatility est un Expert Advisor avancé qui combine une stratégie de grille avec la détection de bougies impulsives pour trader sur des marchés volatils. Il est optimisé pour maximiser les profits dans des conditions de marché changeantes tout en gérant automatiquement la taille des positions afin de minimiser les risques. Découvrez plus d'Expert Advisors ici : Voir to
Savage Gold
Angel Torres
Experts
Live Signal: https://www.fxblue.com/users/savagegold Important You must load the correct .set configuration file before running the system. The platform does not allow setting a Stop Loss that is too low or too tight. If you use the default parameters, the results will be inferior to what is expected. The configuration file is available in the Discussion section, along with results and, soon, audited accounts of the system. Special Offer First 5 copies: 99 USD Next 5 copies: 199 USD Final price
BTC High Ratio
Angel Torres
Experts
BTC High Ratio Version 1.6 is an optimized tool designed to trade BTCUSD on the M15 timeframe, specifically built for PRO accounts on the Exness broker, with ideal performance on VPS with delays under 30 ms. This version presents a complete overhaul of the algorithm, adapted to current market conditions and aligned with the latest volatility patterns and price behavior. This EA uses a logic based on detecting microtrends and corrections, with scheduled entries that analyze breakouts, liquidity
Scalper Deriv
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
4.89 (18)
Experts
Achetez l’EA et demandez-moi les fichiers set pour commencer avec la configuration optimale. Signal en direct : CLIQUEZ ICI Le prix augmentera bientôt. Présentation de Scalper Deriv : Améliorez votre expérience de scalping. Êtes-vous parmi les traders qui trouvent leur passion dans le scalping et souhaitent maximiser leur capital ? Que votre solde soit de $20, $200, $2000, $20000 ou même $200000, nous avons la solution parfaite pour vous ! Nous vous présentons Scalper Deriv , l'Expert Advisor (
Rango MT5
Mehdi Safar
4.2 (5)
Experts
Hello to all the hardworking people in the trade field, smart people who are looking for the realization of their dreams.If you are looking for stable and continuous profit, we are proud to help you. Rango EA is a fully automated trading robot that utilizes complex calculations based on various strategies, including patterns and indicators, alongside trading skills developed over years of experience. It has been optimized for 28 currency pairs . Advantages over competitors: MultiCurrency in one
EA Pump and Dump for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Experts
Logique stratégique Pump and Dump for mt5 Expert Advisor est un   conseiller commercial entièrement automatique   créé par un commerçant pour les commerçants.   La stratégie est "acheter bas, vendre haut"   . Les commandes sont ouvertes après une hausse/baisse significative des prix. Le sens fondamental de la stratégie Pump and Dump est d'acheter un actif moins cher lorsque le prix baisse, de vendre plus cher lorsque le prix augmente. Vous avez probablement remarqué qu'après de brusques mouvemen
Limited risk gold scalper
Trishnoorpreet Singh
Experts
Multi-Instrument Enabled - XAUUSD - USDJPY - BTCUSD (Kindly message for .set files) How It Works: Identifies session highs and lows, executing trades on breakout. Uses dynamic trailing stop to lock in profits. Forward test results included. Input settings available for backtesting customization. Key Features: One to two trades per day for controlled exposure. Multi-year backtesting data available for performance analysis. Max lot size limitation to prevent slippage and unrealistic expectations.
Scalper Marti 5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
S imple scalping EA which uses martingale lot system. Scalping happens on candlestick pattern and candle size in pips. This is a full automatic trading system which has auto money management option too. FEATURES: 1. Martingale 2. NO Grid 3. Scalping 4. Hard Stop Loss 5. Easy Take Profit 6. Uses Candlestick Pattern Important Note : - As name suggests it is a Martingale System. Always better to use minimal/proper martingale settings and proper trading capital otherwise it can easily blow your acco
Smart Range Breakout EA
Botond Doczy Rossler
1 (1)
Experts
Smart Range Breakout EA is a fully automated time range breakout strategy, which uses calculated trailing stop-loss to trade high volume moves on the market. The strategy comes with not overly optimized default settings, however it can be experimented with. This expert advisor does not use any martingale, grid or similar techniques, therefore there are no spikes in the relative equity drawdown. LIVE PERFORMANCE : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1823580 The strategy works best on USDJPY  and EURU
Superior GOLD Rentable
Jairo Elias Montesinos Paredes
Experts
Superior GOLD Rentable es un EA que utiliza 3 indicadores, Accelerator Oscillator, MACD, RSI, lo cual le permite hacer operaciones efectivas y minimizando el riesgo de perdida. Este  EA usa stop loss para todas las órdenes, el EA no utiliza ningún método de negociación peligroso: sin cuadrícula, sin martingala,... Superior GOLD Rentable esta optimizado para trabajar con los metales y en especial con el ORO, en la temporalidad de 15m, aunque puede trabajar en cualquier marco temporal;  Sin embarg
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Salut les commerçants ! Je présente la Stratégie "Duende", Duende est un algorithme qui détecte des modèles de différents niveaux hauts et bas, où ils restent constants pour faire de bonnes entrées, avec un système de récupération interrogeant diverses choses comme le seuil de rentabilité et les croisements entre pairs Il a prouvé qu'il contrôlait plusieurs devises sans problème, avec un contrôle puissant des nouvelles pendant le marché il est possible de le gérer avec tous les symboles dont v
Advanced Turnaround Strategy
Guillermo Pineda
Experts
Turnaround Tuesday EA – Stratégie de renversement totalement personnalisable pour MetaTrader 5 L’EA Advanced Turnaround Strategy est basé sur la stratégie classique du "Turnaround Tuesday", qui exploite la tendance des marchés à se retourner en milieu de semaine, notamment après une forte baisse ou hausse un jour donné. Il est souvent observé que les marchés se retournent le mardi, surtout après une baisse marquée le lundi. Logique par défaut (entièrement ajustable via les paramètres): Jo
Bitcoin Striker M5X
Krisztian Gulyas
Experts
**Bitcoin Striker M5X** est un robot de trading **spécialement optimisé pour BTCUSD en M5**.   Il combine des SL/TP dynamiques basés sur l’ATR, une logique de tendance via RSI, des bougies Heikin-Ashi et un filtre adaptatif de Choppiness. Le bot ne maintient **qu’une seule position à la fois**, ce qui réduit le risque et simplifie la gestion du compte. > ️ Important : l’utiliser sur d’autres instruments peut entraîner des résultats imprévisibles. **Démarrage rapide**   1. Activez *Algo Tr
Ganesha EA
Tuti Imelda
Experts
Introducing  Ganesha EA  – Expert Advisor base on Trend determine with market structure analisys and Supply Demand and OrderBlock level.   I design Ganesha EA for XAUUSD/Gold and GBPUSD  pairs, and not using any dangerous strategy like martingale, grid, etc..  This EA protected by Auto Stoploss and Takeprofit.   Installation Recommendation Running Ganesha EA at GBPUSD and/or XAUUSD pairs on  H1 timeframes . You can start to trade with $ 300 Minimum initial Deposit Account Type : Hedged The recom
MADAX40 Scalper
Muhammad Ma'dum
Experts
MADDAX Scalper EA - Precision Scalping for DAX40 and Beyond Unleash the power of high-precision automated trading with MADDAX Scalper EA , an expertly crafted Expert Advisor tailored specifically for the DAX40 (DE40) index. With its advanced session-based scalping strategies and robust risk management, this EA is designed to deliver consistent profits while adapting to various market conditions. Although optimized for DAX40, MADDAX Scalper EA can also be used on other trading pairs and instrume
Tech EA
Heiko Kendziorra
Experts
Buy the dip - sell the spike of the US Tech 100 Index No martingale, no grid, always just one order open with StopLoss.  Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2196371 The starting price is only for the first buyers, next price USD 399 and every week that ends with a profit, it increases by another 100. The default settings  are for the US 100 Tech(Cash) CFD   M15  chart, the default lotsizes are for an account of USD 10000.   The minimum account balance is USD 100 to trade 0.01 buy and
Divinon
Daniel Suk
5 (1)
Experts
Divinon – Adaptive Multi-Strategy Trading System Divinon EA is a fully automated trading system originally designed for M15 USD/JPY , but with its extensive set of inputs, it’s highly versatile and can be tailored for virtually any market or timeframe. It combines multi-indicator technical analysis (Bulls Power, Bears Power, ADX, ATR) with advanced money management and grid system to deliver adaptable and consistent trading performance. Key Features Multi-indicator logic – Uses Bulls Power, Bea
FREE
Skyway breakout scalping
Patel Manojkumar
Experts
skyway traders provides copy tradding , algo service and course this algo is based on breakout strategy with trailing stoploss which is best feature of this algo you can use on eurusd with default setting and you may change the 400tp points and set 10% risk of per trade msg me for discound or get more details about algo  telegram id- @pb150817 A breakout represents a price movement after a period of consolidation, often characterized by increasing volume and volatility. Basically, trader
GCA Scalping Ranges EA
James Peyton Jr Page
Experts
General Description In the simplest terms this is a contrarian intra-day scalping system. Built to try and let correct trades run as far as possible and flip the trade when indicated. Join the conversation over at our Discord channel  -  https://discord.gg/ScsdkTnwyA I will do my best to be around to answer any questions and help set up. If you want to add your settings screenshots its more than welcome! The EA looks at historical daily trading ranges to lay out levels at which it takes long an
AI SpectraCore Genesis EA MT5
Dolores Martin Munoz
4.5 (4)
Experts
SpectraCore Genesis Conçu pour l’or. Affûté pour la précision. Il agit lorsque les autres hésitent. SpectraCore Genesis n’est pas un Expert Advisor comme les autres. C’est un système de trading algorithmique de niveau professionnel, développé exclusivement pour le XAU/USD (or) . Pas de stratégies génériques, pas de compromis — uniquement de la structure, du contrôle du risque et une exécution algorithmiquement maîtrisée. Ce robot ne se précipite pas. Il attend . Et il intervient avec précision ,
Infinite Storm EA MT5
Radek Reznicek
4 (1)
Experts
Infinite Storm EA is a safe and fully automated expert advisor that analyzes market trend and price movements and thanks to that is able achieve high rate of winning trades. Every order has StopLoss (either real or virtual) and EA has implemented advanced filtering functions together with spread and slippage protections. This EA does  NOT use any of the dangerous strategies  like Martingale, Grid or Arbitrage. This EA is fully customizable by user. This EA is not limited by trading pair or time
MedusaBitcoin AI
Aii Karadag
Experts
Medusa Bitcoin AI: Advanced Deep-Learning Trading System Important:   Receives regular updates (quarterly & during market shifts). Use the latest version. The model is trained on   M5 timeframe and is optimal on this. Overview Building on the success of Medusa Gold AI,   Medusa Bitcoin AI   applies our proven deep learning methodology to   Bitcoin (BTCUSD) trading . It combines classic technical indicators (MAs, Bollinger Bands, RSI, ATR) with advanced neural networks, prioritizes current marke
Quantum Grid Matrix
Watcharapon Sangkaew
Experts
Titre du produit : Quantum Grid Matrix Description courte : Un Expert Advisor sophistiqué qui gère intelligemment le marché grâce à un système de grille dynamique. Quantum Grid Matrix est conçu pour gérer les fluctuations du marché en établissant une grille d'ordres calculée, visant à sécuriser les profits grâce aux fluctuations naturelles des prix. Description complète : Maîtrisez le rythme du marché grâce au trading intelligent sur grille. Vous recherchez un outil stratégique fonctionnant
GOLD Ranger EA
Arati Vivek Kamthe
Experts
NO GRID | NO MARTINGALE | 1:1 RISK-REWARD RATIO | NO AI STUNT |  Welcome to GOLD Ranger EA! GOLD Ranger EA is designed specifically for trading the XAUUSD pair in low-volatility, ranging markets, providing a safer, controlled approach to gold trading. Built without complex AI or risky strategies, it’s a straightforward, reliable system, by the people who are trading in forex as a team from more than 9 years. Live Signal: High Risk (2% Per Trade)   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2268757 Intro
EA Smart Golden Wolf Scalper MT5
Ruslan Pishun
4.5 (2)
Experts
The scalper EA uses strategies based on intra-bar trading on the H1 and H2 timeframes. Also many filters are used to find the right signals to open an order. The EA uses pending orders   BuyStop and SellStop. The EA trades on two pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY and two timeframes H1, H2. Also, the adviser can be installed on other currencies using the instructions:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/750726 The EA places a protective stop order on all orders. The adviser is safe and does not require any s
Gold SWmax EA
Sergei Linskii
Experts
Gold SWmax EA - est l'un des meilleurs Expert Advisor pour Meta Trader 5. L'algorithme unique du conseiller analyse le mouvement du prix de l'actif, en tenant compte des facteurs d'analyse technique et mathématique, détermine les points d'entrée et de sortie rentables et utilise une gestion avancée de l'argent et un multiplicateur de lot.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/Weltrade accounts + Set f
Gold SDmax EA
Sergei Linskii
Experts
Gold SDmax EA - est l'un des meilleurs Expert Advisor pour Meta Trader 5. L'algorithme unique du conseiller analyse le mouvement du prix de l'actif, en tenant compte des facteurs d'analyse technique et mathématique, détermine les points d'entrée et de sortie rentables et utilise une gestion avancée de l'argent et un multiplicateur de lot.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5, you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/Weltrade accounts + Set
Gold Win Master Pro EA MT5
Sujit Kumar Patel
Experts
Présentation de "Gold Win Master Pro EA MT5" - Votre solution ultime de CONSEILLER EXPERT en trading d'or pour COMPTE FINANCÉ EN DIRECT DE PROP FIRM. Nouvelle version : Conseiller expert "Gold Win Master Pro EA" de la version MT5. Téléchargez dès maintenant le conseiller expert MT5 « Gold Win Master Pro EA » du LANCEMENT spécial. Le "Gold Win Master Pro EA" avec d'excellentes fonctionnalités pour offrir de meilleures performances. -Paramètres par défaut mis à jour pour XAUUSD M5. (Peut éga
Saeed XAUUSD
Saeed Mastour S Alshahrani
Experts
Overview Saeed XAUUSD EA is a fully automated expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the WEEKLY timeframe using a high-probability breakout strategy powered by Average True Range (ATR) -based stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop logic. It offers dual position sizing options — either dynamic lot sizing per $1,000 of balance or a fixed lot mode — making it highly adaptable to both small and large accounts. Although  $1,000   is recommended to use the lot per balance, fixed lot
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (8)
Experts
Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan   gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour p
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (17)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD Unité de temps H1-M15 (n’importe laquelle) Type Intelligence artificielle Prise en charge des ordres uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 50 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec TOUS les courtiers OUI (compatible avec les courtiers à 2 ou 3 décimales. Toute devise de compte. Tout nom de symbole. Tout fuseau horaire GMT.) Exécution sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’intelligence artificielle appliquée au trading, abonnez‑vous à ma chaîne. J’étu
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (8)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (18)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Comptes recommandés : Standard à fort effet de levier, ECN, Raw ; Cent ; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Le développeur de cet EA a prouvé son professionnalisme grâce à la qualité de ses autres robots. Avec Volume Hedger EA  Grâce à la fonctionnalité de définition de stratégie d’entrée avec un indicateur personnalisé, vous n’aurez plus besoin d’acheter plusieurs EA ! Cet EA est un algorithme de trading avancé combinant strat
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
Chaîne de trading Forex EA sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour suivre mes dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Plus que 3 EXEMPLAIRES SUR 10 À 399 $ ! Le prix passera ensuite à 499 $. - REAL SIGNAL Faible risque : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Risque élevé : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Les instructions d'installation complètes pour le bon fonctionnement d'EA AI Gold Sniper sont mises à jour à l'adresse   commentaire
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.89 (9)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 199 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : E
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (3)
Experts
Promotion de fin d'été – Offre limitée ! Un modèle de tarification par paliers s'applique : chaque cinquième achat augmente le prix de 50 $. À chaque nouvel acheteur, le niveau de prix suivant se rapproche, rendant votre entrée plus coûteuse. Sécurisez SGear au prix actuel avant que la prochaine augmentation de prix ne soit déclenchée. Cette vente est limitée, tant en temps qu'en quantité. Après cela, le prix du marché régulier s'appliquera. Cliquez ici -> SGear Signal pour suivre le signal en
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Experts
EA New Player — Conseiller en trading nouvelle génération Offre spéciale dès le lancement : 10 premiers exemplaires : 350 $, 20 exemplaires suivants : 500 $. EA New Player est un conseiller en trading unique pour MT5, basé sur 7 stratégies de trading classiques différentes. Ce conseiller a été créé sans intelligence artificielle, uniquement à partir d'outils d'analyse technique éprouvés. Sa principale caractéristique est la transparence de sa logique, la simplicité de ses paramètres et sa polyv
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.25 (56)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Système de Trading Alimenté par Réseau de Neurones pour XAU/USD (Or) sur la Période M1 Le manuel utilisateur est disponible via le lien sur ma page de profil — il contient des explications détaillées sur tous les réglages et options. Sur la chaîne Telegram, vous pouvez également trouver plusieurs comptes utilisant SmartChoise avec différents soldes, niveaux de risque et configurations. C’est un excellent moyen de voir la performance réelle de l’EA auprès de plusieurs courtiers e
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Système algorithmique avec logique vectorielle multicouche VectorPrime est un système de trading autonome conçu pour une exécution structurée dans des conditions de marché multi-unités de temps. Son cœur repose sur le concept d’ analyse vectorielle , où la dynamique des prix est décomposée en impulsions directionnelles et en structures matricielles. Le système n’interprète pas le marché comme une suite de signaux isolés, mais comme un ensemble de vecteurs interconnectés formant une
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA est un système de trading de pointe qui surmonte la complexité des marchés financiers grâce à une combinaison d’analyses pilotées par l’IA et d’algorithmes basés sur les données. En intégrant ChatGPT-o1 , le tout dernier GPT-4.5 , des modèles avancés de machine learning et une approche Big Data robuste, AlphaCore X atteint un nouveau niveau de précision, d’adaptabilité et d’efficacité. Cet Expert Advisor impressionne par sa stratégie innovante, son interaction fluide
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Je suis ravi de vous présenter l'Expert Advisor que j'ai développé suite à de nombreuses demandes d'utilisateurs de ma stratégie de trading et de mon indicateur propriétaires, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link J'ai donc créé l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basé sur mon algorithme original pour identifier et trader les divergences MACD. C'est un système de trading automatisé qui : Est conforme aux réglementatio
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prix : 404$ -> 550$ Signal :   ENEA Kılavuz :  Manual ENEA mt5 – Changement de régime + GPT5 avec Modèles de Markov Cachés (HMM) ENEA mt5 est un algorithme de trading entièrement automatisé et de pointe qui combine la puissance de l’intelligence artificielle sous la forme de ChatGPT-5 avec l’analyse statistique précise d’un Modèle de Markov Caché (HMM). Il surveille le marché en temps réel, identifiant même les états de marché complexes et difficiles à détecter (régimes), et ajuste dynamiquem
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Voici un EA puissant que je te présente, construit sur mon système de trading manuel — Algo Pumping . J'ai sérieusement boosté cette stratégie, ajouté plein d'améliorations, de filtres et de technologies de pointe, et maintenant je lance ce robot de trading qui : Trade avec l'algorithme avancé Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Pose systématiquement des Stop Loss pour protéger ton capital, Est parfait pour le "Prop Firm Trading" comme pour le "Trading personnel", Ne fait pas de martingale ni de gros gr
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.93 (42)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
Plus de l'auteur
BTC Stable
Angel Torres
5 (2)
Experts
BTC Stable M30 v2.6: The Intelligent Trading Assistant for BTCUSD Introducing “BTC Stable”, our state-of-the-art Expert Advisor (EA) for MQL5, specifically designed to optimize your trading on the BTCUSD pair with a M30 timeframe. Version 2.6 is the result of continuous optimization, adapting to the new market movements and changes. Advanced Logic and Statistics BTC Stable operates with a robust and adaptive logic, without fixed parameters, allowing it to synchronize with current market conditi
Index FlipX 1
Angel Torres
Experts
FlipX 1 – Initial version Asset: FlipX 1 - H1 Exclusive broker: WelTrade Strategy optimized with a focus on compound interest Key performance highlights of FlipX 1: Total net profit: 253,887.34 USD Initial deposit: 20 USD Profit factor: 2.93 Recovery factor: 15.31 Expected payoff: 1,410.49 USD Gross profit: 385,122.87 USD Gross loss: -131,235.53 USD Maximum absolute drawdown: 11,740.00 USD (9.22%) Total trades: 180 Winning trades percentage: 48.89% Sharpe ratio: 5.42 Z-Score: -0.07 (no statisti
Btc A I
Angel Torres
Experts
BTC A I, Version 1.7, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the BTCUSD pair on the H1 timeframe. This updated version retains the same core algorithm but features optimized parameters tailored to the current market conditions, ensuring synchronization with the latest changes and movements. Your feedback and communication are essential to us, as they enable us to implement these improvements and innovations promptly, and we recommend installing this update without delay. The EA delivers impressive
BTC High Ratio
Angel Torres
Experts
BTC High Ratio Version 1.6 is an optimized tool designed to trade BTCUSD on the M15 timeframe, specifically built for PRO accounts on the Exness broker, with ideal performance on VPS with delays under 30 ms. This version presents a complete overhaul of the algorithm, adapted to current market conditions and aligned with the latest volatility patterns and price behavior. This EA uses a logic based on detecting microtrends and corrections, with scheduled entries that analyze breakouts, liquidity
ETH Now
Angel Torres
4 (1)
Experts
ETH Now v1.4 – Automated Trading for ETHUSD M15 The new ETH Now v1.4 is designed specifically for ETHUSD on M15, combining a next-generation algorithm with dynamic risk management. Backtest results (January–September 2025) show solid, consistent performance with low risk exposure. Key results: Initial deposit: 150 USD Total net profit: +2,557 USD Profit Factor: 2.56 Recovery Factor: 18.9 Max drawdown: 9.40% in balance, 11.17% in equity Sharpe Ratio: 8.85 Average profit per trade: 10.39 USD Win
ETH Momentum
Angel Torres
Experts
ETH Momentum – Version 1.1 Pair ETHUSD – M30 Timeframe Default setup exclusively for EXNESS. ETH Momentum is an algorithmic system designed to detect and adapt to market patterns and movements using advanced statistical analysis and dynamic lot size calculation through the ATR indicator. The ATR measures real-time volatility and adjusts position size proportionally: lower volatility means higher lot size, and higher volatility means lower lot size. This optimizes risk management and maximizes c
Savage Gold
Angel Torres
Experts
Live Signal: https://www.fxblue.com/users/savagegold Important You must load the correct .set configuration file before running the system. The platform does not allow setting a Stop Loss that is too low or too tight. If you use the default parameters, the results will be inferior to what is expected. The configuration file is available in the Discussion section, along with results and, soon, audited accounts of the system. Special Offer First 5 copies: 99 USD Next 5 copies: 199 USD Final price
GainX 400 Weltrade
Angel Torres
Experts
GainX 400 — Weltrade (Synthetic Indices, M15) GainX 400 is an Expert Advisor specifically designed for synthetic indices on Weltrade , operating on the M15 timeframe . The strategy seeks high-probability directional moves and manages exits with fixed take-profit/stop-loss levels, prioritizing a stable equity curve and low average trade duration . Backtest Results (real ticks, M15) History quality: 100% (real ticks) Trades: 281 (562 deals) Win rate: 80.78% profitable trades Profit Factor: 2.49 Re
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis