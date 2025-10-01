VolatilityScanner EA
- Experts
- Frank Paetsch
- Version: 1.5
- Mise à jour: 1 octobre 2025
- Activations: 5
Why this system over classic backtest optimization?
-
Avoids overfitting: Instead of curve-fitting one “best” parameter set to the past, the EA learns online:
-
Bandit layer (per symbol & TF): classifies market state into regime “cells” (Vol × Trend × ACF) and uses UCB to pick the currently best “arm” (Lookback, SLx, TP-R, Trail). Weak arms are mutated, not frozen.
-
EMA-Auto-Tune: tracks Profit Factor and Win-rate via EMA (half-life) and nudges MinADX/Lookback/SLx/TPR/Trail — only after real trades.
-
-
Adapts to regime shifts: When volatility/trend changes, the bandit switches cells; no stale 2019 settings.
-
Live-robustness: strict spread/ATR gates, margin gates, ECN-safe ordering, optional opposite-signal exit, ATR trailing — all in live conditions.
Operating notes
-
Attach one EA to one chart; it scans all selected symbols via OnTimer.
-
Learning phase: Bandit benefits from real trades. You may warm-start in the tester and copy bandit files (per symbol/TF) into live COMMON. Auto-Tune CSV is per set name (e.g., VS_AutoDB_H1.csv ).
Recommended standard presets (starting points — learning takes over)
General
-
InpRiskPerTradePct : 0.50%
-
InpUseECNCompatible : true
-
InpCloseOnOppSignal : true
-
InpMaxSpreadATRratio : 0.25 (0.30 for ultra-tight ECN)
-
Bandit: PoolSize=6 , Alpha=0.03 , MutateEvery=80 , RegDebounce=3
H1 (default recommendation)
-
InpTF = H1
-
InpLookbackDonchian = 20
-
InpMinADX = 18
-
InpSL_ATR_Mult = 2.5
-
InpTP_R_Mult = 2.0
-
InpTrail_ATR_Mult = 1.25–1.5
-
InpScanSeconds = 30–60
H4 (calmer, fewer trades)
-
InpLookbackDonchian = 20–30
-
InpMinADX = 16–18
-
InpSL_ATR_Mult = 2.0–2.5
-
InpTP_R_Mult = 1.8–2.2
-
InpTrail_ATR_Mult = 1.0–1.25
-
InpScanSeconds = 60–120
-
Time-exit usually off ( InpTimeExitEnable=false )
M30 (only with excellent spreads)
-
InpLookbackDonchian = 25–35
-
InpMinADX = 20–22
-
InpSL_ATR_Mult = 2.8–3.2
-
InpTP_R_Mult = 1.6–2.0
-
InpTrail_ATR_Mult ≈ 1.75
-
InpMaxSpreadATRratio = 0.30–0.35
-
InpScanSeconds = 20–30
Running two TFs in parallel (e.g., H1 + H4):
-
Use distinct InpAutoDBFile (e.g., VS_AutoDB_H1.csv / VS_AutoDB_H4.csv ) and distinct InpMagic per instance — prevents cross-writing Auto-Tune values. Bandit files are already per symbol & TF.