VolatilityScanner EA

Why this system over classic backtest optimization?

  • Avoids overfitting: Instead of curve-fitting one “best” parameter set to the past, the EA learns online:

    • Bandit layer (per symbol & TF): classifies market state into regime “cells” (Vol × Trend × ACF) and uses UCB to pick the currently best “arm” (Lookback, SLx, TP-R, Trail). Weak arms are mutated, not frozen.

    • EMA-Auto-Tune: tracks Profit Factor and Win-rate via EMA (half-life) and nudges MinADX/Lookback/SLx/TPR/Trail — only after real trades.

  • Adapts to regime shifts: When volatility/trend changes, the bandit switches cells; no stale 2019 settings.

  • Live-robustness: strict spread/ATR gates, margin gates, ECN-safe ordering, optional opposite-signal exit, ATR trailing — all in live conditions.

Operating notes

  • Attach one EA to one chart; it scans all selected symbols via OnTimer.

  • Learning phase: Bandit benefits from real trades. You may warm-start in the tester and copy bandit files (per symbol/TF) into live COMMON. Auto-Tune CSV is per set name (e.g., VS_AutoDB_H1.csv ).

Recommended standard presets (starting points — learning takes over)

General

  • InpRiskPerTradePct : 0.50%

  • InpUseECNCompatible : true

  • InpCloseOnOppSignal : true

  • InpMaxSpreadATRratio : 0.25 (0.30 for ultra-tight ECN)

  • Bandit: PoolSize=6 , Alpha=0.03 , MutateEvery=80 , RegDebounce=3

H1 (default recommendation)

  • InpTF = H1

  • InpLookbackDonchian = 20

  • InpMinADX = 18

  • InpSL_ATR_Mult = 2.5

  • InpTP_R_Mult = 2.0

  • InpTrail_ATR_Mult = 1.25–1.5

  • InpScanSeconds = 30–60

H4 (calmer, fewer trades)

  • InpLookbackDonchian = 20–30

  • InpMinADX = 16–18

  • InpSL_ATR_Mult = 2.0–2.5

  • InpTP_R_Mult = 1.8–2.2

  • InpTrail_ATR_Mult = 1.0–1.25

  • InpScanSeconds = 60–120

  • Time-exit usually off ( InpTimeExitEnable=false )

M30 (only with excellent spreads)

  • InpLookbackDonchian = 25–35

  • InpMinADX = 20–22

  • InpSL_ATR_Mult = 2.8–3.2

  • InpTP_R_Mult = 1.6–2.0

  • InpTrail_ATR_Mult ≈ 1.75

  • InpMaxSpreadATRratio = 0.30–0.35

  • InpScanSeconds = 20–30

Running two TFs in parallel (e.g., H1 + H4):

  • Use distinct InpAutoDBFile (e.g., VS_AutoDB_H1.csv / VS_AutoDB_H4.csv ) and distinct InpMagic per instance — prevents cross-writing Auto-Tune values. Bandit files are already per symbol & TF.


