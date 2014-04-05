ChartScalper
- Indicateurs
- Magdalena Estefania Colonna
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 10
Chart Scalper v1.01
Professional Trading Indicator for MetaTrader 5
OVERVIEW
Chart Scalper is an advanced technical indicator designed to accurately identify optimal market entry and exit points. Using a sophisticated price reversal analysis algorithm, the indicator automatically detects significant trend changes and generates clear visual signals for buy and sell trades.
KEY FEATURES
🎯 Accurate Trading Signals
Automatically detects trend reversals based on configurable parameters
Generates buy (green arrows) and sell (red arrows) signals in real time
Eliminates market noise using advanced volatility filters
📊 Professional Visualization
Buy/Sell histograms that show market directional strength
Dynamic color-coded trendlines
Clean and easy-to-interpret interface on any timeframe
⚙️ Flexible Configuration
Reversal Mode: Select between absolute pips or percentage
Adjustable Parameters: Customize based on trading style
Arrow Control: Option to show/hide visual signals
Configurable Offset: Optimal signal positioning
TECHNICAL METHODOLOGY
Buy/Sell Algorithm: The indicator employs a dual analysis system based on the concepts of Buy (bullish movements) and Sell (bearish movements). This methodology allows for:
Precise identification of momentum changes
Filtering of minor movements that do not constitute significant reversals
Automatic adaptation to different market conditions
Smart Reversal System
Dynamic calculation of reversal levels based on historical volatility
Signal confirmation through multi-timeframe analysis
Prevention of false signals in trading ranges
RECOMMENDED APPS
⚡ Professional Scalping
Ideal for short-term trading (M1, M5, M15)
Fast and accurate entry and exit signals
Optimized for highly liquid markets
📈 Day Trading
Excellent for identifying intraday reversals
Works efficiently on H1 and H4 timeframes
Reduces manual market analysis time
💼 Swing Trading
Detects medium-term trend changes
Useful for daily and weekly timeframes
Complements fundamental analysis strategies
COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES
✅ No Repainting: Signals do not change once formed
✅ Real-time: Instant analysis of new candles
✅ Multi-market: Compatible with Forex, Indices, Commodities, and Cryptocurrencies
✅ Optimized: Consumes minimal computing resources
✅ Backtesting: Fully compatible with MT5 Strategy Tester
USE
Settings: Adjust parameters according to your personal trading style
Trading: Follow the green (buy) and red (sell) arrows
SUPPORT AND WARRANTY
Updates: Continuous improvements based on user feedback
Compatibility: Tested with multiple brokers and market conditions
Technical Support: Professional assistance for parameter optimization
Chart Scalper v1.01 - Developed by professional traders for professional traders
Copyright © 2025 Frozen. All rights reserved.