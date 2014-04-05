ChartScalper

Chart Scalper v1.01

Professional Trading Indicator for MetaTrader 5

OVERVIEW

Chart Scalper is an advanced technical indicator designed to accurately identify optimal market entry and exit points. Using a sophisticated price reversal analysis algorithm, the indicator automatically detects significant trend changes and generates clear visual signals for buy and sell trades.





KEY FEATURES

🎯 Accurate Trading Signals





Automatically detects trend reversals based on configurable parameters

Generates buy (green arrows) and sell (red arrows) signals in real time

Eliminates market noise using advanced volatility filters

📊 Professional Visualization





Buy/Sell histograms that show market directional strength

Dynamic color-coded trendlines

Clean and easy-to-interpret interface on any timeframe

⚙️ Flexible Configuration





Reversal Mode: Select between absolute pips or percentage

Adjustable Parameters: Customize based on trading style

Arrow Control: Option to show/hide visual signals

Configurable Offset: Optimal signal positioning

TECHNICAL METHODOLOGY

Buy/Sell Algorithm: The indicator employs a dual analysis system based on the concepts of Buy (bullish movements) and Sell (bearish movements). This methodology allows for:





Precise identification of momentum changes

Filtering of minor movements that do not constitute significant reversals

Automatic adaptation to different market conditions

Smart Reversal System





Dynamic calculation of reversal levels based on historical volatility

Signal confirmation through multi-timeframe analysis

Prevention of false signals in trading ranges

RECOMMENDED APPS

⚡ Professional Scalping





Ideal for short-term trading (M1, M5, M15)

Fast and accurate entry and exit signals

Optimized for highly liquid markets

📈 Day Trading





Excellent for identifying intraday reversals

Works efficiently on H1 and H4 timeframes

Reduces manual market analysis time

💼 Swing Trading





Detects medium-term trend changes

Useful for daily and weekly timeframes

Complements fundamental analysis strategies

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES

✅ No Repainting: Signals do not change once formed

✅ Real-time: Instant analysis of new candles

✅ Multi-market: Compatible with Forex, Indices, Commodities, and Cryptocurrencies

✅ Optimized: Consumes minimal computing resources

✅ Backtesting: Fully compatible with MT5 Strategy Tester





USE

Settings: Adjust parameters according to your personal trading style

Trading: Follow the green (buy) and red (sell) arrows

SUPPORT AND WARRANTY

Updates: Continuous improvements based on user feedback

Compatibility: Tested with multiple brokers and market conditions

Technical Support: Professional assistance for parameter optimization

Chart Scalper v1.01 - Developed by professional traders for professional traders





Copyright © 2025 Frozen. All rights reserved.