Three Bar Breaker MT4 provides a fast, structured way to confirm price reversals using clean breaks of the last three bars, helping to time precise reversal entries.

With a single button click, alerts can be placed in any direction and timeframe. The tool then monitors price action and instantly notifies when a three-bar break occurs — delivering clear reversal confirmations without the need to constantly watch charts.

The built-in multi-symbol panel can track alerts on up to 100 pairs simultaneously, making it possible to manage dozens of alerts across different instruments at once.

Update: Added various reversal signals beyond the Three-Bar Break.

Who It’s For Traders who want a structured and repeatable way to enter the market with ease.

Traders who prefer not to stare at charts all day, but want to be alerted when a break happens.

Key level traders (Volume Profile, Order Blocks, Bank Levels) who need clear, price-action–based confirmations for reversal entries. Tip 1: Three Bar Breaker can also be used for stop-loss trailing. Simply move the stop-loss to the most recent swing at each break alert in the trade direction. Tip 2: Make the three-bar break entry signal more aggressive by using it on a lower timeframe, or less aggressive by using it on a higher timeframe.



Key Features

— set break alerts instantly.— manage up to 100 alerts from one panel.— jump straight to any chart by clicking the symbol name in the panel.



