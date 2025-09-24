Three Bar Breaker MT4

Three Bar Breaker MT4 provides a fast, structured way to confirm price reversals using clean breaks of the last three bars, helping to time precise reversal entries.

With a single button click, alerts can be placed in any direction and timeframe. The tool then monitors price action and instantly notifies when a three-bar break occurs — delivering clear reversal confirmations without the need to constantly watch charts.

The built-in multi-symbol panel can track alerts on up to 100 pairs simultaneously, making it possible to manage dozens of alerts across different instruments at once. 

Update: Added various reversal signals beyond the Three-Bar Break.

Who It’s For

  • Traders who want a structured and repeatable way to enter the market with ease.
  • Traders who prefer not to stare at charts all day, but want to be alerted when a break happens.
  • Key level traders (Volume Profile, Order Blocks, Bank Levels) who need clear, price-action–based confirmations for reversal entries.

Tip 1: Three Bar Breaker can also be used for stop-loss trailing. Simply move the stop-loss to the most recent swing at each break alert in the trade direction.

Tip 2: Make the three-bar break entry signal more aggressive by using it on a lower timeframe, or less aggressive by using it on a higher timeframe.


Key Features

1-Click Setup — set break alerts instantly.
Multi-Symbol Tracking — manage up to 100 alerts from one panel.
Clickable Symbols — jump straight to any chart by clicking the symbol name in the panel.


How It Works

On the Chart:

  1. Check price — monitor price until it reaches a potential reversal zone on the chart.
  2. Set an alert — click the button in the chart corner to instantly place a break alert in the chosen direction.
  3. Wait for the notification — the tool continuously monitors price and issues an alert as soon as the break occurs.
  4. Disable the alert — click the button again to remove the alert at any time.

Notes:

Break visibility — Changing the chart timeframe does not affect an active alert. Break lines are visible only on the timeframe where the alert was placed. On other timeframes, only the alert’s timeframe label is shown.

Persistent alerts — Alerts remain active even after closing the terminal. On restart, the tool checks if any levels were broken while offline and notifies instantly.


Input Settings

Quick overview of key input settings that may need clarification:

  • Show Multi-Symbol Panel – The symbol panel in the left corner can be hidden. This is useful for traders who only work with a fixed chart symbol and don’t need multi-symbol tracking. Hiding the panel helps keep the chart clean.
  • Max Symbols in Panel – Symbols in the panel follow the same order as the terminal’s Market Watch. This setting defines the maximum number of symbols displayed in the panel.
  • Symbol Name Display (Hide Broker Prefix) – Some brokers add prefixes, infixes, or suffixes to symbol names. This option attempts to remove them for a cleaner display. The function is still in beta.

 

Notes & Limitations

  • Only one break alert can be active per symbol, timeframe, and direction on a single chart.
  • The Strategy Tester does not support the multi-symbol panel.






