Infinity Trend Inverse

"INDICATOR THAT CAN HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON TRADERS WHO WANT TO IMPROVE THEIR PERFORMANCE!"

Are you seeking a reliable and effective trading tool that ensures precision in your trades? Look no further!

In the ever-evolving landscape of financial markets, having a reliable trading indicator can be the key to executing successful trades.

The Infinity Trend Inverse is a premier trading indicator designed to execute successful trades without repainting.

This advanced reversal system stands out as a remarkable tool for traders, offering a unique system that ensures precision and confidence.

Notably, this indicator does not repaint, allowing traders to play with or against the trend, keeping you on the safe side of the market no matter the session or time of day.


BEST TIME FRAME FOR TRADE: M1, M5, Pairs: All, Platform: MT4, MT5 version

Test the demo version now and experience the benefits firsthand! 


INFINITY TREND INVERSE: YOUR TRADING ALLY

Key Features

  • Non-Repainting Indicator: One of the most significant advantages of the Infinity Trend Inverse is its non-repainting nature. This means that once a signal is generated, it remains unchanged, providing traders with trustworthy and stable market insights.
  • Versatile Market Application: Whether you're trading during the bustling hours of the New York session or the quieter times of the Tokyo session, this indicator keeps you on the safe side of the market. It’s designed to be effective at any time of the day, across different trading sessions.
  • Advanced Reversal System: The indicator excels in identifying potential market reversals. This capability allows traders to either play with the prevailing trend or strategically position themselves against it, depending on their risk appetite and market conditions.

Benefits for Traders

  • Enhanced Decision-Making: With the Infinity Trend Inverse, traders can make more informed decisions. The clarity of its signals helps in reducing emotional trading, contributing to consistent performance.
  • Increased Confidence: Knowing that the indicator does not repaint provides peace of mind. Traders can trust the signals to be accurate reflections of market conditions, allowing them to enter and exit trades with greater certainty.
  • Adaptability: The indicator's ability to function effectively in various market conditions makes it suitable for both novice and experienced traders. Its adaptability ensures that traders can leverage it in different market scenarios, enhancing overall trading strategy.

Benefits of Using Infinity Trend Inverse

  • Market Insight: Displays the current market situation clearly.
  • Enhanced Profits: Aids traders in maximizing their investment returns.
  • Automatic Analysis: Conducts automatic analysis of market opportunities.
  • No Repainting: Does not repaint, recalculate, or backpaint signals, ensuring consistent reliability.
  • Versatility: Ideal for both Swing Trading and Scalping.
  • Signal Precision: Signals are generated strictly on the "Close of the bar".
  • Trend Identification: Accurately identifies the direction of a trend.
  • Universal Application: Functions efficiently in any market conditions, timeframes, and pairs.
  • Alerts: Offers pop-up, email, push notification, and sound alerts for timely updates.


    MODE OF TRADE AND COMMERCIAL TACTICS

    For optimal results, use the H1 time frame to determine the trend and utilize a smaller time frame to identify and confirm potential trades. Enter trades with confidence using the arrows that indicate the direction of the trend. Blog

    • Buy Signal: Triggered when a new buy arrow appears.
    • Sell Signal: Triggered when a new sell arrow appears.


    PARAMETERS

    For further customization and inquiries, please contact us!
    • Deviations: Number of bars used to calculate the arrows.
    • ARROW: Number of bars used to calculate the arrows.
      • AlertOn: Enable alerts.
      • EmailAlert: Enable email alerts.
      • PushAlert: Enable push notifications.


      100% MONEY BACK GUARANTEE

      Rest assured with our 100% Money Back Guarantee. If you can prove that the indicator is a scam, we will refund your money to the last penny.


      The Infinity Trend Inverse indicator is more than just a tool, it’s a trading partner that empowers you to navigate the complexities of the financial markets with confidence. Its non-repainting feature, versatility, and advanced reversal capabilities make it a valuable

      asset for anyone looking to enhance their trading strategy. Whether you're a day trader or a long-term investor, this indicator can help you stay on the safe side of the market, ensuring more successful trades.


      Additional Bonus

      As a special bonus, receive the Two Moving Averages Trading System! If you've ever traded with moving averages and wondered how to succeed with just two MAs, this system is your answer - the best moving averages trading system on the market!


      PS. Don't miss out - click the buy button and secure your Infinity Trend Inverse indicator today before the price increases!


      Produits recommandés
      Forex Gump
      Andrey Kozak
      2.4 (5)
      Indicateurs
      Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
      Magical Arrow
      Ranguni Abdulsamir Abdulmajid
      Indicateurs
      Magical Arrow Indicator – Clear & Reliable Signals The Magical Arrow Indicator is a non-repainting, trend-following tool that gives you crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals . It  high-probability reversals and entries . No more guesswork – just follow the arrows on your chart! The Magical Arrow Indicator is a powerful, easy-to-use trading tool that helps you catch the most profitable Buy and Sell opportunities in the Forex market. It is designed for beginners and professional traders , giving y
      EZZ Zig Zag MT4
      Paulo Rocha
      5 (1)
      Indicateurs
      EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
      Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
      Jianyuan Huang
      Indicateurs
      Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
      SMC Venom Model BPR
      Ivan Butko
      Indicateurs
      L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
      Noize Absorption Index MT4
      Ekaterina Saltykova
      5 (1)
      Indicateurs
      Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
      Pro Trend Tracking
      Harun Celik
      Indicateurs
      Pro Trend Tracking   indicator is designed for trend and signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  You can only trade with this indicator. The generated signals are displayed on the graphical screen.  Thanks to the alert features you can
      Gvs Undefeated Trend System
      Harun Celik
      Indicateurs
      Gvs Undefeated Trend   indicator is designed for trend and signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  You can only trade with this indicator. The generated signals are displayed on the graphical screen.  Thanks to the alert features you ca
      Point61 Indicator
      Evgeniy Machok
      5 (1)
      Indicateurs
      The Point61 indicator is the result of many years of monitoring of price behavior of currency pairs and metals. It is not a secret, that in times of uncertainty, traders are looking for possible levels of support and resistance - the point, where price should stop its movement. There are 2 possible scenarios at these points: 1. Reverse (correction) to the opposite direction; 2. Breakthrough to continue movement. Very often these points are used to set stop orders - TakeProfit or StopLoss
      VR Cub
      Vladimir Pastushak
      Indicateurs
      VR Cub est un indicateur permettant d'obtenir des points d'entrée de haute qualité. L'indicateur a été développé pour faciliter les calculs mathématiques et simplifier la recherche de points d'entrée dans un poste. La stratégie de trading pour laquelle l'indicateur a été rédigé prouve son efficacité depuis de nombreuses années. La simplicité de la stratégie de trading est son grand avantage, qui permet même aux traders débutants de négocier avec succès avec elle. VR Cub calcule les points d'ouve
      Daily Candle Predictor
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (11)
      Indicateurs
      Daily Candle Predictor est un indicateur qui prédit le cours de clôture d'une bougie. L'indicateur est principalement destiné à être utilisé sur les graphiques D1. Cet indicateur convient à la fois au trading forex traditionnel et au trading d'options binaires. L'indicateur peut être utilisé comme un système de trading autonome, ou il peut servir de complément à votre système de trading existant. Cet indicateur analyse la bougie actuelle, calcule certains facteurs de force à l'intérieur du corps
      Stratos Pali
      Michela Russo
      5 (4)
      Indicateurs
      Stratos Pali Indicator   is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost! Dow
      Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
      DMITRII GRIDASOV
      Indicateurs
      « Dynamic Scalping Oscillator » est un indicateur Crypto Forex personnalisé avancé, un outil de trading efficace pour MT4 ! - Nouvelle génération d'oscillateurs : voir les images pour comprendre leur utilisation. - L'oscillateur de scalping dynamique dispose de zones de survente/surachat adaptatives. - L'oscillateur est un outil auxiliaire permettant de trouver des points d'entrée précis dans les zones dynamiques de survente/surachat. - Valeurs de survente : inférieures à la ligne verte ; vale
      Riko Trend
      Nadiya Mirosh
      Indicateurs
      The Riko Trend indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Riko Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You don’t need to configure anything, everything is perfected by time and experience, it works great during a flat and in a trend. The Riko Trend indicator is a technical analysis tool for financial markets that reflects the current price f
      RSI Speed mp
      DMITRII GRIDASOV
      Indicateurs
      Indicateur Crypto_Forex « RSI SPEED » pour MT4 : excellent outil prédictif, sans retouche. - Le calcul de cet indicateur est basé sur des équations physiques. Le RSI SPEED est la dérivée première du RSI lui-même. - Le RSI SPEED est idéal pour scalper les entrées dans la direction de la tendance principale. - Utilisez-le en combinaison avec un indicateur de tendance approprié, par exemple HTF MA (comme sur les images). - L'indicateur RSI SPEED indique la vitesse à laquelle le RSI change de dire
      Cosmic Diviner X Planet
      Olena Kondratenko
      4 (2)
      Indicateurs
      This unique multi-currency strategy simultaneously determines the strength of trends and market entry points, visualizing this using histograms on the chart. The indicator is optimally adapted for trading on the timeframes М5, М15, М30, Н1. For the convenience of users, the indicator renders the entry point (in the form of an arrow), recommended take profit levels (TP1, TP2 with text labels) and the recommended Stop Loss level. The take profit levels (TP1, TP2) are automatically calculated for
      PipFinite Exit EDGE
      Karlo Wilson Vendiola
      4.83 (115)
      Indicateurs
      Did You Have A Profitable Trade But Suddenly Reversed? In a solid strategy, exiting a trade is equally important as entering. Exit EDGE helps maximize your current trade profit and avoid turning winning trades to losers. Never Miss An Exit Signal Again Monitor all pairs and timeframes in just 1 chart www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726558 How To Trade You can close your open trades as soon as you receive a signal Close your Buy orders if you receive an Exit Buy Signal. Close your Sell orders if
      DeMarker Speed mp
      DMITRII GRIDASOV
      Indicateurs
      Indicateur Crypto_Forex « DeMarker Speed » pour MT4, sans refonte. - Le calcul de cet indicateur est basé sur des équations physiques. DeMarker Speed est la dérivée première de DeMarker lui-même. - La courbe d'oscillateur de DeMarker indique la position actuelle du prix par rapport aux plus hauts et plus bas précédents pendant la période de calcul de l'indicateur. - L'indicateur DeMarker Speed est idéal pour les entrées de scalping rapides (comme le montrent les images). - L'indicateur DeMarke
      Dynamic Trading Oscillator mq
      DMITRII GRIDASOV
      Indicateurs
      « Dynamic Trading Oscillator » est un indicateur Crypto Forex personnalisé avancé, un outil de trading efficace pour MT4 ! - Nouvelle génération d'oscillateurs : voir les images pour comprendre leur utilisation. - L'oscillateur de trading dynamique dispose de zones de survente/surachat adaptatives. - L'oscillateur est un outil auxiliaire permettant de trouver des points d'entrée précis dans les zones dynamiques de survente/surachat. - Valeurs de survente : inférieures à la ligne bleue ; valeur
      Gold Titan King Scalper
      Dodong Christian Arnon
      Indicateurs
      Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
      Super Reversal Pattern
      Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
      Indicateurs
      Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
      Naturu MT4
      Ivan Stefanov
      Indicateurs
      « “Naturu” est un indicateur manuel qui utilise la symétrie de la nature comme algorithme. Dominez le marché grâce à une stratégie simple et à une sagesse cachée ! Lorsque vous chargez l’indicateur, deux lignes apparaissent — Haut (Top) et Bas (Bottom). Cliquez une fois sur une ligne pour l’activer. Pour la déplacer, cliquez simplement sur la bougie où vous souhaitez la placer. Vous définissez un point haut et un point bas, et l’indicateur calcule automatiquement : une zone magenta montrant l’en
      Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.33 (6)
      Indicateurs
      Présentation de la       Cartes   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Conçues pour fournir des informations claires sur les tendances du marché, les bougies Heiken Ashi sont réputées pour leur capacité à filtrer le bruit et à éliminer les faux signaux. Dites adieu aux fluctuations de prix déroutantes et bonjour à une représentation graphique plus fluide et plus fiable. Ce qui rend le Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO vraiment unique, c'est sa formule innovante, qui transforme les données traditionnelles des chandelie
      Perfect Trade System
      Harun Celik
      Indicateurs
      Perfect Trade System   indicator is designed for trend and signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  You can only trade with this indicator. The generated signals are displayed on the graphical screen.  Thanks to the alert features you ca
      Real Pro Signal
      Muhammed Emin Ugur
      Indicateurs
      Real Pro Signal   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.     Features and Suggestions Time Frame: H1 Works
      MA Alignment Scanner
      Benedict Jamora
      5 (1)
      Indicateurs
      This indicator scans and displays currency pairs that have recently aligned moving averages on a given timeframe. You can configure which pairs the indicator will scan. It also includes all types of alert options. Bullish MA Alignment =  MA1>MA2>MA3>MA4>MA5 Bearish MA Alignment =  MA1<MA2<MA3<MA4<MA5 Features Attach to one chart and scans all the currency pairs configured and visible in the Market Watch Window It can monitor all the available timeframes from M1 to MN1 and sends alerts on every
      Basic Support and Resistance
      Mehran Sepah Mansoor
      Indicateurs
      Notre indicateur Basic Support and Resistance est la solution dont vous avez besoin pour augmenter votre analyse technique.Cet indicateur vous permet de projeter les niveaux de support et de résistance sur le graphique / Version MT5 Caractéristiques Intégration des niveaux de Fibonacci: avec la possibilité d'afficher les niveaux de Fibonacci aux côtés des niveaux de support et de résistance, notre indicateur vous donne un aperçu encore plus profond du comportement du marché et des zones d'inve
      DayTradeKing
      Thomas Bradley Butler
      Indicateurs
      This indicator is good for small time frames like 1 and 5 minutes and made for day trading. The indicator never repaints or recalculates. The indicator works is for trading swing points in day trading, following bulls or bears.  Its a simple to use, non cluttered indicator with a high success rate.  This indicator works well to capture ranges.  All indicators come with limitations and no indicator or system is always accurate. Use money management for long term trading success.   Place in backte
      Th3Eng PipFinite signals
      Ahmed Farag
      5 (3)
      Indicateurs
      The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
      Alpha Trend
      Evgeny Belyaev
      3 (4)
      Indicateurs
      Alpha Trend is a trend indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. The Alpha Trend indicator finds the most probable tendency reversal points, which allows making trades at the very beginning of a trend. This indicator features notifications, which are generated whenever a new signal appears (alert, email, push-notification). This allows you to open a position in a timely manner. Alpha Trend does not redraw, which makes it possible to evalua
      Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
      M1 Sniper
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (14)
      Indicateurs
      M1 SNIPER est un système d'indicateurs de trading facile à utiliser. Il s'agit d'un indicateur à flèche conçu pour l'unité de temps M1. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé seul pour le scalping sur l'unité de temps M1 ou intégré à votre système de trading existant. Bien que conçu spécifiquement pour le trading sur l'unité de temps M1, ce système peut également être utilisé avec d'autres unités de temps. Initialement, j'avais conçu cette méthode pour le trading du XAUUSD et du BTCUSD. Cependant, je
      Gann Made Easy
      Oleg Rodin
      4.81 (139)
      Indicateurs
      Gann Made Easy est un système de trading Forex professionnel et facile à utiliser qui est basé sur les meilleurs principes de trading en utilisant la théorie de mr. WD Gann. L'indicateur fournit des signaux d'ACHAT et de VENTE précis, y compris les niveaux Stop Loss et Take Profit. Vous pouvez échanger même en déplacement en utilisant les notifications PUSH. S'il vous plaît contactez-moi après l'achat! Je partagerai avec vous mes astuces de trading et d'excellents indicateurs bonus gratuitement!
      SMC Easy Signal
      Mohamed Hassan
      5 (7)
      Indicateurs
      To celebrate the official release, $65 is the new PROMO price for the first 30 copies (2 left)! After that, the price increases to $120. SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution
      Trend indicator AI
      Ramil Minniakhmetov
      5 (49)
      Indicateurs
      L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
      Italo Arrows Indicator
      Italo Santana Gomes
      5 (1)
      Indicateurs
      BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
      Scalper Inside PRO
      Alexey Minkov
      4.7 (69)
      Indicateurs
      An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
      Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
      Bernhard Schweigert
      5 (6)
      Indicateurs
      Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
      Day Trader Master
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (14)
      Indicateurs
      Day Trader Master est un système de trading complet pour les day traders. Le système se compose de deux indicateurs. Un indicateur est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de flèche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicateur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicateur est un indicateur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. LES INDICATEURS NE RÉPÉTENT PAS ET NE TARDENT PAS! L'utilisation de ce système est très simple. Il v
      PZ Harmonacci Patterns
      PZ TRADING SLU
      3.17 (6)
      Indicateurs
      Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
      Currency Strength Exotics
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.88 (32)
      Indicateurs
      ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
      Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.79 (98)
      Indicateurs
      Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
      Trending Volatility System
      Vitalyi Belyh
      5 (3)
      Indicateurs
      Volatility Trend System - un système de trading qui donne des signaux pour les entrées. Le système de volatilité donne des signaux linéaires et ponctuels dans le sens de la tendance, ainsi que des signaux pour en sortir, sans redessiner ni retarder. L'indicateur de tendance surveille la direction de la tendance à moyen terme, montre la direction et son changement. L'indicateur de signal est basé sur les changements de volatilité et montre les entrées sur le marché. L'indicateur est équipé de pl
      Advanced Supply Demand
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.91 (296)
      Indicateurs
      CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
      Currency Strength Wizard
      Oleg Rodin
      4.84 (55)
      Indicateurs
      Currency Strength Wizard est un indicateur très puissant qui vous offre une solution tout-en-un pour un trading réussi. L'indicateur calcule la puissance de telle ou telle paire de devises en utilisant les données de toutes les devises sur plusieurs périodes. Ces données sont représentées sous la forme d'un indice de devise facile à utiliser et de lignes électriques de devise que vous pouvez utiliser pour voir la puissance de telle ou telle devise. Tout ce dont vous avez besoin est d'attacher l'
      Trend Reversal Indicator for MT4
      Nicola Capatti
      Indicateurs
      Trend Reversal – Votre allié pour identifier les renversements de tendance sur MT4 Vous recherchez un outil puissant et intuitif pour améliorer votre analyse de marché et prendre des décisions plus éclairées ? L’indicateur Trend Reversal est conçu spécifiquement pour les traders qui souhaitent identifier avec précision les points de renversement de tendance directement sur la plateforme MetaTrader 4. Grâce à une combinaison d’algorithmes avancés et de techniques éprouvées, Trend Reversal offre
      Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.91 (487)
      Indicateurs
      ACTUELLEMENT 31% DE RÉDUCTION ! ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou Expert Trader ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons incorporé un certain nombre de caractéristiques exclusives et une formule secrète. Avec seulement UN graphique, il donne des alertes pour les 28 paires de devises. Imaginez comment votre trading s'améliorera parce que vous serez capable de repérer le point de déclenchement exact d'une nouvelle tendance ou d'un
      M1 Easy Scalper
      Martin Alejandro Bamonte
      4 (3)
      Indicateurs
      M1 EASY SCALPER est un indicateur de scalping conçu spécifiquement pour l'unité de temps de 1 minute (M1), compatible avec toutes les paires de devises ou instruments disponibles sur votre terminal MT4. Bien sûr, il peut également être utilisé sur n'importe quelle autre unité de temps, mais il fonctionne particulièrement bien en M1 (ce qui est complexe !) pour le scalping. Note : si vous faites du scalping, assurez-vous d’avoir un compte adapté à cet effet. Évitez les comptes Cent ou Standard ca
      Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands
      Davit Beridze
      5 (2)
      Indicateurs
      Bandes de Bollinger Auto-Optimisées – Outil de volatilité adaptatif basé sur le comportement réel du marché Cet indicateur avancé pour MT4 trouve automatiquement les meilleures périodes et écarts-types en simulant les trades sur les données historiques. Au lieu de paramètres fixes, il s’adapte dynamiquement aux changements du marché et à la structure des prix pour créer des bandes qui reflètent plus précisément la volatilité en temps réel. Pas besoin d’ajustements manuels. Fonctionnalités princi
      Volatility Master
      INTRAQUOTES
      5 (4)
      Indicateurs
      Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
      Angular Trend Lines
      Vitalyi Belyh
      Indicateurs
      Les indicateurs de tendance sont l’un des domaines de l’analyse technique utilisés dans le trading sur les marchés financiers. Indicateur de Angular Trend Lines - détermine de manière exhaustive la direction de la tendance et génère des signaux d'entrée. En plus de lisser la direction moyenne des bougies Il utilise également l’angle d’inclinaison des lignes de tendance. Le principe de construction des angles de Gann a été pris comme base pour l'angle d'inclinaison. L'indicateur d'analyse techniq
      RelicusRoad Pro
      Relicus LLC
      4.63 (106)
      Indicateurs
      Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec de **grands backtests,** une **preuve de performance sur compte réel** avec des chiffres fantastiques et des **statistiques partout**, mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous **finissez par vider votre compte ?** Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel de l'utilisateur + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe pr
      BinaryUniversal
      Andrey Spiridonov
      Indicateurs
      BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
      Scalper Vault
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (33)
      Indicateurs
      Scalper Vault est un système de scalpage professionnel qui vous fournit tout ce dont vous avez besoin pour un scalpage réussi. Cet indicateur est un système de trading complet qui peut être utilisé par les traders de forex et d'options binaires. Le délai recommandé est M5. Le système vous fournit des signaux fléchés précis dans le sens de la tendance. Il vous fournit également des signaux supérieurs et inférieurs et des niveaux de marché Gann. Les indicateurs fournissent tous les types d'alertes
      Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.8 (20)
      Indicateurs
      Actuellement 20% de réduction ! Ce tableau de bord est un logiciel très puissant qui fonctionne sur plusieurs symboles et jusqu'à 9 horizons temporels. Il est basé sur notre indicateur principal (Best reviews : Advanced Supply Demand ).   Le tableau de bord donne une excellente vue d'ensemble. Il montre :  Les valeurs d'offre et de demande filtrées, y compris l'évaluation de la force de la zone, Les distances en pips vers/et dans les zones, Il met en évidence les zones imbriquées, Il donne 4
      HighLow Swing
      Dora Nafwa Mwabini
      Indicateurs
      HighLow Swing — Indicateur de détection de tendances et de swings Description : HighLow Swing est un puissant indicateur de détection de tendances et de swings conçu pour aider les traders à identifier facilement les points de retournement et les directions clés du marché, quel que soit l'intervalle de temps. Il met en évidence les hauts et les bas significatifs, trace des cercles de tendance en fonction de la structure du swing et vous aide à anticiper la dynamique du marché grâce à des signau
      TPSproTREND PrO
      Roman Podpora
      4.68 (25)
      Indicateurs
      VERSION MT5        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Fonctions principales : Signaux d'entrée précis SANS RENDU ! Si un signal apparaît, il reste d’actualité ! Il s'agit d'une différence importante par rapport aux indicateurs de redessinage, qui peuvent fournir un signal puis le modifier, ce qui peut entraîner une perte de fonds en dépôt. Vous pouvez désormais entrer sur le marché avec plus de probabilité et de précision. Il existe également une fonction de coloration
      Apollo BuySell Predictor
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (8)
      Indicateurs
      Apollo BuySell Predictor est un système de trading professionnel qui comprend plusieurs modules de trading. Il fournit au trader des zones de cassure uniques, des niveaux de support et de résistance basés sur Fibonacci, une ligne de tendance pivot, des signaux de volume de retrait et d'autres fonctionnalités utiles dont tout trader a besoin au quotidien. Le système fonctionnera avec n'importe quelle paire. Les délais recommandés sont M30, H1, H4. Bien que l'indicateur puisse également fonctionne
      Grabber System
      Ihor Otkydach
      5 (2)
      Indicateurs
      Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
      PRO Renko System
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (27)
      Indicateurs
      Le système PRO Renko est un système de trading très précis spécialement conçu pour le trading de graphiques RENKO. Il s'agit d'un système universel qui peut être appliqué à divers instruments de négociation. Le système neutralise efficacement ce qu'on appelle le bruit du marché en vous donnant accès à des signaux d'inversion précis. L'indicateur est très facile à utiliser et n'a qu'un seul paramètre responsable de la génération du signal. Vous pouvez facilement adapter l'outil à n'importe que
      Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.69 (42)
      Indicateurs
      Présentation       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , l'indicateur révolutionnaire MQL5 qui transforme la façon dont vous identifiez et négociez les inversions de tendance ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans,       Indicateur Quantum Trend Sniper       est conçu pour propulser votre parcours de trading vers de nouveaux sommets grâce à sa manière innovante d'identifier les inversions de tendance avec une précision extrêmement élevée
      Plus de l'auteur
      Infinity Trend Inverse v2
      Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
      Indicateurs
      Whether you are a novice trader seeking to understand market trends or an experienced trader looking to optimize your strategy, the Infinity Trend Inverse indicator represents a robust tool for successful trading. The Infinity Trend Inverse indicator is an advanced reversal system designed for traders who wish to trade with or against the trend. This indicator is particularly noted for its high performance and the consistent results it provides.  Full version and Free Bonus here: Free Trial Ver
      FREE
      Pinbar MT5
      Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
      Indicateurs
      Pin bar pattern   is characterized by a long upper or lower wick with a small body relative to the size of the wick with little to no lower or upper shadows. Pin bars are not to be traded in isolation , but need to be considered within the larger context of the chart analysis. A pin bar entry signal, in a trending market, can offer a very high-probability entry and a good risk to reward scenario. Inputs Multiplier ; AlertOn   - enable alerts; EmailAlert   - enable email alerts; PushAlert   - en
      FREE
      Trend Reverting PRO
      Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
      4.37 (19)
      Indicateurs
      "SOLVE ALL YOUR PROBLEMS FOREVER! UNIQUE TRADING SYSTEM AND AMAZING TRADING INDICATOR!" Additional Bonus: You get the Forex Trend Commander indicator for FREE! The one who makes money on the Forex market doing something very simple , he wins every 6 out of every 10 trades! Trend Reversing PRO indicator giving perfect arrows along the trend to stay on the safe side of the market . The indicator filters out most consolidation zones and market  noise by avoiding sideways movement of the market. BE
      BB Engulfing Bar V2 MT5
      Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
      Indicateurs
      The indicator defines the Bullish and Bearish Engulfing Bar. The pattern has greater reliability when the open price of the engulfing candle is well above the close of the first candle, and when the close of the engulfing candle is well below the open of the first candle. For an engulfing bar to be valid it must fully engulf at least one previous bar or candle - includes all the body and the wick. The engulfing bar can engulf more than one bar as long as it completely engulfs the previous bar.
      FREE
      Inside Bar Indicator MT5
      Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
      Indicateurs
      This   inside bar indicator MT5  is suitable if you are doing inside bar trading. So what this MT5 inside bar indicator does is identifies inside bars for you as they form on your charts. Inside bar   is a famous trading pattern in which the bar carry higher low and lower high compared with the previous bar, also known as mother bar. With, a lesser time frame like the 1 hour chart, daily inside bar chart will sometimes appears to be similar to a triangle pattern. Inputs Settings for MA; AlertOn
      FREE
      Forex Trend Commander MT5
      Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
      3 (1)
      Indicateurs
      "FOLLOWING THE MARKET TREND TOOL FOR PROFESSIONAL TRADERS! "   Most traders expect the market to move in their direction which leads to broken hopes and a loss of patience when the market is moving sideways. Preserving capital when the market makes a sideways move and following the trend is a skill you must possess if you ever hope to become a profitable trader. Forex Trend Commander is the indicator that can help you to overcome the difficulties in trading. Indicator that shows a strong market
      Best Support Resistance Indicator MT4
      Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
      Indicateurs
      Support and resistance levels are the key factors that determine the price movement from one zone to another. They are levels for trend reversal/breakout signals forex traders look out for before making a trade decision. The Support and Resistance Indicator is a custom trading tool for MT4 developed to plot support/resistance zones from past price actions.  The indicator also helps a trader evaluate optimal zones to place a BUY/SELL order or to exit a trade. In other words, it assists traders to
      FREE
      MACD Arrows indicator
      Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
      Indicateurs
      MACD Crossover Arrows & Alert is a MT4 (MetaTrader 4) indicator and it can be used with any forex trading systems / strategies for additional confirmation of trading entries or exits on the stocks and currencies market. This mt4 indicator provides a   BUY signal   if the MACD main line crosses above the MACD   signal  line . It also displays a   Sell signal   if the   MACD main line crosses  below the MACD   signal  line . STRATEGY Traders can use the MACD signal alerts from a higher time frame
      FREE
      Inside Bar Indicator MT4
      Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
      4.89 (9)
      Indicateurs
      This inside bar indicator MT4  is suitable if you are doing inside bar trading. So what this MT4 inside bar indicator does is identifies inside bars for you as they form on your charts. Inside bar is a famous trading pattern in which the bar carry higher low and lower high compared with the previous bar, also known as mother bar. With, a lesser time frame like the 1 hour chart, daily inside bar chart will sometimes appears to be similar to a triangle pattern. Inputs AlertOn - enable alerts Emai
      FREE
      Outside Bar MT4
      Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
      5 (1)
      Indicateurs
      This outside bar indicator is the opposite of the inside bar. So what this MT4 outside bar indicator does is identifies outside bars for you as they form on your charts. Outside bar is a famous trading pattern in which the bar carry higher high and lower low compared with the previous bar, also known as mother bar. To trade based on Outside Bars, simply place buy stop order above the high price level of a bullish Outside Bar, and sell stop order should be placed below the low price level of a be
      FREE
      Forex Trend Commander
      Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
      5 (3)
      Indicateurs
      "FOLLOWING THE MARKET TREND TOOL FOR PROFESSIONAL TRADERS! " Most traders expect the market to move in their direction which leads to broken hopes and a loss of patience when the market is moving sideways. Preserving capital when the market makes a sideways move and following the trend is a skill you must possess if you ever hope to become a profitable trader. Forex Trend Commander is the indicator that can help you to overcome the difficulties in trading. Indicator that shows a strong market t
      BB Engulfing Bar V2
      Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
      4.57 (7)
      Indicateurs
      The indicator defines the Bullish and Bearish Engulfing Bar. The pattern has greater reliability when the open price of the engulfing candle is well above the close of the first candle, and when the close of the engulfing candle is well below the open of the first candle. For an engulfing bar to be valid it must fully engulf at least one previous bar or candle - includes all the body and the wick. The engulfing bar can engulf more than one bar as long as it completely engulfs the previous bar.
      FREE
      PinBarV1
      Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
      2 (1)
      Indicateurs
      Pin bar pattern is characterized by a long upper or lower wick with a small body relative to the size of the wick with little to no lower or upper shadows. Pin bars are not to be traded in isolation , but need to be considered within the larger context of the chart analysis. A pin bar entry signal, in a trending market, can offer a very high-probability entry and a good risk to reward scenario. Inputs MinimumTailPips- Minimum size of Tail in pips; TailBodyCandle- means how many times Tail grea
      FREE
      BB Engulfing Bar
      Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
      3.6 (5)
      Indicateurs
      The indicator defines the Bullish and Bearish Engulfing Bar. The pattern has greater reliability when the open price of the engulfing candle is well above the close of the first candle, and when the close of the engulfing candle is well below the open of the first candle. For an engulfing bar to be valid it must fully engulf at least one previous bar or candle - includes all the body and the wick. The engulfing bar can engulf more than one bar as long as it completely engulfs the previous bar.
      FREE
      ADX Crosses Signals
      Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
      1 (1)
      Indicateurs
      The indicator provides buy and sell signals on the charts every time ADX DI- and DI+ crosses each other. Blue arrow for uptrend (DI+>DI-). Red arrow for downtrend (DI->DI+). This technical analysis tool can be applied to various trading strategies.  The   ADX Crosses Signals Indicator   is based on the Average Directional Index Metatrader Indicator. The ADX is a lagging indicator, meaning that a trend must already be established before the index can generate its signal. Inputs PERIOD; AlertOn  
      FREE
      TwoMA Crosses
      Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
      5 (1)
      Indicateurs
      TwoMA Crosses indicator displays arrows based on whether the short term moving average crosses above or below the long term moving average. A moving average doesn't predict price direction. Instead, it defines the current direction. Despite this, investors use moving averages to filter out the noise. Traders and investors tend to use the EMA indicator, especially in a highly volatile market because it’s more sensitive to price changes than the SMA. Download for FREE  TwoMA Crosses  EA from the
      FREE
      Three Soldiers
      Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
      5 (2)
      Indicateurs
      The three white soldiers and the three black crows candlestick patterns are reversal patterns that predict a change in the direction of a trend.  The pattern consists of three consecutive long-bodied candlesticks that open within the previous candle's real body and a close that exceeds the previous candle's.  It's important to note that both formations are only valid when they appear after a strong uptrend or a downtrend, while their efficiency decreases in choppy markets. Inputs AlertOn   - en
      FREE
      ProTrading Arrow
      Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
      5 (1)
      Indicateurs
      " A NEW TRADING METHOD FOR TRADING… AN AMAZING TRADING INDICATOR! " Additional Bonus : You get the Forex Trend Commander indicator for FREE! To lock in a profit from market movements in most cases it takes much longer than planning it. Trading is not an event, but a process. This process has no end, i.e. it should never stop completely and completely. ProTrading Arrow indicator is an advanced reversal system that can be played with or against the trend. BENEFITS OF USING PROTRADING ARROW Defin
      DayTradingArrow v1
      Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
      5 (3)
      Indicateurs
      "IF YOU'RE LOOKING UNIQUE TRADING INDICATOR…AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE…YOU'VE COME TO THE RIGHT PLACE!" Additional Bonus: You get the  Forex Trend Commander  indicator for FREE! Forex trading is like any business, includes some rules, for example using a good indicator and proper money management (a skill that anyone can master). The DayTradingArrow v1 indicator usually allows to trade on the safe side of the market by filtering out most consolidation zones and market noise. Adaptive intelligent alg
      Infinity Trend Inverse MT5
      Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
      Indicateurs
      "INDICATOR THAT CAN HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON TRADERS WHO WANT TO IMPROVE THEIR PERFORMANCE!" Are you seeking a reliable and effective trading tool that ensures precision in your trades? Look no further! In the ever-evolving landscape of financial markets, having a reliable trading indicator can be the key to executing successful trades. The Infinity Trend Inverse is a premier trading indicator designed to execute successful trades without repainting. This advanced reversal system stands out
      Filtrer:
      Aucun avis
      Répondre à l'avis