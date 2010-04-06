Aspol

Apsol Description

Apsol is a robust Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed to automate breakout-based trading by capitalizing on significant price movements. It monitors key market levels, such as the previous day's high and low, to execute trades when prices break through these thresholds. Tailored for traders seeking to harness trend momentum, Apsol is ideal for forex pairs, commodities like gold (XAUUSD), and other volatile instruments, offering a streamlined yet powerful automation tool.


Key Features:

  • Intelligent Breakout Detection:

    • Triggers buy orders above the previous day's high and sell orders below the previous day's low.
    • Uses historical daily ranges to identify trend opportunities, adaptable across timeframes for scalping or swing trading.

  • Robust Risk Management:

    • Validates available margin to prevent over-leveraging, adjusting lot sizes to meet broker requirements.
    • Reduces lot size for high-volatility assets (e.g., 50% for XAUUSD sell trades) to manage exposure.

  • Flexible Stop Loss and Take Profit:

    • Customizable stop loss (e.g., 5000 points) and take profit (e.g., 3000 points) for precise risk-reward control.
    • Normalizes levels to symbol tick size, ensuring compatibility with various instruments.

  • Trailing Stop Functionality:

    • Activates trailing stop at a set trigger (e.g., 100 pips profit), trailing at a defined distance (e.g., 200 pips).
    • Locks in profits during sustained trends, ideal for breakout strategies.

  • Order Execution Flexibility:

    • Supports Immediate or Cancel (IOC), Fill or Kill (FOK), or Return order filling types.
    • Configurable slippage tolerance (e.g., 3 points) balances execution speed and price accuracy.

  • Customizable Parameters:

    • Lot size (e.g., 0.01 lots), stop loss/take profit, slippage, trailing stop settings, and magic number (e.g., 1012101).
    • Optional new bar check limits trades to new bar formations, reducing noise in volatile markets.
  • Efficient Signal Generation:
    • Checks breakouts on new bars (if enabled) for cleaner signals and resource efficiency.
    • Limits to one active position per system, ensuring disciplined trading.

Benefits:

  • User-Friendly Setup: Intuitive inputs and error logging make it accessible for all trader levels, with easy MetaTrader integration.
  • Market Adaptability: Works across forex, commodities, and timeframes, adjustable for high-volume sessions like London or New York.
  • Reliable Execution: Validates stop levels, freeze levels, and tick sizes to minimize trade rejections.
  • Time-Saving Automation: Automates monitoring, entries, and management, with visual aids for hybrid trading.
  • Trend-Following Strength: Captures breakout-driven moves with trailing stops, aiming for high reward-to-risk outcomes.

Apsol is a top-tier breakout EA for MetaTrader 5, combining automation, customization, and visual clarity. Perfect for momentum and day traders, it offers efficiency and reliability for capturing daily range expansions across diverse markets.



