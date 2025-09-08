Gold Blitz Neural Signal System

Gold Blitz Indicator — Neural-AI Scalper for XAUUSD (M1/M5/M15)

Gold Blitz Indicator is a neural-network–driven signal tool built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). It pinpoints fast intraday moves on M1, M5, and M15, plots entry arrows, and auto-draws Take-Profit / Stop-Loss levels—backed by real-time alerts (popup, push, email) so you never miss a setup.

Important Indicator, not an EA. Gold Blitz does not place trades automatically.

Why traders choose Gold Blitz

Neural-AI core tuned for gold’s micro-structure and volatility.

tuned for gold’s micro-structure and volatility. Clear entries with up/down arrows at signal time.

with up/down arrows at signal time. Automatic TP & SL plotted on chart (configurable risk-reward or fixed points).

plotted on chart (configurable risk-reward or fixed points). All alert types : on-screen, sound, push to mobile (MetaQuotes ID), and email.

: on-screen, sound, push to mobile (MetaQuotes ID), and email. Gold-only design → works across common broker suffixes (e.g., XAUUSD , XAUUSD.m , XAUUSD.i ).

→ works across common broker suffixes (e.g., XAUUSD , XAUUSD.m , XAUUSD.i ). Low-latency scalping focus on M1/M5/M15.

How it works (overview)

Gold Blitz blends a lightweight neural network with volatility and trend filters to locate high-probability momentum turns in gold. When conditions align:

An arrow is printed on the chart at the signal bar. The indicator plots TP and SL (fixed points or risk-reward). Alerts are fired instantly (popup / push / email / sound).

Default behavior confirms at bar close to minimize flicker.

Best use cases

Scalping the London & New York sessions.

sessions. Quick momentum continuation after shallow pullbacks.

Disciplined risk management using predefined TP/SL levels.

Recommended settings (starter guide)

Timeframes : M1/M5 for aggressive scalping; M15 for calmer entries.

: M1/M5 for aggressive scalping; M15 for calmer entries. Sessions : Focus on the London/NY overlap for cleaner volatility.

: Focus on the London/NY overlap for cleaner volatility. Spread : Avoid entries when spread is unusually high (news, rollovers).

: Avoid entries when spread is unusually high (news, rollovers). Risk: Keep per-trade risk modest; respect the plotted SL.

Alerts included

Alert pop-up with symbol/timeframe/price

with symbol/timeframe/price Sound alert

Push notification (MetaQuotes ID required in terminal options)

(MetaQuotes ID required in terminal options) Email alert (configure SMTP in terminal options)

Installation & setup

Copy the indicator to MQL5 → Indicators and restart the terminal. Attach Gold Blitz Indicator to an XAUUSD chart (M1/M5/M15). Adjust TP/SL Mode and Sensitivity to match your style. Trade only when spread and news conditions are acceptable.

FAQ

Does it repaint?

Signals are computed and confirmed on bar close to minimize repaint-like behavior.

Can I use it on other symbols?

Gold Blitz is optimized only for XAUUSD. Using it elsewhere is not recommended.

Which timeframe is best?

M1/M5 offer more setups but require faster decisions. M15 provides fewer, typically cleaner signals.

Will it place trades automatically?

No. This is an indicator, ideal for manual execution or informing your own EAs.

Notes & compliance Trading involves risk. Results vary with broker conditions, spread, slippage, and user discretion. No profits are guaranteed. Test on a demo account before going live.

Updates & support Ongoing