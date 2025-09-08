One Bullet is a simple EA that mimic the application of ICT silver Bullet strategy as described by Smart Money Concepts. The strategy entails catching specific trade entries within a one hour interval during the day using liquidity and fair value gaps. This entries include;

The AM session Silver Bullet (10:00 AM – 11:00 AM)

The PM session Silver Bullet (02:00 PM – 03:00 PM)

The London Open Silver Bullet (03:00 AM – 04:00 AM)





It is important to understand the ICT silver bullet strategy for effective customization of the bot. All the best



