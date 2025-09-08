This is a trend-following automated trading system utilizing Kagi charts. By visually capturing price direction and executing trades based on clear trend reversal signals, it eliminates market noise and enables more stable trading.

The image shows the results of a five-year backtest from 2020 to 2025. Although some drawdowns can be seen, the outcome was a profit of $106,341.

For details about the parameter settings, please search for @G7671620449468G on twitter,X and send me a DM!





Features

・Trading based on Kagi chart signals

Entries and exits are triggered when price movements exceed a defined threshold

Filters out minor noise while capturing clear trends

・Trend-following strategy

Buy entries when an uptrend occurs, sell entries when a downtrend occurs

Positions are held as long as the trend continues, and closed when a reversal signal appears

・MT5-exclusive Expert Advisor (EA)

・Optimized automated trading

Fully automated entries and exits

Built-in risk management functions (e.g., trailing stop)

Requirements

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Recommended market: USDJPY

Minimum environment: VPS recommended (for stable operation)

Recommended for traders who:

Want to trade by following trends without being distracted by short-term price fluctuations

Prefer reducing the burden of discretionary trading and managing assets through systematic trading



