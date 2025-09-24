Breakout Scalper 8 MT4

Welcome to Breakout Scalper 8, a robust Expert Advisor engineered for trading Gold (XAU/USD) and US100 (NASDAQ) on the MetaTrader 4 platform. This EA is designed to identify and execute trades based on a high-low breakout strategy.

Breakout Scalper 8 is a rules-based system focused on minimizing risk and managing trades with a clear methodology. The EA is designed to be straightforward and functional, providing an automated solution for traders.

Key Features:

  • Precision Breakout Strategy: Breakout Scalper 8 identifies critical support and resistance levels using price action analysis. It places pending orders to capture breakout movements with precision.

  • Intelligent Trade Management: Once a position becomes profitable, a dynamic trailing stop is activated to secure gains and allow trades room to develop.

  • No High-Risk Methods: This Expert Advisor does not utilize Martingale, Grid, or Hedging techniques. Trade management is disciplined and rule-based to protect capital. The EA can be configured to increase position size on winning trades as a form of risk scaling.

  • Weekend Protection: To manage the risk of weekend gaps, Breakout Scalper 8 automatically closes all open positions before the market closes on Friday.

  • Focused Trading: The robot maintains a maximum of one open position at a time to ensure focused risk management and prevent over-exposure.

  • News Filter: Includes a filter for major USD news events to avoid trading during periods of high volatility.

Risk Management:

Breakout Scalper 8 includes a comprehensive suite of customizable risk management tools to match your risk tolerance.


  • Adjustable Trade Risk: Set your risk per trade from 0.5% to 10% of your account balance.

  • Daily Loss Limit: A customizable daily loss limit (recommended at 2%) protects your account from significant drawdowns.

  • Maximum Loss Limit: A total equity protection limit (recommended at 10%) can be set to stop all trading if the drawdown threshold is reached.

Requirements:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4

  • Trading Pair: Gold (XAUUSD), US100

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Minimum Deposit: $250 recommended

  • Leverage: 1:30 or higher

  • Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread accounts are highly recommended for optimal performance with low slippage and tight spreads.

What You Get:

  • 10 activations.

  • Free updates: All future updates and improvements are included at no extra cost.

  • Dedicated support: Direct access to setup support and assistance via MQL5 messaging.

Pricing:

Price: $30

Risk Disclaimer: Trading financial instruments involves significant risk and is not suitable for all investors. The value of investments may fluctuate, and investors may lose all or more than their original investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any trading decisions.

Copyright 2025, Lasse Mathias Christensen. All rights reserved.



