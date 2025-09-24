Three Bar Breaker

Three Bar Breaker provides a fast, structured way to confirm price reversals using clean breaks of the last three bars, helping to time precise reversal entries.

With a single button click, alerts can be placed in any direction and timeframe. The tool then monitors price action and instantly notifies when a three-bar break occurs — delivering clear reversal confirmations without the need to constantly watch charts.

The built-in multi-symbol panel can track alerts on up to 100 pairs simultaneously, making it possible to manage dozens of alerts across different instruments at once. 

Update: Added various reversal signals beyond the Three-Bar Break.

Who It’s For

  • Traders who want a structured and repeatable way to enter the market with ease.
  • Traders who prefer not to stare at charts all day, but want to be alerted when a break happens.
  • Key level traders (Volume Profile, Order Blocks, Bank Levels) who need clear, price-action–based confirmations for reversal entries.

Tip 1: Three Bar Breaker can also be used for stop-loss trailing or scaling in. Simply move the stop-loss to the most recent swing at each break alert in the trade direction.

Tip 2: Make the three-bar break entry signal more aggressive by using it on a lower timeframe, or less aggressive by using it on a higher timeframe.


Key Features

1-Click Setup — set break alerts instantly.
Multi-Symbol Tracking — manage up to 100 alerts from one panel.
Clickable Symbols — jump straight to any chart by clicking the symbol name in the panel.


How It Works

On the Chart:

  1. Check price — monitor price until it reaches a potential reversal zone on the chart.
  2. Set an alert — click the button in the chart corner to instantly place a break alert in the chosen direction.
  3. Wait for the notification — the tool continuously monitors price and issues an alert as soon as the break occurs.
  4. Disable the alert — click the button again to remove the alert at any time.

Notes:

Break visibility — Changing the chart timeframe does not affect an active alert. Break lines are visible only on the timeframe where the alert was placed. On other timeframes, only the alert’s timeframe label is shown.

Persistent alerts — Alerts remain active even after closing the terminal. On restart, the tool checks if any levels were broken while offline and notifies instantly.


Input Settings

Quick overview of key input settings that may need clarification:

  • Show Multi-Symbol Panel – The symbol panel in the left corner can be hidden. This is useful for traders who only work with a fixed chart symbol and don’t need multi-symbol tracking. Hiding the panel helps keep the chart clean.
  • Max Symbols in Panel – Symbols in the panel follow the same order as the terminal’s Market Watch. This setting defines the maximum number of symbols displayed in the panel.
  • Symbol Name Display (Hide Broker Prefix) – Some brokers add prefixes, infixes, or suffixes to symbol names. This option attempts to remove them for a cleaner display. The function is still in beta.

 

Notes & Limitations

  • Only one break alert can be active per symbol, timeframe, and direction on a single chart.
  • The Strategy Tester does not support the multi-symbol panel.





Produits recommandés
Previous Candle Levels MT5
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Indicateurs
Previous Candle Levels MT5 affiche les niveaux de bougies précédents,  il affiche les niveaux d'ouverture (Open), du prix le plus haut (High), du prix le plus bas (Low) et du prix de clôture (Close) de la bougie précédente sur différentes périodes. Ces niveaux sont souvent appelés OHLC. Il est conçu pour aider le trader à analyser le marché et à faire attention aux niveaux OHLC de la bougie précédente sur différentes unités de temps.  Nous savons tous que les niveaux OHLC mensuels (MN), hebdoma
FREE
Gann Box MT5
Frederic Jacques Collomb
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Gann Box est un outil puissant et polyvalent conçu pour aider les traders à identifier et exploiter les niveaux clés du marché. Cet indicateur permet de dessiner un rectangle sur le graphique, qui est automatiquement divisé en plusieurs zones avec des niveaux stratégiques  0, 0.25, 0.50, 075, 1 . Lorsque le prix touche un de ces niveaux, des alertes se déclenchent, offrant ainsi une aide précieuse pour les décisions de trading. Vous savez instantanément l'évolution du marché par ra
Hidden Gap by MMD MT5
Mariusz Maciej Drozdowski
Indicateurs
Hidden Gap by MMD Hidden Gap by MMD is a unique indicator that detects hidden gaps between three consecutive candles. This observation isn't my own, but in the MMD methodology, it has its application alongside other original indicators. You can apply this indicator to the chart multiple times and set the interval from which you want to see the hidden gaps. You can show or hide these gaps as needed. For example, you can view the chart at an M5 interval and see hidden gaps from an M15 chart, etc.
Send Orders Detail and statics MT5 To Telegram
Nebal S I Saloul
Experts
Hello This EA for send Orders Signals when you open or close order and send statics to your channel in Telegram with sum of profit or Loss Pips you can share your orders with your clients in your telegram please watch our video  to see how it is fast. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u_7twtYZhyI you must have Telegram channel then make bot and give it Permission and get token (watch this video to know how do it) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1bKWFOjSBE and you must download this files https
KTrade Data Statistics Expert MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Transaction Data Analysis Assistant: This is a statistical analysis tool for transaction data, and there are many data charts for analysis and reference. language: Support language selection switch (currently supports Chinese and English active recognition without manual selection) The main window shows: Balance display Total profit and loss display Now the position profit and loss amount is displayed Now the position profit and loss ratio is displayed The total order volume, total lot size, and
FREE
Easy Buy Sell Signal
Franck Martin
4.7 (64)
Indicateurs
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
FREE
MTF MultiMeter5
GRANTLEY LAURENCE CAUSE
Indicateurs
Benefits: A new and innovative way of looking across multiple timeframes and multiple indicators on any chart. Provides instant multi-timeframe analysis of any market. i.e. forex currency pairs, cryptocurrency pairs, commodities, etc. It offers precise indications across multiple timeframes of volatility as measured by RSI, ADX and STOCH within one chart. Helps you determine high probability trading setups. See example strategy in comments. Can see bullish/bearish volatility building across mult
Aussenstab Markttechnik
Alexander Josef Zeidler
Indicateurs
This indicator shows external bars ("Aussenstäbe") in the chart in candle form. The colors of the candles can be set individually. Also different colors for bearish and bullish bars are possible. In addition, the color of the wicks or outlines is also adjustable. Outside bars are mentioned e.g. by Michael Voigt in the book "Das große Buch der Markttechnik". All other candles are inner bars.
News Clock
Victor Klenov
Indicateurs
The professional browser of News and Trading Sessions is now available in MetaTrader 5. Now all the most important market information is collected on one dial! News located on the Time scale. Planning your working time has never been so easy and convenient ... The news scale can be switched a day, two, a week, a month forward or backward (see the details in the short video). All news updates in real time. Thanks to the built-in filters, you can configure the display of news by importance, cou
Advanced Sessions Indicator MT5
Albertas Guscius
Indicateurs
MT5 Session Indicator: Track Global Market Hours with Precision Boost your trading strategy with this FREE Session Indicator for MetaTrader 5 , designed to help you effortlessly identify active trading sessions across global markets. Perfect for forex, stocks, and commodities traders, this tool highlights key market hours (Asian, European, North American, and overlaps) directly on your chart, ensuring you never miss high-liquidity periods. Key Features: Visual Session Overlays : Clear color-c
FREE
Price Alerts Advanced Price Target Notifications
Elsayed Mohamed Kamal Elsayed Abdelwadod
Indicateurs
Price Alerts - Advanced Price Target Notifications Never miss important price levels again! Price Alert Pro lets traders: • Set unlimited price target alerts • Receive instant desktop and mobile notifications • Visually track progress to each target • Customize alert sounds and frequencies • Manage all alerts from an intuitive panel Perfect for: - Breakout traders waiting for key levels - News traders monitoring reaction points - Position traders managing multiple targets - All traders who c
E2C Lines
Eduardo Cristian De Carvalho
Indicateurs
Descubra o poder do nosso indicador de alta precisão, projetado para identificar as regiões de alvo e exaustão de qualquer ativo. Testado e validado por mais de 3 anos nos mercados de mini dólar e mini índice, ele oferece confiabilidade e eficácia incomparáveis. Transforme sua estratégia de trading e alcance novos patamares de sucesso com nossa ferramenta inovadora.
Harmony Signals Pro
Giuseppe Papa
Indicateurs
Elite Harmony Signals Pro Panoramica Elite Harmony Signals è un indicatore sofisticato di analisi tecnica che visualizza rettangoli dinamici che forniscono zone di trading chiare e segnali di conferma per decisioni migliorate. Caratteristiche Principali Zone Rettangolo Dinamiche Estensione in Tempo Reale : I rettangoli si estendono automaticamente all'azione corrente del prezzo Chiusura Intelligente : I rettangoli si chiudono solo quando appaiono segnali opposti Conferma Visiva : Zone di trading
Entry Signal Analyzer
Tevon R Gardiner
Indicateurs
The  Entry Signal Analyzer is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to analyze and identify optimal trading hours based on price movement patterns. The indicator analyzes gold currency only  a updated version is currently being developed for other symbol  the indicator in the strategy tester is non-functional works on the real chart Statistical Analysis: Analyzes historical price movements for each hour of the trading day Tracks success rates and consistency of movements Calculates poi
CandleTimer Countdown MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicateurs
️ Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) – Minimalist & Precise Candle Timer Candle Timer Countdown (CTC)   is a lightweight and non-intrusive MetaTrader indicator that displays the remaining time of the current candlestick on your chart. Designed with simplicity and clarity in mind, this tool helps traders stay aware of candle closures without cluttering the chart. Key Features: Real-Time Candle Countdown Always know how many seconds are left before the current candle closes – works on all timeframe
FREE
Price Action Builder Basic
Florea E. Sorin-Mihai Persoana Fizica Autorizata
Experts
The Price Action Builder Basic expert advisor was created with the primary goal of providing a free, configurable, easy to use, decently profitable automated trading strategy. At the same time, an equally important goal is ensuring a low drawdown and avoiding exposure to high risks through:   usage of automatically placed stop loss orders for all launched trades; allowing maximum 1 managed open trade at a given time, avoiding pressure on margin/deposit load; minimization of positions holding tim
FREE
Market Heart MT5
Innovicient Limited
Indicateurs
The Market Heart indicator scans market entries after high volatility is noticed. Most big moves occur a short time after market volatility.  Most big moves occur a short time after market volatility. The idea is to look for entries after the rectangles form and not necessarily as trade entry signals. . For example, you could use the  Retracement Feeder   indicator that generates arrow signals. Market Heart MT4  Version How to use:  1.    Primary use The White Box is the first to be formed an
Trend Vision
Abderrahmane Benali
Indicateurs
Important Reminder: If you find this tool helpful ,   please support the work by leaving a comment or rating . Avoid using it without showing support. Your feedback motivates further development! Trend Vision -   SuperTrend PRO   Take your trading to the next level with a powerful upgrade to one of the market’s most trusted trend-following indicators! SuperTrend PRO has been optimized to deliver precise signals based on the strength of the ATR, with smart alerts sent instantly to your phone wh
Simple Engulfing bar BUY
Paul Conrad Carlson
Experts
This is a simple EA Can only open ONE trade EVER then MUST be reattached to the chart everytime you want to use it. Designed to help manual traders Has lot sizes and stops / targets in pips. For a buy trade the engulfing bar must close above the previous red bars high Includes Alarm and Phone notifications Basically if you find a price zone you like and will take a trade if there is an engulfing bar . use this.
FREE
BossFX Trading Panel EA
Remey Gulfan Orsaga
Utilitaires
BossFXTradePanelEA (MT5)  [First 10 copies sold at 50 USD price will increase to 99USD] BossFXTradePanelEA is a fully interactive trade management panel designed for MetaTrader 5, providing traders with an easy-to-use, one-click interface to execute and manage trades. This EA simplifies trade execution , risk management, and position control by combining market orders, stop loss, take profit, trailing stops, and breakeven functionalities into a single, intuitive panel.  Key features include: On
BS Trend MA Color
Bruno Gomes Falcao Seixas
Indicateurs
Transform your financial chart analysis with our innovative Candle Coloring Indicator. This powerful tool allows you to instantly visualize market trends based on closing prices relative to a customized average. Customized Coloring: Choose colors that best suit your analysis style. Highlight candles above the average in a vibrant color of your choice and candles below the average in another distinctive color. Adjustable Average: Tailor the indicator to your trading strategies by setting the aver
FREE
FFXMV Forex Dashboard Indicator MT5
Opengates Success International
Indicateurs
FULL FOREX MARKET VIEW Indicateur Tableau de Bord MT5 Il s'agit d'un indicateur personnalisé créé pour la plateforme MT5 afin de donner aux traders une vue complète de ce qui se passe sur le marché. Il utilise des données en temps réel pour analyser le marché et afficher toutes les informations nécessaires pour réussir vos transactions. INSTALLATION : Avant d’attacher cet indicateur à votre graphique, allez dans le panneau « Observation du marché » de votre MT5 et MASQUEZ toutes les paires de de
EA Smart News Trade MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The initial price is 92.25 USD, the future price is 250 USD Universal advisor with the use of economic and fundamental news " Smart News Trade ". Trading tactics are based on tracking the dynamics of the market and accelerating the price movement. Not guessing, not forecasting, only calculations with clear guidelines for the direction of positions. The work is carried out with pending orders, a stop loss is used to protect funds. A VPS server is required for smooth operation. Ease of use: Ther
Gold News and Swing Trading
Kashif Peter
Experts
Important – À lire avant d'acheter Cet EA peut être utilisé pour le trading d'actualités et le swing trading, avec des intervalles de temps et des paramètres recommandés différents. Remarque : la stratégie de trading 1 minute est réservée à l'utilisation lors d'événements d'actualité spécifiques à fort impact. Ne l'utilisez pas les jours de bourse habituels, car cela entraînerait probablement des pertes. Dans des conditions de marché normales, veuillez vous baser sur les intervalles de temps 4
Cool iExposure MT5 II
Zbynek Liska
Indicateurs
iExposure Fox Wave – Comprehensive Position Monitoring Indicator iExposure Fox Wave is an advanced MetaTrader indicator designed to provide detailed monitoring of all open trading positions in a clear, tabular format. This tool is perfect for traders who want all essential trade information in one place. Key Features: Symbol: Displays the instruments (currency pairs or other symbols) with open positions. Deals: Number of open trades (transactions) for each symbol. Buy lots & Buy price: Total vol
Trade Signal Indicator 5
Bukola Omolola Adesina
Indicateurs
ULTIMATE BUY & SELL ARROW INDICATOR - Professional Trading Signals!  CRYSTAL CLEAR TRADING SIGNALS WITH PRECISION ACCURACY. WORKS ON ALL TIME FRAME, BEST ON 1HR TIME FRAME WHAT MAKES THIS INDICATOR REVOLUTIONARY? NO REPAINTING - NO GUESSWORK - NO REGRETS! 100% ACCURATE SIGNALS that never change or disappear ZERO OFFSET - Signals appear exactly when they should PERFECT PRECISION - Best O INSTANT VISUAL CLARITY CRYSTAL CLEAR BLUE ARROWS for BUY signals STRIKING PINK ARROWS for SELL sign
Volume Buy Sell Support Resistance
Paolo Scopazzo
5 (1)
Indicateurs
This easy to setup indicator shows you the market volumes in a different way, with support and resistance as showed. You can setup: - Backdays volume to show - Heiken Ashi candle view It works for every kind of graph and every kind of period. The program shows the volumes based on the number of candles displayed in the chart: the more candles the more volumes. Enjoy this very useful indicator. Please feel free to message me to report any kind of improvements! :D
BW Indicators
Sergei Gurov
Indicateurs
A tool for creating Bill Williams indicators Our tool provides the ability to set Bill Williams indicators on a chart with a mouse click. - The Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator helps to assess the driving force of the trend. - Alligator indicator — determines the current state of the trend and possible entry and exit points. - Fractals indicator — helps to identify significant levels  - Accelerator Oscillator (AC) indicator — shows the change in trend acceleration. - Market Facilitation Index
FREE
USA Indexes Quant Indicator
Thunder Investment Group Limited
Indicateurs
Property of Vertical Capital Edition:  Gugol_Quants   About USA INDEXES QUANT_INDICATOR: This is a indicator created by math modulation to be used as a trading tool, which was developed in MQL. (MT5) This indicator is for use only with US500(S&P500), NAS100(Nasdaq Composite) and US30(Dow Jones). Signals are activated on "Open" Candle. It’s based on Intraday/Swing Trades whose main timeframe is H1, H2, H3 and H4. However you can use it with other assets by testing with the appropriate settings. *
FREE
Break Retest
Ongkysetiawan
Indicateurs
BREAK RETEST NON-REPAINT. WORKS BEST AT M15 AND ABOVE.  Benefits Fewer false breakouts . Combining close confirmation + retest + previous-close filter greatly reduces noise vs. raw high/low breaks. Tighter execution plans . The drawn level line gives an objective spot for entries, stop placement (just beyond the level), and partial-take-profit structure. Non-repainting confidence . Signals are placed on current bar. Flexible across markets . Works on FX, indices, metals, crypto; scalping on M15
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Indicateurs
Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L’outil exclusif « Bomber Utility », qui accompagne automatiquement chaque opération de trading, fixe les niveaux de Stop Loss et de Take Profit, et clôture les positions selon les règles de la stratégie Des fichiers de configuration (set files) pour adapter l’indicateur à différents actifs Des set files pour configurer le Bomber Utility selon différents modes : « Risque Minimum », « Risque Équilibré » et « Stratégie d’Attente » U
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (91)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. Trend Screener est un indicateur de suivi de tendance efficace qui fournit des signaux de tendance fléchés avec des
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicateurs
Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec d' excellents backtests, des preuves de performance sur compte réel avec des chiffres fantastiques et des statistiques partout , mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous finissez par faire sauter votre compte ? Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel d'utilisation + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe privé ave
Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.92 (189)
Indicateurs
Gold Stuff mt5 est un indicateur de tendance conçu spécifiquement pour l'or et peut également être utilisé sur n'importe quel instrument financier. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et ne traîne pas. Délai recommandé H1. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir les réglages et un bonus personnel !   Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, veuillez envoyer un message privé. moi!   RÉGLAGES Dessiner la flèche - on off. dessiner d
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Indicateurs
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe est un outil d’analyse de marché en temps réel développé sur la base du cadre Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Il analyse automatiquement les points de retournement et les zones clés sur plusieurs périodes, en mettant l’accent sur la fourniture de signaux sans repaint et en mettant en évidence les Points d’Intérêt (POI). De plus, il dispose d’un système de niveaux Fibonacci automatiques qui trace automatiquement les lignes de Fibonacci pour aider à détecter
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicateurs
Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicateurs
PUMPING STATION – Votre stratégie personnelle «tout compris» Nous vous présentons PUMPING STATION – un indicateur Forex révolutionnaire qui transformera votre façon de trader en une expérience à la fois efficace et passionnante. Ce n’est pas seulement un assistant, mais un véritable système de trading complet, doté d’algorithmes puissants pour vous aider à trader de manière plus stable. En achetant ce produit, vous recevez GRATUITEMENT : Fichiers de configuration exclusifs : pour un réglage auto
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicateurs
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Fonctions principales : Signaux d'entrée précis SANS RENDU ! Si un signal apparaît, il reste d’actualité ! Il s'agit d'une différence importante par rapport aux indicateurs de redessinage, qui peuvent fournir un signal puis le modifier, ce qui peut entraîner une perte de fonds en dépôt. Vous pouvez désormais entrer sur le marché avec plus de probabilité et de précision. Il existe également une fonction de coloration
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicateurs
Zones de retournement - niveaux / Zones actives d'un acteur majeur INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT4 CHAQUE ACHETEUR DE CET INDICATEUR       OBTENEZ EN PLUS   GRATUITEMENT   : 3 mois       accès aux signaux de trading du service       SUPER SIGNAUX       — points d’entrée prêts à l’emploi selon l’algorithme TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mois       accès à des supports de formation avec des mises à jour régulières - immersion dans la stratégie et la croissance professionnelle. Assist
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Indicateurs
FX Volume : Découvrez le Sentiment du Marché tel que perçu par un Courtier Présentation Rapide Vous souhaitez faire passer votre approche de trading au niveau supérieur ? FX Volume vous fournit, en temps réel, des informations sur la manière dont les traders particuliers et les courtiers sont positionnés—bien avant la publication de rapports retardés comme le COT. Que vous visiez des gains réguliers ou recherchiez simplement un avantage plus solide sur les marchés, FX Volume vous aide à repére
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicateurs
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   est une tendance unique 10 en 1 suivant un indicateur multi-période   100% non repeint   qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments:   forex ,   matières premières ,   crypto-monnaies ,   indices ,  actions .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX) Indice de canal de m
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicateurs
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.67 (51)
Indicateurs
AtBot : Comment ça fonctionne et comment l'utiliser ### Comment ça fonctionne L'indicateur "AtBot" pour la plateforme MT5 génère des signaux d'achat et de vente en utilisant une combinaison d'outils d'analyse technique. Il intègre la Moyenne Mobile Simple (SMA), la Moyenne Mobile Exponentielle (EMA) et l'indice de la Plage Vraie Moyenne (ATR) pour identifier les opportunités de trading. De plus, il peut utiliser des bougies Heikin Ashi pour améliorer la précision des signaux. Laissez un avis ap
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.63 (40)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que ce système de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Cours en ligne, manuel et téléchargement de préréglages. Le "Système de Trading Smart Trend MT5" est une solution de trading complète conçue pour les traders débutants et expérimentés. Il combine plus de 10 indicateurs premium et propose plus de 7 stratégies de trading robustes, ce qui en fait un choix polyvalent
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (16)
Indicateurs
Présentation de   Quantum TrendPulse   , l'outil de trading ultime qui combine la puissance de   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   et   Stochastic   dans un seul indicateur complet pour maximiser votre potentiel de trading. Conçu pour les traders qui recherchent précision et efficacité, cet indicateur vous aide à identifier les tendances du marché, les changements de dynamique et les points d'entrée et de sortie optimaux en toute confiance. Caractéristiques principales : Intégration SuperTrend :   suivez f
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Gold Entry Sniper – Tableau de Bord ATR Multi-Unités de Temps pour Scalping et Swing Trading sur l'Or Gold Entry Sniper est un indicateur avancé pour MetaTrader 5 qui fournit des signaux d'achat/vente précis sur XAUUSD et autres actifs, basé sur la logique de Trailing Stop ATR et l' analyse multi-unités de temps . Caractéristiques et Avantages Clés Analyse Multi-Unités de Temps – Affiche les tendances en M1, M5, M15 sur un seul tableau. Trailing Stop Basé sur l'ATR – Ajuste automatiquement selon
Smart Breakout Channels MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale : ALL TOOLS , seulement 35 $ chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   30 $   pendant la   première semaine   ou pour   les 3 premiers achats  !  Chaîne Trading Tools sur MQL5  : rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour recevoir mes dernières actualités Cet indicateur trace des zones de détection de rupture, appelées “Smart Breakout Channels”, basées sur un mouvement des prix normalisé par la volatilité. Ces zones sont affichées sous forme de boîtes dynamiques avec superpositions de volume. L’outil dé
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Indicateurs
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Indicateurs
FX Levels : Des zones de Support et Résistance d’une Précision Exceptionnelle pour Tous les Marchés Présentation Rapide Vous recherchez un moyen fiable pour déterminer des niveaux de support et résistance dans n’importe quel marché—paires de devises, indices, actions ou matières premières ? FX Levels associe la méthode traditionnelle « Lighthouse » à une approche dynamique de pointe, offrant une précision quasi universelle. Grâce à notre expérience réelle avec des brokers et à des mises à jour
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Indicateurs
Support And Resistance Screener est dans un indicateur de niveau pour MetaTrader qui fournit plusieurs outils à l'intérieur d'un indicateur. Les outils disponibles sont : 1. Filtre de structure de marché. 2. Zone de repli haussier. 3. Zone de recul baissier. 4. Points pivots quotidiens 5. points pivots hebdomadaires 6. Points pivots mensuels 7. Support et résistance forts basés sur le modèle harmonique et le volume. 8. Zones au niveau de la banque. OFFRE D'UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur de sup
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.3 (10)
Indicateurs
Ce tableau de bord affiche les derniers   modèles harmoniques   disponibles pour les symboles sélectionnés, ce qui vous permettra de gagner du temps et d'être plus efficace /   version MT4 . Indicateur gratuit:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Colonnes de l'indicateur Symbol :   les symboles sélectionnés apparaissent Trend   :   haussière ou baissière Pattern :   type de motif (gartley, papillon, chauve-souris, crabe, requin, cypher ou ABCD) Entry:   prix d'entrée SL:   prix du stop loss TP1:   1er
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (13)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet outil de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading professionnel. Cours en ligne, manuel utilisateur et démonstration. L'indicateur Smart Price Action Concepts est un outil très puissant à la fois pour les nouveaux et les traders expérimentés. Il regroupe plus de 20 indicateurs utiles en un seul, combinant des idées de trading avancées telles que l'analyse du trader Inner Circle et le
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Nouvelle génération de zones d'approvisionnement et de demande automatisées. Algorithme nouveau et innovant qui fonctionne sur n'importe quel graphique. Toutes les zones sont créées dynamiquement en fonction de l'action des prix du marché. DEUX TYPES D'ALERTES --> 1) QUAND LE PRIX ATTEINT UNE ZONE 2) QUAND UNE NOUVELLE ZONE SE FORME Vous n'obtenez pas un indicateur inutile de plus. Vous obtenez une stratégie de trading complète avec des résultats prouvés.     Nouvelles fonctionnalités:   
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System MT5 » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
4.86 (7)
Indicateurs
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for instruction, any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous small price changes. Minimal Market Risk: Limited exposure redu
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicateurs
L’indicateur ACB Breakout Arrows fournit un signal d’entrée crucial sur le marché en détectant un modèle de rupture spécifique. Il analyse en continu le graphique à la recherche d’un momentum établi dans une direction et déclenche un signal précis juste avant le mouvement principal. Obtenez le scanner multi-actifs et multi-unités de temps ici - Scanner pour ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Fonctionnalités principales Les niveaux de Stop Loss et Take Profit sont fournis par l’indicateur. Inclut un table
Integrated Dashboard Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicateurs
Integrated Dashboard Scanner – Your Market Command Center (v3.0) Short Description Stop wasting time manually switching between dozens of charts. The   Integrated Dashboard Scanner   is a powerful multi-symbol, multi-timeframe scanner that keeps an eye on every instrument you select from a single panel. Featuring   six distinct analysis modules , including an Economic News Calendar and a professional-grade Momentum Scanner, version 3.0 is the most powerful and reliable release yet. Following a
Plus de l'auteur
Three Bar Breaker MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Indicateurs
Three Bar Breaker MT4 provides a fast, structured way to confirm price reversals using clean breaks of the last three bars, helping to time precise reversal entries. With a single button click, alerts can be placed in any direction and timeframe. The tool then monitors price action and instantly notifies when a three-bar break occurs — delivering clear reversal confirmations without the need to constantly watch charts. The built-in multi-symbol panel can track alerts on up to 100 pairs simultan
FREE
Triple Chart Navigator MT5
Part-time Day Trader
Utilitaires
With Triple Chart Navigator, traders can scroll through the Market Watch quickly on three synchronized minicharts. Navigate symbols using keyboard keys or on-chart buttons, and open any chart instantly with a single click. Key Features Three Customizable Mini-Charts  — Scroll the market watch quickly on three charts at once. Fast Navigation  — scroll through up to 150 Market Watch symbols with arrow keys or on-chart buttons. One-Click Expand  — open any mini-chart into a full chart instantly.
FREE
MT4 Sessions Indicator
Part-time Day Trader
5 (2)
Indicateurs
The MT4 Sessions Indicator indicator highlights trading sessions directly on the chart by displaying them with colored candles. It helps traders quickly see when price action occurred during specific market sessions or times of day. It’s especially useful for traders who work with volume profile, supply & demand zones, or level-based strategies, where the timing of a move is just as important as the price level. By visually separating sessions, it becomes easier to spot patterns, compare sessi
FREE
Moon Ticker MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Utilitaires
Other moons, other markets. For traders working with lunar cycles, Moon Ticker for MT4 is a discreet ticker at the top of the chart, displaying all essential moon information — current phase, illumination, zodiac sign, and countdown timers to the next phase or sign ingress. With minute-precision ephemeris data built in through 2050 (no downloads required),   Moon Ticker stands as a premium tool for lunar-based trading.   When alerts are enabled, the ticker notifies the user at the exact minute o
Bank Levels Tracker MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Indicateurs
Spot the exact price levels banks target for stop-hunts — the zones where retail stop-losses cluster. The Bank Levels Tracker MT4 indicator highlights these areas on the chart in real time. Retail stops often sit just beyond obvious highs and lows — prime zones institutions exploit with stop-runs. When price reaches these “bank levels,” the indicator issues instant alerts. All levels are bound to price and never repaint, while triggered levels remain visible on the chart for full transparency. W
Bank Levels Tracker
Part-time Day Trader
Indicateurs
Spot the exact price levels banks target for stop-hunts — the zones where retail stop-losses cluster. The Bank Levels Tracker indicator highlights these areas on the chart in real time. Retail stops often sit just beyond obvious highs and lows — prime zones institutions exploit with stop-runs. When price reaches these “bank levels,” the indicator issues instant alerts. All levels are bound to price and never repaint, while triggered levels remain visible on the chart for full transparency. Why
Affirmation Coach MT5
Part-time Day Trader
Utilitaires
Affirmations are a powerful way to overcome negative thought patterns and support the path toward profitable trading. Working with affirmations is a far more affordable alternative to hiring a trading coach — and in many cases, can be even more effective. But affirmations only work when they are well formulated and repeated consistently over time. That’s exactly where Affirmation Coach MT5 steps in. This tool helps traders build a stronger mindset and improve long-term consistency by placing af
Moon Ticker
Part-time Day Trader
Utilitaires
Other moons, other markets. For traders working with lunar cycles, Moon Ticker is a discreet ticker at the top of the chart, displaying all essential moon information — current phase, illumination, zodiac sign, and countdown timers to the next phase or sign ingress. With minute-precision ephemeris data built in through 2050 (no downloads required), Moon Ticker stands as a premium tool for lunar-based trading. When alerts are enabled, the ticker notifies the user at the exact minute of any moon e
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis