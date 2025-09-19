Welcome to the universe of Arena Breakout. A profitable and easy-to-understand Flagship breakout scalper. It is engineered exclusively for Gold (XAU/USD) and US100 (NASDAQ) on the MetaTrader 5 platform

It focuses strongly on stop position placement, trailing stop, drawdown recovery and it has a genius scaling system. No need for fuzz like many other EA's with fugazi backtests and fake promises, Arena Breakout just works - And probably even better on a live account.





Launch Price: $249





The experience has been steady, consistent growth with Arena Breakout by minimizing risk and increasing overall profit.

ARENA uses pure breakouts to identify key market levels, ensuring that every trade is based on solid, logical analysis. That is something we value.





Running it on your demo account atleast the first week, is advised.





Genius Profit Scaling System : Arena Breakout uses an intelligent profit system to compound your balance.

High-precision breakout strategy: Syncronix identifies critical support and resistance levels using advanced price action analysis. It then places pending orders to capture powerful breakout movements with precision.

Intelligent trade management: Once a position is profitable, a dynamic trailing stop is activated to secure gains while allowing the trade room to grow.

No risky methods: This Expert Advisor does not use Martingale, Grid, Hedging, or any other high-risk trading techniques. Your capital is protected through disciplined, rule-based trading.

Weekend protection: To avoid the uncertainty of weekend gaps and high-impact news, Syncronix automatically closes all open positions before the market closes on Friday.

Focused trading: The robot maintains a maximum of one open position at a time to ensure focused risk management and prevent over-exposure.







(It might even perform better live, than backtest, since the spread and news filter switches to disabled because of backtesting reasoning.)







Amazing risk management

When it comes to live trading, safety matters. ARENA includes a comprehensive suite of risk management tools that are fully customizable to match your risk tolerance.

Smart Drawdown Recovery



Adjustable trade risk: Set your risk per trade from 0.5 to 10%.

Daily loss limit: A hard stop at a 5 daily loss protects your account from unexpected volatility.

Maximum loss limit: A total equity protection limit of 10. (adjustable).



Requirements

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Trading Pair: Gold (XAUUSD), US100

Timeframe: M5.

Minimum Deposit: $250 recommended

Leverage: 1:30 or higher

Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread account is highly recommended for optimal performance with low slippage and tight spreads.





What You Get

10 activations.

Free updates: All future updates and improvements are included at no extra cost.

Dedicated support: Direct access to setup support and assistance via MQL5 messaging.





Pricing

Launch Price: $249

(The price will be $249 for the first 10 clients and increase with $50 so $299.)





Risk Disclaimer: Trading financial instruments, including stocks, options, futures, forex, and cryptocurrencies, involves significant risk and is not suitable for every investor. The value of investments may fluctuate, and investors may lose all or more than their original investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any trading decisions.



Copyright: Copyright 2025, Lasse Mathias Christensen. All rights reserved.



















