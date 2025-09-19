Arena Breakout

Welcome to the universe of Arena Breakout. A profitable and easy-to-understand Flagship breakout scalper. It is engineered exclusively for Gold (XAU/USD) and US100 (NASDAQ) on the MetaTrader 5 platform.


It focuses strongly on stop position placement, trailing stop, drawdown recovery and it has a genius scaling system. No need for fuzz like many other EA's with fugazi backtests and fake promises, Arena Breakout just works - And probably even better on a live account.

  Launch Price: $249

The experience has been steady, consistent growth with Arena Breakout by minimizing risk and increasing overall profit.

ARENA uses pure breakouts to identify key market levels, ensuring that every trade is based on solid, logical analysis. That is something we value. 


Running it on your demo account atleast the first week, is advised.

    Genius Profit Scaling System: Arena Breakout uses an intelligent profit system to compound your balance.
    • High-precision breakout strategy: Syncronix identifies critical support and resistance levels using advanced price action analysis. It then places pending orders to capture powerful breakout movements with precision.
    • Intelligent trade management: Once a position is profitable, a dynamic trailing stop is activated to secure gains while allowing the trade room to grow.
    • No risky methods: This Expert Advisor does not use Martingale, Grid, Hedging, or any other high-risk trading techniques. Your capital is protected through disciplined, rule-based trading.
    • Weekend protection: To avoid the uncertainty of weekend gaps and high-impact news, Syncronix automatically closes all open positions before the market closes on Friday.
    • Focused trading: The robot maintains a maximum of one open position at a time to ensure focused risk management and prevent over-exposure.


(It might even perform better live, than backtest, since the spread and news filter switches to disabled because of backtesting reasoning.)


Amazing risk management

When it comes to live trading, safety matters. ARENA includes a comprehensive suite of risk management tools that are fully customizable to match your risk tolerance.

    • Smart Drawdown Recovery
    • Adjustable trade risk: Set your risk per trade from 0.5 to 10%.
    • Daily loss limit: A hard stop at a 5 daily loss protects your account from unexpected volatility.
    • Maximum loss limit: A total equity protection limit of 10. (adjustable).


Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Trading Pair: Gold (XAUUSD), US100

  • Timeframe: M5.

  • Minimum Deposit: $250 recommended

  • Leverage: 1:30 or higher

  • Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread account is highly recommended for optimal performance with low slippage and tight spreads.



What You Get

  • 10 activations.

  • Free updates: All future updates and improvements are included at no extra cost.

  • Dedicated support: Direct access to setup support and assistance via MQL5 messaging.



Pricing

  • Launch Price: $249

  • (The price will be $249 for the first 10 clients and increase with $50 so $299.)

Risk Disclaimer: Trading financial instruments, including stocks, options, futures, forex, and cryptocurrencies, involves significant risk and is not suitable for every investor. The value of investments may fluctuate, and investors may lose all or more than their original investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any trading decisions.



Copyright: Copyright 2025, Lasse Mathias Christensen. All rights reserved.







Syncronix Gold
Lasse Mathias Baagoe S Christensen
Experts
I am Syncronix Gold.   A profitable and easy-to-understand breakout scalper. I am engineered exclusively for   Gold (XAU/USD)   on the MetaTrader 5   platform . I specialize in executing high-precision breakout strategies on the 5-minute timeframe. Running it on your demo account atleast the first week, is advised. The experience has been steady, consistent growth with Syncronix Gold by minimizing risk and increasing overall profit. Syncronix uses pure breakouts to identify key market level
Breakout Scalper 8 MT4
Lasse Mathias Baagoe S Christensen
Experts
Welcome to Breakout Scalper 8, a robust Expert Advisor engineered for trading Gold (XAU/USD) and US100 (NASDAQ) on the MetaTrader 4 platform. This EA is designed to identify and execute trades based on a high-low breakout strategy. Breakout Scalper 8 is a rules-based system focused on minimizing risk and managing trades with a clear methodology. The EA is designed to be straightforward and functional, providing an automated solution for traders. Key Features: Precision Breakout Strategy:   Bre
Paradise MT5
Lasse Mathias Baagoe S Christensen
Experts
Welcome to Paradise EA, an Expert Advisor designed for trading on Gold (XAU/USD), US30, and US100 (NASDAQ) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. This EA is built on a high-low breakout strategy. Paradise EA is a rules-based system that focuses on clear trade management and execution. Key Features: Precision Breakout Strategy : The EA identifies and places pending orders at critical support and resistance levels. Intelligent Trade Management : Once a position reaches profitability, a dynamic trailing
FREE
Breakout Scalper 8
Lasse Mathias Baagoe S Christensen
Experts
Welcome to Breakout Scalper 8, a robust Expert Advisor engineered for trading Gold (XAU/USD) and US100 (NASDAQ) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. This EA is designed to identify and execute trades based on a high-low breakout strategy. Breakout Scalper 8 is a rules-based system focused on minimizing risk and managing trades with a clear methodology. The EA is designed to be straightforward and functional, providing an automated solution for traders. Key Features: Precision Breakout Strategy: Break
Paradise MT4
Lasse Mathias Baagoe S Christensen
Experts
Welcome to Paradise EA, an Expert Advisor designed for trading on Gold (XAU/USD), US30, and US100 (NASDAQ) on the MetaTrader 4 platform. This EA is built on a high-low breakout strategy. Paradise EA is a rules-based system that focuses on clear trade management and execution. Key Features: Precision Breakout Strategy : The EA identifies and places pending orders at critical support and resistance levels. Intelligent Trade Management : Once a position reaches profitability, a dynamic trailing
FREE
Syncronix Gold MT4
Lasse Mathias Baagoe S Christensen
Experts
I am Syncronix Gold.   A profitable and easy-to-understand breakout scalper. I am engineered exclusively for   Gold (XAU/USD)   on the MetaTrader 4   platform . I specialize in executing high-precision breakout strategies on the 5-minute timeframe. Running it on your demo account atleast the first week, is advised. The experience has been steady, consistent growth with Syncronix Gold by minimizing risk and increasing overall profit. Syncronix uses pure breakouts to identify key market level
Arena Breakout MT4
Lasse Mathias Baagoe S Christensen
Experts
Welcome to the universe of Arena Breakout.   A profitable and easy-to-understand Flagship breakout scalper. It is engineered exclusively for   Gold (XAU/USD) and US100 (NASDAQ)   on the MetaTrader 4  platform . It focuses strongly on stop position placement, trailing stop, drawdown recovery and it has a genius scaling system. No need for fuzz like many other EA's with fugazi backtests and fake promises, Arena Breakout just works - And probably even better on a live account. Launch Price:   $2
Space Scalper MT4
Lasse Mathias Baagoe S Christensen
Experts
The ultimate  Flagship  and easy to understand Momentum scalper, engineered exclusively for  Gold (XAU/USD) ,  Indices (NASDAQ, DAX, US30, US500) , and more on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It focuses strongly on Momentum, it has a Dynamic stop loss technique, and a genius way to scale profit. The experience has been steady, consistent growth by minimizing risk and increasing overall profit. It's awesome! But probably even better on a LIVE account. SPACE SCALPER uses momentum to identify key mark
Space Scalper
Lasse Mathias Baagoe S Christensen
Experts
The ultimate  Flagship  and easy to understand  Momentum  scalper, engineered exclusively for Gold (XAU/USD) , Indices (NASDAQ, DAX, US30, US500) , and more on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It focuses strongly on Momentum, it has a Dynamic stop loss technique, and a genius way to scale profit. The experience has been steady, consistent growth by minimizing risk and increasing overall profit. Running it on your demo account atleast the first week, is advised. SPACE SCALPER uses momentum to identi
