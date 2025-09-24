Syncronix Gold MT4

I am Syncronix Gold. A profitable and easy-to-understand breakout scalper. I am engineered exclusively for Gold (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 platform.


I specialize in executing high-precision breakout strategies on the 5-minute timeframe.


Running it on your demo account atleast the first week, is advised.

The experience has been steady, consistent growth with Syncronix Gold by minimizing risk and increasing overall profit.

Syncronix uses pure breakouts to identify key market levels, ensuring that every trade is based on solid, logical analysis. That is something we value. 

MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143047?source=Site+Market+Product+Page#description

Launch Price: $99

  • High-precision breakout strategy: Syncronix identifies critical support and resistance levels using advanced price action analysis. It then places pending orders to capture powerful breakout movements with precision.

  • Intelligent trade management: Once a position is profitable, a dynamic trailing stop is activated to secure gains while allowing the trade room to grow.

  • No risky methods: This Expert Advisor does not use Martingale, Grid, Hedging, or any other high-risk trading techniques. Your capital is protected through disciplined, rule-based trading.

  • Weekend protection: To avoid the uncertainty of weekend gaps and high-impact news, Syncronix automatically closes all open positions before the market closes on Friday.

  • Focused trading: The robot maintains a maximum of one open position at a time to ensure focused risk management and prevent over-exposure.


Amazing risk management

When it comes to live trading, safety matters. Syncronix includes a comprehensive suite of risk management tools that are fully customizable to match your risk tolerance.

  • Adjustable trade risk: Set your risk per trade from 0.5 to 10%.

  • Daily loss limit: A hard stop at a 5 daily loss protects your account from unexpected volatility.

  • Maximum loss limit: A total equity protection limit of 10. (adjustable).



Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4

  • Trading Pair: Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Timeframe: M5.

  • Minimum Deposit: $250 recommended

  • Leverage: 1:30 or higher

  • Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread account is highly recommended for optimal performance with low slippage and tight spreads.



What You Get

  • 10 activations.

  • Free updates: All future updates and improvements are included at no extra cost.

  • Dedicated support: Direct access to setup support and assistance via MQL5 messaging.



Risk Disclaimer: Trading financial instruments, including stocks, options, futures, forex, and cryptocurrencies, involves significant risk and is not suitable for every investor. The value of investments may fluctuate, and investors may lose all or more than their original investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any trading decisions.



Copyright: Copyright 2025, Lasse Mathias Christensen. All rights reserved.





Produits recommandés
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.5 (26)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Experts
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Anti Scalping Trader mg
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
ANTI SCALPING TRADER EA est un système de trading automatique avancé basé sur les dernières recherches sur l'action des prix ! Ce conseiller expert « configurez et oubliez » gère tout le trading pour vous ! 20 Set_files disponibles ! Utilisez Set_files v25.12 dans la section « Commentaires » pour utiliser et tester l'EA. L'idée de trading est basée sur un modèle d'action des prix totalement inédit que j'ai découvert par moi-même ! ANTI SCALPING TRADER est un excellent investissement : il fon
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading professionne
AI Trading System
Ramzi Abuwarda
Experts
AI TRADING SYSTEM pour MT4 - Votre ultime machine à profit alimentée par l'IA ! Débloquez l'avenir du trading avec AI TRADING SYSTEM , un conseiller expert (EA) de pointe qui utilise de puissantes stratégies alimentées par l'IA pour maximiser les profits sur toutes les paires de devises. Bien qu'il soit conçu pour la polyvalence, il offre des performances exceptionnelles sur les principales paires telles que EUR/USD, GBP/USD et USD/JPY, vous aidant à rester en avance sur le marché. Avec deux mod
SG Opposit Grid MT4
Hleb Smoliar
Experts
The “ SG Opposit Grid ” EA works with Virtual TakeProfit(or real) - at the trader's choice. The EA looks for signals to enter the market along the trend on D1 and H1 . If the signals coincide, the EA on the working period ( М1 - М30 depends on the trader's choice) looks for a confirming pattern and opens a position in the direction of the trend. If, after opening a position, the price moves in a profitable direction, the position is closed upon reaching the virtual TProfit with a profit. If the
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
BF Climber
Pavel Zhuykov
Experts
BF Climber - простой, но эффективный советник, который основан на пробитии определённых коридоров, использует и адаптируется под усреднённые показания цены за определённый промежуток времени. Настройки по умолчанию для EURUSD H4. Для других инструментов и временных периодов необходима оптимизация. Параметры: Buy - Включить покупки; Sell -  Включить продажи; Lots   - Размер начального лота; Risk   - Динамический лот % (0 - отключен); Buy TakeProfit  - Период для расчёта Тейк-профита покупок; Buy
IQmovingZ
Alexander Kovalenko
Experts
This is an automatic 24-hour trading system based on the algorithm of collective behavior of adaptive automata (a kind of algorithms of self-learning of artificial intelligence) that does not require manual intervention and does not use any indicators or well-known trading methods. The principle of the EA is to remember and analyze each step. A step is a price movement for a certain number (BaseStep) of points up or down. The depth of memory (how many steps to remember and analyze) is determined
TrendLines And Volumes
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
This Expert Advisor trades based on trend lines, as well as on the basis of volume analysis. Volumes are calculated using minute bars, in order to determine if they were ascending or descending. The trend lines are drawn based on High and Lows in the trade history. There are also additional indicators. Buy or sell signals depend on all those factors. This allows the EA to enter the market with more accuracy and to perform more deals. Input parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated b
Team Trading Eur Nzd Gbp
Hulya Cinar
Experts
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Gold Ember Rise
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
XU Ember Rise — Ignite the Hidden Momentum. XU Ember Rise is a premium automated trading system built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), engineered to capture deep market reversals and ride powerful price surges. Using an intelligent EMA momentum detection combined with historical range analysis, it places tactical pending orders that ignite only when conditions signal hidden market pressure ready to release. Instead of reacting to noise, XU Ember Rise waits patiently, analyzing historical weakness
Granite Anvil NQ MT4
Marco Mendez Antuña
Experts
This system was created for the NASDAQ-100 (NQ) in intraday trading (H1). Its logic is based on detecting breakouts after phases of relative calm and riding the momentum with risk management defined from the very start.The design was validated over 10 years of historical data, using in-sample/out-of-sample analysis, Walk Forward, and various robustness tests.It’s a slow, low-frequency bot that tends to trigger about ~9 times per month on average. It is aimed at experienced algorithmic traders w
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Experts
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
Price Breakthrough EA
Jun Hu
Experts
Note : the spread value,  the broker's slippage and the VPS speed affect the Expert Advisor trading results. Recommendations: gold with spread up to 3, USDJPY with spread up to 1.7, EURUSD with spread up to 1.5. Results will be better with better conditions. The Ping value between VPS and the broker server should be below 10 ms. In addition, the smaller the broker's stop-level requirement, the better; 0 is the best. The Expert Advisor is based on a breakthrough system and carefully controls all
EGA Gold Pro test 1M
Aaron Nii Amartey Donkor
5 (1)
Experts
GOLD PRO TRADING SYSTEM – MT4 Expert Advisor professionnel pour le trading de l’or (XAUUSD) Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136576 Cet Expert Advisor est conçu spécialement pour trader l’or (XAUUSD). Il utilise des stratégies algorithmiques basées sur la volatilité et l’action des prix. Statistiques clés Résultats en direct uniquement (pas de backtests) Drawdown maximal : 9.22% Charge maximale du dépôt : 11.78% Toutes les données historiques incluses (voir captures d’écran
Pirate
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
Experts
Deposit :   from 100 deposit units Trading pairs: I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Trading period :  Any Account: You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Parameters: USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit STOP_LOSS - Set loss COUNT_BUY - The number of s
Intra Day Scalping EA
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
Experts
The EA trades according to the specified trend. It only opens trades in the direction of the trend and changes direction once that trend changes. It has recovery function to offset any of the trades that goes into negative, seeking to close all in some profit or breakeven or minimal loss. Settings can fully be customized, whether for scalping or intraday purposes. DEFAULT SETTINGS OPTIMIZED FOR EURUSD, EURJPY and EURGBP. When testing, make sure the spread is not abnormal. The EA is versatile and
Eurusd Decoder EA MT4
Philip Pankaj Suthagar
4 (1)
Experts
EURUSD DECODER EA   is a fully automated mid-term, medium-risk expert advisor. Adaptive price pattern analysis is used to identify potential trade entries and exit. The EA does not use any unfair money management practices like grid and martingale. Each position includes a stop loss and all open positions are monitored by an advanced loss control algorithm, which decides when to close profit and when to accept loss.   Before you buy all of my product please be aware of the risks involved: 1) Pl
Green Hawk MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (3)
Experts
Green Hawk est un expert professionnel du scalping. La stratégie est basée sur des algorithmes de scalping intelligents qui négocient à certaines périodes du marché. Le système n'utilise pas de stratégies risquées telles que la grille ou la martingale. Le trading se fait sur la base du retour du prix sur de courtes périodes. Toutes les transactions sont clôturées en quelques heures. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700 The final price will be $2000. FONCTIONNALITÉS L'
Trendline Trade Panel
Sugianto
5 (1)
Experts
The Trendline Trade Panel was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines with the push of a button. This ea is perfect for beginners who want to learn to trade manually because all of its features are equipped with basic tools for trading forex. Other uses for Trendline Trade Panel: + Can be used to perform recovering loss positions made by other EA or positions that open manually. Fill in magic number
Chart Patterns Analyser
Sami Chebbi
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
Combo All In One MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Combo All In One is an EA combo 10 strategies , The EA is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. Normally you will have to pay 10x fee to buy 10 EAs with different strategies. But with ALL IN ONE, you only need to pay 1 time to own an EA that includes 10 different strategies. This is a cost-effective solution and combines effective methods. Timeframe M15, Minimum deposit $1,000, Leverage 1:500. STRATEGY1: MOVING AVERAGE STRATEGY2: RSI STRATEGY3: MACD STRATEGY4: BOLLINGER BANDS STRA
Project Oro
Giacomo Donati
Experts
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/project_oro_ea Project Oro is a trading algorithm project that I began approximately six years ago. After countless painful and excruciating hours of coding, it is finally ready to be released to the public. The Expert Advisor (EA) is built on a proprietary and unique technique that analyzes the behavior and movement of candlesticks and the price action within the gold market. It searches for short windows of opportunity to strike and exits tr
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicateurs
Version MT5  |  FAQ L' indicateur Owl Smart Levels   est un système de trading complet au sein d'un seul indicateur qui comprend des outils d'analyse de marché populaires tels que   les fractales avancées de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag qui construit   la structure d'onde correcte   du marché et   les niveaux de Fibonacci   qui marquent les niveaux exacts d'entrée. sur le marché et les endroits où prendre des bénéfices. Description détaillée de la stratégie Mode d'emploi de l'indicateur Conse
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Magic Win
- Reni
4 (2)
Experts
EA MAGIC WIN is the advanced trading system which was tested for long on different market conditions with heavy load tests. Based on our custom indicator which is backed with mean reversion concept along with few other algorithm this products fits itself into the current market conditions and act accordingly.  Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD Recommended TF: M15. Setfile can be downloaded from here : Click Here Features Easy Setup: You just need to drag the EA
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (5)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> Buy Forex Diamond EA with -65% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results using a combination of trend and counter-trend strategies. Trusted by thousands of traders since its launch, Forex Diamond EA stands out with its intelligent trading logic, adaptive money management, and ability t
EA123 Snipper MACD
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
MACD Divergence Pro is an intelligent and adaptive Forex trading robot designed to capitalize on MACD signals and detect divergence patterns that often precede major price reversals. The EA automatically places Buy and Sell trades when: Bearish divergence is detected at market highs Bullish divergence is detected at market lows MACD crossover signals confirm potential entry points Key Features: Fully automated trading using MACD and divergence logic ️ Customizable MACD settings for f
Pro Scalping
Le Dang Nguyen Hoang Vu
3 (1)
Experts
Pro Scalping  is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The ATR-based, RSI, WPR indicator and an Stochastic filter are used for entries. Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/hoangvudb/seller General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100 USD,   default settings reccomend for EURUSD M15 GMT +3 .  Please use max spread 2 if you will not have orders change it to 3. Use a broker with good execution and with a
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour pl
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.76 (21)
Experts
Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.85 (60)
Experts
1 copy left for $199 Next price  --> $299  Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position man
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️ Déjà propriétaire du Boring Pips EA ? Vous êtes éligible à une réduction supplémentaire de 30 % ! Contactez-nous pour en savoir plus : Comment réclamer votre remise (rebate) Le second mandat de Trump a ravivé une vague de politiques commerciales agressives, commençant par le retour de tarifs douaniers massifs qui secouent les marchés mondiaux. Les tensions au Moyen-Orient se sont intensifiées — plus récemment entre Israël et l’Iran — ce qui pourrait influencer la hausse des prix du
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Experts
VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (19)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
AI Gold Sniper
Ho Tuan Thang
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based on a
GbpUsd Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (91)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (64)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (7)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (4)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Experts
Bienvenue à Gold Trend Scalping PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Prochain prix : 899 $ Prix final : 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping est le premier EA que j'ai conçu spécifiquement pour l'or. L'EA utilise une stratégie de trading suivant la tendance basée sur des périodes de temps plus grandes. Il utilise un super trend pour détecter la tendance principale du plus grand cadre temporel, puis ouvre des trades sur des cadres temporels plus petits. L'EA utilise toujours un stop loss fixe pour chaque trade, fix
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.39 (36)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor est un système conçu pour récupérer les positions non rentables. L'algorithme de l'auteur verrouille une position perdante, la divise en plusieurs parties distinctes et ferme chacune d'elles séparément. Une configuration facile, un lancement différé en cas de baisse, un verrouillage, la désactivation d'autres Expert Advisors, une moyenne avec filtrage des tendances et la fermeture partielle d'une position perdante sont intégrés dans un seul outil C'est l'utilisation des pertes
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (13)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $497) - The offer ends soon! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth fundamental analysis. It actively adapts to ever-changing market conditions, identifying statistically significant price patterns with remarkable predictive pow
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forgé par la perte. Perfectionné dans la douleur. Développé avec détermination. ️ STRUCTURE. PAS DE SPÉCULATION. Three Little Birds EA n'est pas un simple robot de trading. C'est un moteur forgé au combat, conçu au fil d'années d'échecs réels, et conçu pour une seule mission :   protéger, récupérer et accroître vos capitaux propres, même lorsque le marché devient cruel. Il combine   trois stratégies puissantes   en parfaite synchronisation : Grille sur le
Croesus Gold EA MT4
Lin Lin Ma
3.17 (6)
Experts
Product Introduction to Croesus Gold EA   Croesus Gold EA is a professional automated trading tool developed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. It focuses primarily on the XAUUSD (gold) trading instrument and is highly optimized for 5-minute (M5) chart scenarios, aiming to provide traders with efficient and precise automated trading solutions. Given the characteristics of gold’s frequent short-term price fluctuations and fast market rhythm, this EA replaces manual monitor
Sequoia v4
Yvan Musatov
1 (1)
Experts
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.65 (60)
Experts
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro est un système permettant de récupérer les prélèvements d'autres conseillers ou de commandes ouvertes manuellement. RM Pro a la capacité de s’ajuster automatiquement et dynamiquement. Le trader doit sélectionner le niveau de risque et le conseiller travaillera en mode entièrement automatique. Peut fonctionner en mode de récupération et en mode veille ! Si un autre conseiller génère un prélèvement, RM Pro le désactivera, verrouillera la position et lancera le processus de re
GoldMinerFX
Van Hoa Nguyen
5 (3)
Experts
GoldminerFX is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GoldminerFX is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient depending on
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3.83 (12)
Experts
Golden Scalper PRO : Notre technologie à vos côtés ! Manuel et fichiers de configuration : contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix augmente en fonction du nombre de licences vendues. Copies disponibles : 3 Trader l'or, l'un des actifs les plus volatils du marché financier, nécessite une grande précision, une analyse rigoureuse et une gestion des risques extrêmement efficace. Golden Scalper PRO a été développé précisément pour intégrer
MM Flip CodePro
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Experts
"MM 3.0 FLIP CODEPRO IS DESIGNED TO MULTIPLY YOUR CAPITAL UP TO 300 TIMES OR MORE A WEEK ON SMALL ACCOUNTS USING 1:UNLIMITED THIS POWERFUL TRADING ROBOT CAN TURN SMALL INVESTMENTS INTO MASSIVE RETURNS DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS" "WITH JUST $100 FOR FORISTANCE YOU HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO GENERATE $30 000+ IN A SINGLE WEEK....BASED ON OUR EXPERIENCE CONSTANT CONSISTENT PROFITS WITHIN 7 TRADING DAYS DAYSARE ACHIEVABLE" "OUR TEAM IS HERE TO GUIDE AND SUPPORT YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY WITH MM3
Total Lock MT4
Vadim Zotov
5 (2)
Experts
Lock is a powerful tool for saving a trader's money. Instead of the traditional stop loss, you can now use this robot. The robot will place a pending lock — a counter order. When the price moves sharply against the trader, the lock becomes a market one, and therefore the loss does not increase, but freezes at the same level. The main position is saved and will bring profit as soon as the lock closes. Each position is locked by a separate lock. The number of positions is not limited. The robot c
Plus de l'auteur
Syncronix Gold
Lasse Mathias Baagoe S Christensen
Experts
I am Syncronix Gold.   A profitable and easy-to-understand breakout scalper. I am engineered exclusively for   Gold (XAU/USD)   on the MetaTrader 5   platform . I specialize in executing high-precision breakout strategies on the 5-minute timeframe. Running it on your demo account atleast the first week, is advised. The experience has been steady, consistent growth with Syncronix Gold by minimizing risk and increasing overall profit. Syncronix uses pure breakouts to identify key market level
Arena Breakout
Lasse Mathias Baagoe S Christensen
Experts
Welcome to the universe of Arena Breakout.   A profitable and easy-to-understand Flagship breakout scalper. It is engineered exclusively for   Gold (XAU/USD) and US100 (NASDAQ)   on the MetaTrader 5   platform . It focuses strongly on stop position placement, trailing stop, drawdown recovery and it has a genius scaling system. No need for fuzz like many other EA's with fugazi backtests and fake promises, Arena Breakout just works - And probably even better on a live account. Launch Price:   $
Breakout Scalper 8 MT4
Lasse Mathias Baagoe S Christensen
Experts
Welcome to Breakout Scalper 8, a robust Expert Advisor engineered for trading Gold (XAU/USD) and US100 (NASDAQ) on the MetaTrader 4 platform. This EA is designed to identify and execute trades based on a high-low breakout strategy. Breakout Scalper 8 is a rules-based system focused on minimizing risk and managing trades with a clear methodology. The EA is designed to be straightforward and functional, providing an automated solution for traders. Key Features: Precision Breakout Strategy:   Bre
Paradise MT5
Lasse Mathias Baagoe S Christensen
Experts
Welcome to Paradise EA, an Expert Advisor designed for trading on Gold (XAU/USD), US30, and US100 (NASDAQ) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. This EA is built on a high-low breakout strategy. Paradise EA is a rules-based system that focuses on clear trade management and execution. Key Features: Precision Breakout Strategy : The EA identifies and places pending orders at critical support and resistance levels. Intelligent Trade Management : Once a position reaches profitability, a dynamic trailing
FREE
Breakout Scalper 8
Lasse Mathias Baagoe S Christensen
Experts
Welcome to Breakout Scalper 8, a robust Expert Advisor engineered for trading Gold (XAU/USD) and US100 (NASDAQ) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. This EA is designed to identify and execute trades based on a high-low breakout strategy. Breakout Scalper 8 is a rules-based system focused on minimizing risk and managing trades with a clear methodology. The EA is designed to be straightforward and functional, providing an automated solution for traders. Key Features: Precision Breakout Strategy: Break
Paradise MT4
Lasse Mathias Baagoe S Christensen
Experts
Welcome to Paradise EA, an Expert Advisor designed for trading on Gold (XAU/USD), US30, and US100 (NASDAQ) on the MetaTrader 4 platform. This EA is built on a high-low breakout strategy. Paradise EA is a rules-based system that focuses on clear trade management and execution. Key Features: Precision Breakout Strategy : The EA identifies and places pending orders at critical support and resistance levels. Intelligent Trade Management : Once a position reaches profitability, a dynamic trailing
FREE
Arena Breakout MT4
Lasse Mathias Baagoe S Christensen
Experts
Welcome to the universe of Arena Breakout.   A profitable and easy-to-understand Flagship breakout scalper. It is engineered exclusively for   Gold (XAU/USD) and US100 (NASDAQ)   on the MetaTrader 4  platform . It focuses strongly on stop position placement, trailing stop, drawdown recovery and it has a genius scaling system. No need for fuzz like many other EA's with fugazi backtests and fake promises, Arena Breakout just works - And probably even better on a live account. Launch Price:   $2
Space Scalper MT4
Lasse Mathias Baagoe S Christensen
Experts
The ultimate  Flagship  and easy to understand Momentum scalper, engineered exclusively for  Gold (XAU/USD) ,  Indices (NASDAQ, DAX, US30, US500) , and more on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It focuses strongly on Momentum, it has a Dynamic stop loss technique, and a genius way to scale profit. The experience has been steady, consistent growth by minimizing risk and increasing overall profit. It's awesome! But probably even better on a LIVE account. SPACE SCALPER uses momentum to identify key mark
Space Scalper
Lasse Mathias Baagoe S Christensen
Experts
The ultimate  Flagship  and easy to understand  Momentum  scalper, engineered exclusively for Gold (XAU/USD) , Indices (NASDAQ, DAX, US30, US500) , and more on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It focuses strongly on Momentum, it has a Dynamic stop loss technique, and a genius way to scale profit. The experience has been steady, consistent growth by minimizing risk and increasing overall profit. Running it on your demo account atleast the first week, is advised. SPACE SCALPER uses momentum to identi
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis