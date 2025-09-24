Syncronix Gold MT4

I am Syncronix Gold. A profitable and easy-to-understand breakout scalper. I am engineered exclusively for Gold (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 platform

.



I specialize in executing high-precision breakout strategies on the 5-minute timeframe.





Running it on your demo account atleast the first week, is advised.





The experience has been steady, consistent growth with Syncronix Gold by minimizing risk and increasing overall profit.

Syncronix uses pure breakouts to identify key market levels, ensuring that every trade is based on solid, logical analysis. That is something we value.





MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143047?source=Site+Market+Product+Page#description





Launch Price: $99





High-precision breakout strategy: Syncronix identifies critical support and resistance levels using advanced price action analysis. It then places pending orders to capture powerful breakout movements with precision.

Intelligent trade management: Once a position is profitable, a dynamic trailing stop is activated to secure gains while allowing the trade room to grow.

No risky methods: This Expert Advisor does not use Martingale, Grid, Hedging, or any other high-risk trading techniques. Your capital is protected through disciplined, rule-based trading.

Weekend protection: To avoid the uncertainty of weekend gaps and high-impact news, Syncronix automatically closes all open positions before the market closes on Friday.

Focused trading: The robot maintains a maximum of one open position at a time to ensure focused risk management and prevent over-exposure.





Amazing risk management

When it comes to live trading, safety matters. Syncronix includes a comprehensive suite of risk management tools that are fully customizable to match your risk tolerance.

Adjustable trade risk: Set your risk per trade from 0.5 to 10%.

Daily loss limit: A hard stop at a 5 daily loss protects your account from unexpected volatility.

Maximum loss limit: A total equity protection limit of 10. (adjustable).





Requirements

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Trading Pair: Gold (XAUUSD)

Timeframe: M5.

Minimum Deposit: $250 recommended

Leverage: 1:30 or higher

Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread account is highly recommended for optimal performance with low slippage and tight spreads.





What You Get

10 activations.

Free updates: All future updates and improvements are included at no extra cost.

Dedicated support: Direct access to setup support and assistance via MQL5 messaging.







Risk Disclaimer: Trading financial instruments, including stocks, options, futures, forex, and cryptocurrencies, involves significant risk and is not suitable for every investor. The value of investments may fluctuate, and investors may lose all or more than their original investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any trading decisions.



Copyright: Copyright 2025, Lasse Mathias Christensen. All rights reserved.

















