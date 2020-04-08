Stochastic with Trend Filter: Precision Signals

This is a powerful and easy-to-use indicator designed for traders who want more reliable signals from the classic Stochastic oscillator.

How It Works: This indicator improves on the standard Stochastic by adding a powerful trend filter. It uses an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) to determine the overall direction of the market. The indicator will only generate a "buy" signal when both the Stochastic crossover is bullish and the price is above the EMA. Similarly, it will only generate a "sell" signal when both the Stochastic crossover is bearish and the price is below the EMA. This helps to filter out false signals and keep you trading with the dominant trend.

Key Features:

Clear Visual Signals: The indicator places green up-arrows for buy signals and red down-arrows for sell signals directly on your chart, making it easy to spot opportunities.

Multiple Alert Options: Never miss a signal again! You can enable alerts that notify you through a pop-up window, email, or a push notification to your phone.

Customizable Parameters: You have full control over the sensitivity of the Stochastic and the EMA period, allowing you to fine-tune the indicator to any trading style or timeframe.

Empower Your Decision-Making: use additional indicators for maximum results, such as: Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/146143 Last High and Low https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133711 Multi Timeframe Support Resistance https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133662 Scalp Master Pro https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/134211 By combining these powerful tools, you can enhance your analysis and make more confident trading decisions.

Input Parameters:

K_Period: The period used to calculate the %K line of the Stochastic.

D_Period: The period used to calculate the %D line of the Stochastic.

Slowing: The smoothing period applied to the Stochastic.

EMA_Period: The period of the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) used to filter the trend.

Enable_Alerts: A true/false setting to turn all alerts on or off.

Enable_Popup_Alerts: A true/false setting to enable alerts that show in a pop-up window.

Enable_Email_Alerts: A true/false setting to send alerts via email.

Enable_Push_Alerts: A true/false setting to send alerts as a push notification to your phone.



