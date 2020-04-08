Altopium Scalping Entry Pro

Altopium Scalping Entry Pro automatically identifies scalping opportunities. The indicator is highly sensitive to trend changes, making it ideal for pure, rapid scalping. The best way to use Scalping Entry Pro signals is to follow the short-term trend.

First step: Identify the short-term trend (you can see several examples in the screenshots).
Second step: Consider Scalping Entry Pro signals only in the direction of the short-term trend.

Entry: When the bar closes and the arrow is confirmed, enter at the open of the next bar.

Exit: Use the value of a 10/20-period ATR or exit when the short-term trend has changed direction or when we receive an opposing Scalping Entry Pro signal.

The indicator features an alert system that can be disabled or enabled by the trader.


The screenshots show how Altopium Scalping Entry Pro can be followed by tracking the short-term trend defined in various ways using exponential moving averages or other free indicators.

Each trader is free to use the criteria they consider best for identifying the short-term trend; you can integrate this indicator into your trading and systems.


Good trading with Altopium Scalping Entry Pro

