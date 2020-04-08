RSI Confluence Pro

      "Transform RSI Trading with Professional-Grade Intelligence"

        This isn't your typical RSI strategy. While most traders struggle with false signals and poor risk management, this advanced system combines RSI momentum with moving                 average trend confirmation and  Bollinger Bands protection.(IT WORKS FINE WITH GOLD,BITCOIN,US30,EURUSD AND GBPUSD etc..)

        This is a sophisticated  Expert Advisor (EA) that implements an RSI-based trading strategy with moving average confirmation and Bollinger Bands stop loss.

    

RSI Confluence Pro - Expert Advisor

Introduction

RSI Confluence Pro is an advanced automated trading system that combines multiple technical indicators to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the forex market. Built on the foundation of RSI (Relative Strength Index) analysis, this Expert Advisor incorporates moving averages and Bollinger Bands to create a robust confluence-based trading strategy.

The system is designed for traders who appreciate systematic, rule-based approaches to trading while maintaining strict risk management protocols. With its multi-layered exit strategies and comprehensive position management features, RSI Confluence Pro aims to capture trending moves while protecting capital during adverse market conditions.

Strategy Overview

Core Philosophy

The RSI Confluence Pro strategy operates on the principle that the most reliable trading signals occur when multiple technical indicators align to confirm market direction. Rather than relying on a single indicator, the system waits for confluence between RSI oversold/overbought conditions, moving average trends, and price action relative to Bollinger Bands.

Technical Foundation

Primary Signal Generation:

  • RSI Analysis: The system monitors RSI levels to identify potential reversal zones
  • Moving Average Confirmation: Price must confirm the signal direction relative to the moving average
  • Bollinger Bands Context: Uses BB levels for dynamic stop-loss placement and exit signals

Multi-Timeframe Approach: The EA operates on any timeframe but works most effectively on H1, H4, and Daily charts where the signals have more significance and reduced market noise.

Detailed Strategy Mechanics


Advanced Position Management

Intelligent Position Handling:

  • Opposing Position Priority: When a new signal conflicts with existing positions, the system closes the oldest opposing position first (FIFO principle)
  • Position Limits: Configurable limits prevent overexposure (default: 5 total positions, 2 per symbol)
  • Dynamic Lot Sizing: Fixed lot sizes with potential for future dynamic sizing implementation

Risk-First Approach:

  • Each position is opened with predetermined take profit levels
  • Optional Bollinger Band-based stop losses provide dynamic risk management
  • Multiple exit strategies work independently to protect capital

Multiple Exit Strategies

1. Standard Take Profit/Stop Loss:

  • Take Profit: Configurable percentage-based targets (default: 1.5%)
  • Stop Loss: Optional Bollinger Band-based dynamic levels

2. RSI Extreme Exit Strategy:

  • Buy Position Exit: Closes when RSI exceeds extreme overbought (default: 80)
  • Sell Position Exit: Closes when RSI falls below extreme oversold (default: 20)
  • Logic: Captures profits when momentum becomes unsustainable

3. Bollinger Band Breakout Exit:

  • Buy Position Exit: Closes when price breaks below lower Bollinger Band
  • Sell Position Exit: Closes when price breaks above upper Bollinger Band
  • Purpose: Exits positions when price moves against the trade with significant momentum

Risk Management Framework

Account Protection:

  • Profit Target: Automatically stops trading when account reaches specified profit percentage
  • Drawdown Limit: Immediately closes all positions and stops trading if drawdown exceeds threshold
  • Balance Monitoring: Continuous account equity surveillance

Position-Level Risk:

  • Dynamic Stop Losses: Bollinger Band-based stops adjust to market volatility
  • Position Sizing: Fixed lot sizes prevent emotional sizing decisions
  • Magic Number: Ensures EA only manages its own trades

Technical Parameters

RSI Settings

  • Period: Configurable lookback period (default: 14)
  • Overbought Level: Upper threshold for sell signals (default: 70)
  • Oversold Level: Lower threshold for buy signals (default: 30)
  • Extreme Levels: Enhanced exit thresholds (80/20) for profit taking

Moving Average Configuration

  • Period: Trend confirmation period (default: 9)
  • Method: Supports SMA, EMA, WMA, SMMA methods
  • Purpose: Filters signals based on prevailing trend direction

Bollinger Bands Integration

  • Period: Statistical calculation period (default: 20)
  • Deviation: Standard deviation multiplier (default: 2.0)
  • Applications: Dynamic stop losses and breakout exit signals
  • Price Type: Configurable applied price (default: Close)

Money Management

  • Starting Balance: Reference point for percentage-based targets
  • Profit Target: Account growth percentage before auto-stop (default: 4%)
  • Drawdown Limit: Maximum acceptable loss percentage (default: 2%)
  • Position Limits: Multiple safeguards prevent overexposure

Market Suitability

Recommended Markets

  • Currency Pairs: Major pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY) show best results
  • METALS  : XAUUSD/XAGUSD
  • EQUITY INDEX:US30/GERMANY30
  • CRYPTO:-BTCUSD /ETHUSD
  • Market Conditions: Most effective in trending markets with clear directional bias
  • Volatility: Performs well in medium volatility environments

Timeframe Optimization

  • H1 Charts: Balanced signal frequency with reduced noise
  • H4 Charts: Higher quality signals with better risk/reward ratios
  • Daily Charts: Strongest signals but lower frequency

Market Sessions

  • Works across all trading sessions but shows enhanced performance during:
  • London Session: Higher volatility provides clearer signals
  • New York Session: Strong trending moves align well with strategy
  • Overlap Periods: Maximum liquidity supports reliable execution

Key Features and Benefits

Automated Intelligence

  • Signal Confluence: Multi-indicator confirmation reduces false signals
  • Adaptive Exits: Multiple exit strategies optimize profit capture
  • Risk-First Design: Account protection takes priority over profit maximization

Operational Efficiency

  • Set-and-Forget: Minimal user intervention required
  • Broker Compatibility: Works with most MT5 brokers and execution types
  • Resource Efficient: Optimized code minimizes CPU usage

User Control

  • Flexible Parameters: Extensive customization options
  • Enable/Disable Features: Granular control over strategy components
  • Sound Notifications: Optional audio alerts for trade execution

Risk Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange carries substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The RSI Confluence Pro EA is a tool designed to assist in trading decisions, but all trading involves risk of loss. Users should:

  • Thoroughly test the system on demo accounts before live trading
  • Never risk more than they can afford to lose
  • Understand that automated trading systems can fail due to technical issues
  • Monitor system performance regularly
  • Consider their risk tolerance and trading experience

Conclusion

RSI Confluence Pro represents a sophisticated approach to automated forex trading, combining time-tested technical analysis principles with modern risk management techniques. The system's strength lies not in any single component, but in the careful integration of multiple strategies working together to identify opportunities while prioritizing capital preservation.

This EA is suitable for traders who prefer systematic, disciplined approaches to market participation and understand that consistent profitability comes from managing risk first and capturing profits second.

    key Parameters(you can change)

    • RSI Period: 14
    • Overbought/Oversold: 70/30 (standard levels)
    • Extreme levels: 80/20 (for early exits)
    • Moving Average: 9-period SMA for trend confirmation
    • Bollinger Bands: 20-period, 2.0 deviation for dynamic stop losses

          Input Parameters - Balance Management


          StartingBalance = 10000.0;      Starting balance in USD
          ProfitTarget = 4.0;             Profit target percentage
          MaxDrawdownPercent = 2.0;      Maximum drawdown percentage
          TakeProfitPercent = 1.5;        Take Profit percentage per trade

          Input Parameters - Trading Strategy

          RSI_Period = 14;                   RSI Period
          RSI_Overbought = 70;              RSI Overbought Level
          RSI_Oversold = 30;                 RSI Oversold Level
          RSI_ExtremeOverbought = 80;       RSI Extreme Overbought Level for Buy Exit
          RSI_ExtremeOversold = 20;         RSI Extreme Oversold Level for Sell Exit
          MA_Period = 9;                    Moving Average Period
          MA_METHOD MA_Method = MODE_SMA   Moving Average Method

          Bollinger Bands Parameters
          BB_Period = 20;                    Bollinger Bands Period
          BB_Deviation = 2.0;             Bollinger Bands Deviation
          APPLIED_PRICE BB_Applied_Price = PRICE_CLOSE; Bollinger Bands Applied Price
          EnableBBStopLoss = true;          Enable Bollinger Bands Stop Loss

          Position Management Parameters
          LotSize = 0.1;                 Trading lot size
          MaxPositions = 5;                 Maximum number of positions overall
          MaxPositionsPerSymbol = 2;       Maximum number of positions per symbol
 

          input Parameter - Sound Control

          PlaySoundOnTrade = true;          Set to true to play sound, false to disable

          Input Parameters - Trade Enable/Disable
          EnableBuy = true;                Enable Buy trades
          EnableSell = true;                Enable Sell trades
          EnableRSIExitStrategy = true;    Enable RSI-based early exit strategy


          Suggestions,

          Use multi symbols minimum 10

          Always book profit and start over when profit reaches minimum 20%of starting balance

          Works well with M10,M30 AND H1

          Start with minimum 1k$, .01 lot size ,maximum position per symbol-4

          

        





    Produits recommandés
    Duende MT5
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    Experts
    Salut les commerçants ! Je présente la Stratégie "Duende", Duende est un algorithme qui détecte des modèles de différents niveaux hauts et bas, où ils restent constants pour faire de bonnes entrées, avec un système de récupération interrogeant diverses choses comme le seuil de rentabilité et les croisements entre pairs Il a prouvé qu'il contrôlait plusieurs devises sans problème, avec un contrôle puissant des nouvelles pendant le marché il est possible de le gérer avec tous les symboles dont v
    Seasonal Pattern Trader
    Dominik Patrick Doser
    Experts
    Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
    Golden TaiGong
    Rong Bin Su
    Experts
    (Backtest period parameter – must read! Enter 15 for GMT+2, 16 for GMT+3, otherwise it will not deliver optimal performance!) Golden TaiGong:The Grand Duke on the River of Time Introduction: In ancient lore,a sage named Jiang TaiGong fished on the banks of the Wei River.His hook was straight,for he sought not to catch fish,but to attract a king destined to unite the realm. This is the philosophy ofTaiGong's fishing:He wasn't catching an asset;he was waiting for the opportune moment,the inevi
    Gyroscopes mt5
    Nadiya Mirosh
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
    Chart Patterns Builder Premium
    Florea E. Sorin-Mihai Persoana Fizica Autorizata
    Experts
    The Chart Patterns Builder Premium expert advisor is an extension of the freely available Chart Patterns Builder Basic :         it provides 1 new chart pattern: the rectangle breakout (besides the double top & bottom pattern already provided in the basic edition);         in most configurations, backtesting usually shows more than double (2x) average yearly return rate;         the account growth curve is also smoother, due to approximately double number of trades,  compared to the free version
    Kabuto Golden Balls 4
    Tham Horanop
    Experts
    Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
    Gold Crazy EA MT5
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    Experts
    Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
    Magic EA MT5
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    Experts
    Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
    Stormer RSI 2
    Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
    Experts
    This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
    Limited risk gold scalper
    Trishnoorpreet Singh
    Experts
    Multi-Instrument Enabled - XAUUSD - USDJPY - BTCUSD (Kindly message for .set files) How It Works: Identifies session highs and lows, executing trades on breakout. Uses dynamic trailing stop to lock in profits. Forward test results included. Input settings available for backtesting customization. Key Features: One to two trades per day for controlled exposure. Multi-year backtesting data available for performance analysis. Max lot size limitation to prevent slippage and unrealistic expectations.
    ToTheMoon MT5
    Daniel Moraes Da Silva
    5 (6)
    Experts
    ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
    Smart Pattern AtrShield
    Nuno Miguel Costa Tome
    Experts
    Self-learning core – scans the last 500 candles, extracts RSI + MA-slope patterns and builds its own database—no Python, DLLs or external files. Real-time adaptation – each bar updates accuracy scores and votes on the most similar patterns before opening a trade. Volatility-aware risk – every position starts with a stop-loss equal to ATR(14) × 1.5 , automatically wider in fast markets and tighter in calm ones. Ultra-light, 100 % MQL5 – minimal CPU load, works on any broker, any symbol. Full sou
    Black Jack mt5
    Vitalii Zakharuk
    Experts
    Forex Bot Black Jack   is a reliable trend-following trading algorithm designed to automate trading on the Forex market. Trading on the Forex market is complex and dynamic, requiring significant time, effort, and experience for successful participation. However, with the development of trading bots, traders now have the ability to automate their strategies and take advantage of market trends without spending countless hours on data analysis. Forex Bot Black Jack   is a trading bot that uses adv
    RSI Auto Trader
    Harun Benge
    Experts
    The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
    MACD Project
    Osama Echchakery
    Experts
    Unlock the full potential of trading with MACD PROject Expert Advisor (EA) , a highly customizable, automated tool based on the popular MACD indicator. The EA is designed with robust filters, allowing traders to manage risks through flexible settings like lot size, stop-loss, take-profit, and session filters. It offers multiple trend confirmation options and trailing stop methods, making it suitable for diverse market conditions. Price : $32 (3 copies left), Next: $99 Full Control Over Your Tra
    The Gold Buyer
    Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
    Experts
    Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
    Waka Waka EA MT5
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.13 (40)
    Experts
    EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
    Sonic R Pro Enhanced
    Huu Thuong Nguyen
    Experts
    Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 249$ seulement pour les 5 premiers acheteurs ! Signal en direct Vérifiez la performance en direct de Sonic R Pro Enhanced : Stratégie de Trading Sonic R Pro Enhanced est une version améliorée de la stratégie Sonic R, automatisant les opérations basées sur le Dragon Band (EMA 34 et EMA 89) et intégrant des algorithmes avancés pour maximiser la performance. Unités de temps : M15, M30 Paires supportées : XAUUSD,
    Matrix Arrow EA MT5
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (7)
    Experts
    Matrix Arrow EA MT5  est un conseiller expert unique qui peut échanger les signaux MT5 de l'indicateur Matrix Arrow avec un panneau de commerce sur le graphique, manuellement ou à 100% automatiquement.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX) Indice de canal de matières premières (CCI) Bougies classiques Heiken
    Gecko EA MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (1)
    Experts
    NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
    Multi AI Consensus Max
    Michael Schuster
    Experts
    Multi AI Consensus Max - Système Professionnel de Trading Grid Alimenté par IA Aperçu Multi AI Consensus Max est un conseiller expert de trading grid automatisé qui combine l'analyse d'intelligence artificielle avec des indicateurs techniques pour des opérations de trading autonomes. Le système intègre sept modèles d'IA avec l'analyse technique traditionnelle pour générer des signaux de trading et gérer des stratégies de positions basées sur grid. Signaux de Trading en Direct : Paires de Devises
    EURUSD 1min scalper
    Catalin Adelin Iovan
    Experts
    Features An amazing scalper created for EURUSD 1 min time frame. Compared to the 5 min version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54412#!tab=overview , this one is a higher risk/ reward . Just like the 5 min version, this one needed more than 500h of optimization . It was made in mind for IC markets MQL5 platform, an adapted for their data, but I suppose it must works on other brookers as well. I will also publish soon the MT4 version for IC markets as well. Description Strategy is made fro
    RoundLock EA MT5
    AW Trading Software Limited
    Experts
    Round Lock est un conseiller intelligent avec verrouillage dynamique des positions. Ce conseiller de trading avancé met en œuvre une stratégie de verrouillage bidirectionnel des ordres avec une croissance progressive des positions et une adaptation dynamique au marché . Avantages du cadenas rond: Contrôle des risques par verrouillage de position, Croissance dynamique des volumes dans les secteurs tendances du marché, Paramètres de comportement flexibles en fonction des limites, Adapté aux phase
    Elliott Wave EA
    Vladimir Shumikhin
    Experts
    Conseiller Elliott Wave EA Description Elliott Wave EA  est une solution de trading professionnelle basée sur les motifs d'ondes M & W décrits par A. Merrill. Cet Expert Advisor puissant identifie et négocie les formations d'ondes avec une haute précision, offrant aux traders une solution automatisée fiable pour utiliser la théorie des ondes d'Elliott. Caractéristiques clés Reconnaissance intelligente des motifs - L'algorithme avancé identifie les motifs d'ondes M & W avec une précision exceptio
    Gold SWmax EA
    Sergei Linskii
    Experts
    Gold SWmax EA - est l'un des meilleurs Expert Advisor pour Meta Trader 5. L'algorithme unique du conseiller analyse le mouvement du prix de l'actif, en tenant compte des facteurs d'analyse technique et mathématique, détermine les points d'entrée et de sortie rentables et utilise une gestion avancée de l'argent et un multiplicateur de lot.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/Weltrade accounts + Set f
    Gold SDmax EA
    Sergei Linskii
    Experts
    Gold SDmax EA - est l'un des meilleurs Expert Advisor pour Meta Trader 5. L'algorithme unique du conseiller analyse le mouvement du prix de l'actif, en tenant compte des facteurs d'analyse technique et mathématique, détermine les points d'entrée et de sortie rentables et utilise une gestion avancée de l'argent et un multiplicateur de lot.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5, you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/Weltrade accounts + Set
    ForexM
    Marius Civilis
    Experts
    ForexM Trading entièrement automatisé EA ForexM EA négocie des actions en fonction d'une analyse de marché professionnelle en temps réel. Tous les ordres passés sont du type à exécution de marché et bien pondérés grâce au travail en temps réel des analystes de marché. EA est livré avec les paramètres initiaux les mieux notés et prêt à l'emploi. Caractéristiques: - Commerce entièrement automatisé. - Gestion des risques. - Fonctionne sur n'importe quel nombre d'instruments simultanément. - Pas
    Blue CARA MT5
    Duc Anh Le
    Experts
    | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
    DailyEAv3
    Hasan Abdulhussein
    Experts
    # DailyEAv3 Professional Trading Expert   **Ultimate Daily Trading Solution** | **Version: 3.13** | **Activations: Unlimited** ## Daily3 Smart Trading Expert v3.13 ### The Ultimate Professional Daily Trading Solution Transform your daily trading with the most advanced Expert Advisor on MQL5! Professional-grade tool implementing intelligent money management with bulletproof stability and zero log spam. --- ## Why Choose Daily3 Expert? ### Professional Implementation - **Zero
    Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.97 (281)
    Experts
    Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
    Argos Fury
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    5 (8)
    Experts
    Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
    Axonshift EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    5 (17)
    Experts
    AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
    Quantum Baron
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (32)
    Experts
    Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
    ARIA Connector EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    4.93 (14)
    Experts
    Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    5 (17)
    Experts
    Symbole XAUUSD Unité de temps H1-M15 (n’importe laquelle) Type Intelligence artificielle Prise en charge des ordres uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 50 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec TOUS les courtiers OUI (compatible avec les courtiers à 2 ou 3 décimales. Toute devise de compte. Tout nom de symbole. Tout fuseau horaire GMT.) Exécution sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’intelligence artificielle appliquée au trading, abonnez‑vous à ma chaîne. J’étu
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (477)
    Experts
    Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan   gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour p
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.75 (118)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.43 (83)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
    Quantum Bitcoin EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.95 (119)
    Experts
    Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
    VolumeHedger
    Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
    5 (18)
    Experts
    VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Comptes recommandés : Standard à fort effet de levier, ECN, Raw ; Cent ; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Le développeur de cet EA a prouvé son professionnalisme grâce à la qualité de ses autres robots. Avec Volume Hedger EA  Grâce à la fonctionnalité de définition de stratégie d’entrée avec un indicateur personnalisé, vous n’aurez plus besoin d’acheter plusieurs EA ! Cet EA est un algorithme de trading avancé combinant strat
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
    VectorPrime EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    5 (9)
    Experts
    VectorPrime — Système algorithmique avec logique vectorielle multicouche VectorPrime est un système de trading autonome conçu pour une exécution structurée dans des conditions de marché multi-unités de temps. Son cœur repose sur le concept d’ analyse vectorielle , où la dynamique des prix est décomposée en impulsions directionnelles et en structures matricielles. Le système n’interprète pas le marché comme une suite de signaux isolés, mais comme un ensemble de vecteurs interconnectés formant une
    Burning Grid
    Magma Software Solutions UG
    4.54 (26)
    Experts
    Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
    AlphaCore X
    Arseny Potyekhin
    3.69 (26)
    Experts
    AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA est un système de trading de pointe qui surmonte la complexité des marchés financiers grâce à une combinaison d’analyses pilotées par l’IA et d’algorithmes basés sur les données. En intégrant ChatGPT-o1 , le tout dernier GPT-4.5 , des modèles avancés de machine learning et une approche Big Data robuste, AlphaCore X atteint un nouveau niveau de précision, d’adaptabilité et d’efficacité. Cet Expert Advisor impressionne par sa stratégie innovante, son interaction fluide
    Bomber Corporation EA
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.42 (12)
    Experts
    Je suis ravi de vous présenter l'Expert Advisor que j'ai développé suite à de nombreuses demandes d'utilisateurs de ma stratégie de trading et de mon indicateur propriétaires, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link J'ai donc créé l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basé sur mon algorithme original pour identifier et trader les divergences MACD. C'est un système de trading automatisé qui : Est conforme aux réglementatio
    Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.93 (42)
    Experts
    Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
    Swing Master EA
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.78 (67)
    Experts
    Voici un EA puissant que je te présente, construit sur mon système de trading manuel — Algo Pumping . J'ai sérieusement boosté cette stratégie, ajouté plein d'améliorations, de filtres et de technologies de pointe, et maintenant je lance ce robot de trading qui : Trade avec l'algorithme avancé Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Pose systématiquement des Stop Loss pour protéger ton capital, Est parfait pour le "Prop Firm Trading" comme pour le "Trading personnel", Ne fait pas de martingale ni de gros gr
    Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.5 (131)
    Experts
    The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.2 (86)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    FastWay EA
    PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
    5 (5)
    Experts
    FastWay EA est un système de trading automatisé intelligent et efficace, basé sur une puissante stratégie de retour à la moyenne. Il se concentre sur les paires corrélées telles que AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD et EURGBP , profitant du retour du prix vers sa moyenne après de fortes tendances. Après l’achat, envoyez-moi un message privé pour recevoir les instructions complètes d’installation. Signal en direct:  CLIQUEZ ICI Prix actuel — seulement 1337 $ pour les 10 prochains acheteurs. Prix final : 2
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (23)
    Experts
    IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
    Vortex Gold EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (23)
    Experts
    Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
    Stock Indexes EA MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.78 (18)
    Experts
    Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
    Aura Neuron MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.79 (48)
    Experts
    Aura Neuron est un Expert Advisor distinctif qui poursuit la série de systèmes de trading Aura. En s'appuyant sur des réseaux neuronaux avancés et des stratégies de trading classiques de pointe, Aura Neuron offre une approche innovante avec d'excellentes performances potentielles. Entièrement automatisé, cet Expert Advisor est conçu pour négocier des paires de devises telles que  XAUUSD (GOLD). Il a démontré une stabilité constante sur ces paires de 1999 à 2023. Le système évite les techniques d
    AiQ
    William Brandon Autry
    4.84 (32)
    Experts
    Présentation d'AIQ Version 3.0+ — L'Intelligence de Trading Autonome la Plus Avancée Jamais Créée J'ai le plaisir de présenter AIQ (Intelligence Autonome) Version 3.0+, un bond monumental dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès à plus de 300 modèles d'IA, y compris plus de 55 modèles d'IA intégrés GRATUITS, plus des modèles premium comme le puissant nouveau Grok 4, des capacités de recherche web massivement améliorées, de nouveaux rôles d'Analyste/Gestion
    Http EA
    Yury Orlov
    5 (5)
    Experts
    HTTP EA (How To Trade Pro) — robot de trading MT5 sans martingale ni grille, avec clôture quotidienne des positions. Développé par trader professionnel avec plus de 25 ans d'expérience. Dernière copie au prix actuel ! Ensuite, le prix augmentera de 100 $. L'expert utilise des ordres en attente, n'ouvre qu'une seule position par actif, applique toujours un stop-loss et un take-profit, et clôture les positions chaque jour. Fonctionne avec les instruments financiers suivants : Paires de devises Cry
    Early Reversion Forex Ea with Rsi Adx Ma Strategy
    Karen Peta Kenyon
    4.8 (20)
    Experts
    Neural Vertex – Un Expert Advisor discipliné de type “mean-reversion” pour les paires majeures et mineures du Forex. Testé sur 6 paires et 5 années de données (~1350 transactions) . Il combine RSI, ADX et double confirmation EMA pour fournir des signaux d’entrée et de sortie précis, fondés sur des preuves . Sans martingale, sans grille – uniquement une logique transparente, un contrôle strict du risque et un trailing stop optionnel . Conçu pour les traders recherchant de la constance sans artifi
    MultiWay EA
    PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
    5 (13)
    Experts
    MultiWay EA est un système de trading automatisé intelligent et efficace, basé sur une puissante stratégie de retour à la moyenne. Grâce à une large diversification sur neuf paires de devises corrélées (et même certaines typiquement “tendancielles”) — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP et GBPCAD — il capture les mouvements de prix revenant à la moyenne après de forts impulsions directionnelles. Après l’achat, veuillez m’envoyer un message privé pour recevoir les inst
    Quantum StarMan
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.91 (103)
    Experts
    Bonjour à tous, permettez-moi de me présenter : Je suis   Quantum StarMan,   le membre électrisant et le plus frais de la famille   Quantum EA   . Je suis un EA multidevises entièrement automatisé, capable de gérer jusqu'à 5 paires dynamiques :   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD et USDCAD   . Avec une précision extrême et un sens des responsabilités sans faille, je ferai passer votre trading au niveau supérieur. Et le plus important : je ne m'appuie pas sur des stratégies Martingale. J'utilise pl
    Filtrer:
    Aucun avis
    Répondre à l'avis