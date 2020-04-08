Trend Reversal Scanner Meta4

** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button **

Introduction:

Trendlines are the most famous technical analysis in trading. Trend lines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for traders to jump in and profit on the action. In the other hand, The trend line reversal strategy has high win rate on the price action in the market that let You catch the big fish at the edge of the waterfall.

The Trend Reversal indicator Scans All charts just by pressing one click. It has stop loss, take profits and entry point levels with using Fibonacci levels and candlestick checking to find the best entry and exit points of trading. It finds signals immediately with alarm and notification for easy trading. It is included powerful Three Drives or 5W pattern based on RTM concepts.

Main Features:

Detect the best and most common successful point of reversal trend



Easy-to-use and user-friendly indicator

NO repaint



repaint Scan All charts button ( Forex, Crypto, Indices and commodities )

charts button Select and deselect time frames button for scan (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN)

It displays and pushes notification stop-loss, entry-point and take-profit levels

Real Statistics Dashboard

Candlestick check for the best entry point

Use Fibonacci levels

Sending the alert and push notification

Alert enable/disable base on your setting time

Adjust the pattern setting

Risk to Reward : at least 1:2



Input Parameters :

=========Scanner============

Scan All Charts – Enable

Scan the number of candles – Amount of history bars to evaluate

Re-scan Timer – Re-scan all charts in all time frames after passing time

=======Display/style Options============

Display Options – Display or do not SL, Entry and TP levels

Statistics dashboard - Display or do not display Statistics dashboard



Stop Loss levels and Breakout Style - Set the Fonts and colors of patterns ========ALERT SETTINGS ========== Display Alert or Push Notification – Enable or disable Alert or Push Notification

How many candles are past a pattern – Maximum Number of candles Passed from a pattern to allow alert

Alert Buffer Size – Maximum save alert to prevent duplicate alerts

Alert start/end time – Determine trading hours based on the computer clock to activate and deactivate the alarm







