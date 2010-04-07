Goldbay the assistant

This assistant robot is designed to simplify gold trading and provides advanced trade management tools while maintaining trader control. It's ideal for traders who need a flexible tool to implement their trading strategies in the gold market.





Key Features:





Semi-Automatic Mode: Forget about round-the-clock market monitoring. Simply set the trading direction (long/short) before the market opens, and the robot will automatically perform all other actions according to your parameters.





Customizable Money Management:





Risk Management: Define the optimal risk level for each trade.





Compounding Interest: The robot automatically calculates the position size based on the specified percentage of your current capital (or specified starting deposit).





Starting Deposit: Allows you to synchronize the compounding interest calculation after restarting the robot, using the specified amount as a starting point, even if the actual account balance differs.





Advanced Order Management:





Stop Loss and Take Profit Parameters: Accurately specify levels for automatic profit-taking and loss limitation.





Break-Even Function: Protect your profit by automatically moving the stop-loss to the break-even zone (or above/below) at a specified distance from the entry point.





Forced Order Closing Time: Set a time when the order should be automatically closed, regardless of reaching SL/TP levels, to manage intraday trading and reduce the risk of carrying positions overnight.





Ease of Use: An intuitive interface makes it easy to set all the necessary parameters and trading direction.





Advantages:





Reduced Time Costs: You free yourself from having to constantly monitor the market.





Elimination of the Emotional Factor: The robot strictly follows the set parameters, excluding impulsive decision-making.





Flexibility: Full control over settings allows you to adapt the robot to various trading strategies and market conditions.





Increased Discipline: The robot guarantees the execution of your trading plans.





Important:





This robot is a helper tool, not an automatic profit-generating system. Trading success depends on your strategy and the correct parameter settings.





It is recommended to thoroughly test the robot on a demo account before using it on a real account.





Trading in financial markets involves risks. Invest only the funds you are willing to lose.