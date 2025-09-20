SmartTrend Matrix

SmartTrend Matrix is a fully automated grid trading system designed to trade in harmony with market trends.
It automatically detects whether the market is bullish or bearish and opens only Buy positions in an uptrend and only Sell positions in a downtrend.

🔹 Key Features:

  • Smart trend filter to avoid counter-trend trades.

  • Flexible grid system with Buy/Sell Limit & Stop orders.

  • Two profit management modes: Individual Take Profit or Basket Take Profit.

  • Fully customizable parameters (lot size, grid step, profit targets).

  • Works on all symbols, optimized for Gold (XAUUSD).

With SmartTrend Matrix, you combine the power of grid trading with smart trend recognition, ensuring safer and more efficient trading decisions.


