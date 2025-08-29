Ma Cross Ea2
- Experts
- R Radhakrishnan Ramasamy
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
Here’s a clear, professional description of your Moving Average Crossover EA suitable for documentation, forums, or MQL5 market:
EA Name: MA Cross EA
Type: Trend-Following / Moving Average Crossover Expert Advisor
Description:
The MA Cross EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 that uses two Moving Averages to detect market trends and generate trading signals. It is designed to simplify trading by automatically entering and exiting trades based on clear, rule-based conditions.
Trading Logic:
Buy Signal: Triggered when the fast MA crosses above the slow MA, indicating a potential upward trend.
Sell Signal: Triggered when the fast MA crosses below the slow MA, indicating a potential downward trend.
Position Management:
Automatically closes positions that are opposite to the current signal.
Implements Stop Loss and Take Profit to manage risk and secure profits.
Customizable Parameters:
Fast and slow MA periods
MA type (Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear Weighted)
Timeframe for calculation
Lot size
Stop Loss and Take Profit in points
Features:
Fully automated, no manual trading required
Suitable for trending markets
Easy to configure and adapt to different currency pairs or timeframes
MQL5 compliant using modern trading functions for reliability
Recommended Usage:
Best on higher timeframes (H1, H4, Daily) to reduce false signals
Works well on major Forex pairs, indices, and commodities
Can be combined with additional filters (like RSI or MACD) to reduce whipsaws in choppy markets