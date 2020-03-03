Quantum AGI
- Suwanon Kosiri
🚀 Quantum AGI – Next Generation Trading Intelligence
Quantum AGI is a professional Expert Advisor that combines Grid Trading, Martingale x2, Dynamic Lot Scaling, and Basket Profit Management.
Designed with hidden RSI logic and money management locked inside the code to protect from copycats.
✨ Key Features:
- Smart Dynamic Lot (auto scales every 1500 balance)
- Basket Take Profit (default 2 USD)
- RSI-driven entry logic (locked inside)
- Low Drawdown & High Consistency
- Hidden Money Management (not exposed in inputs)
- Advanced Inputs for PRO users (dummy risk & filters included)
- Multi-color watermark branding directly on chart
⚡ Recommended Settings:
- Account Balance: $1000+
- StartLot: 0.02
- MartingaleFactor: 2.0
- Timeframe: M15
- Pairs: EURUSD (optimized), can be tested on GBPUSD/XAUUSD
- VPS recommended for 24/7 operation
🔒 Protection:
- Hidden core logic (RSI + MM locked)
- Dummy inputs (MACD, ATR, BB, Stochastic, News Filter, Risk Management) to make .set files unreadable
- Secure and proprietary Money Management
💡 Why Quantum AGI?
Quantum AGI stands for Artificial General Intelligence applied to trading.
It is built for professional traders seeking stability, low DD, and automatic scaling with account growth.